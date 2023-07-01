Revival Cafe Milk Street

Popular Items

Special: Iced Mochanut Latte (16oz)

$5.25
Special: Iced Toasted Coconut Latte (16oz)

$5.25


Daily + Seasonal Specials

Special: Mochanut Latte (12oz)

$5.25
Special: Iced Mochanut Latte (16oz)

$5.25
Special: Iced Orange Creamsicle Latte (16oz)

$5.25
Special: Toasted Coconut Latte (12oz)

$5.25
Special: Iced Toasted Coconut Latte (16oz)

$5.25
Special: Citrus Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.75
Special: Iced Citrus Matcha Latte (16oz)

$4.75

Breakfast - Available All Day!

The Jimmy Pesto

$8.00

egg, feta cheese, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, revival muffin

Plain Jane Sando

$6.00

egg, monterey jack cheese, revival muffin

FiDi-licious

$8.00

egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, revival muffin *contains raw egg

Sweetest Naboo (n)

$8.00

housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, bacon, revival muffin

Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf)

$5.50

plain greek yogurt, Mayron's compote, almond granola (9oz) *contains coconut*

Overnight Oats (n, vegan, gf)

$6.50

almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple

Build Your Own Egg Sammy!

$5.25

we started with the muffin and the egg, now you choose!

Revival Muffin

$1.95

our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery w/ a soft interior + crispy, golden exterior

Specialty Sandwiches

Harissa Explains It All (vegan, sesame)

$9.50

roasted sweet potato, harissa hummus, radish, spinach, harissa vinaigrette, whole wheat wrap (vegan) *no modifications, prepared ahead of time

The Shire

$12.00

roasted turkey, sunflower seed pesto, radish, pickled red onion, spinach, whole wheat tortilla *no modifications, prepared ahead of time

Jack Hammer

$12.00

ham, jack cheese, avocado, pickled jalapenos, romaine, ancho aioli, flour wrap *no modifications, prepared ahead of time

Chick Jagger

$12.00

grilled chicken, franks red hot, bacon, romaine, tomato, blue cheese dressing, flour wrap *no modifications, prepared ahead of time

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, aleppo pepper. croutons + dressing on side *dressing contains raw egg

Not Your Yaya's Salad

$11.50

romaine, cucumber, radish, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta, pita crunch, creamy vegan dill dressing pita crunch + dressing on side

Hummus Cup

$6.00

housemade harissa hummus, cucumber, carrot, celery

Side Orders

house-made sweet potato chips *fried in peanut oil*
Housemade Sweet Potato Chips (n)

$3.50

Deep River Chips

$4.00

Hot Coffee Beverages

Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)

$3.50

roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, comes juanambu! this is a washed process colombian from the rio juanambu region. tasting notes: honeydew melon, rainier cherry, & caramel

Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)

$3.50

roasted by our friend, Partners in Brooklyn- this is Gahahe, Burundi washed process tasting notes: raspberry jam, earl grey, sugar cookie

Latte (12oz)

$3.95

a double shot of espresso + steamed milk

Cappuccino (8oz)

$3.50

a double shot of espresso + steamed milk

Espresso

$3.50

a double shot every time! now serving nahun vidal, honduras!roasted by our long-time friend and partner, kuma in seattle washed process we taste: berries, meyer lemon, milk chocolate

Macchiato (3oz)

$3.75

your traditional 3oz macchiato - a double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk

Cortado (4oz)

$4.00

equal parts espresso + steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

$3.50

our classic coffee topped w/ steamed milk

Flat White (8oz)

$4.50

like a cappuccino, but w/ a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)

Mocha (12oz)

$5.25

a double shot of espresso, steamed milk, + of course, our dairy-free chocolate

Americano (12oz)

$3.95

a double shot of espresso over hot water

Golden Crema (12oz)

$5.25

a double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon

Red Eye (12oz)

$4.25

classic coffee + espresso = super powers!

Babyccinno (8oz)

$2.00

milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted with chocolate - add house-made syrup for .60!

Iced Coffee Beverages

Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.95

now serving george howell: dota, costa rica tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange

Iced Latte (16oz)

$4.95

a double shot of espresso + milk over ice

Iced Mocha (16oz)

$5.25

a double shot of espresso, milk, + our dairy-free chocolate over ice

Iced Golden Crema (16oz)

$5.25

a double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon

Iced Espresso

$3.25

a double shot every time! now serving revival blend that is made exclusively for us by our new friends at proud houndl! it is a mix of a washed colombia + a natural nicaragua: we taste: almond, cherry, warm baking spices

Iced Americano (16oz)

$3.95

a double shot of espresso over chilled water and ice

Iced Red Eye (16oz)

$4.95

iced coffee + espresso = super powers!

Tea + Other Beverages

Hibiscus Palmer (16oz)

$3.75

50/50 lemonade + hibiscus lime cooler tea from our friends at mem tea!

Golden Green Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.50

mem's golden green tea served iced- so refreshing!

Black Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.00

unsweetened and refreshing!

Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.50

a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice

Chai Latte (12oz)

$4.00

slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with steamed milk

Iced Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.00

slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with milk over ice

Red Crema (12oz)

$4.25

a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey

Iced Red Crema (16oz)

$4.25

a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey served over ice

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$3.75

dairy-free chocolate + steamed milk

Ginger Steamer (16oz)

$3.50

ginger broth, lemon + a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!

Ginger Sparkler (16oz)

$3.50

our classic ginger steamer, but make it iced! ginger + lemon juice w/ honey topped w/ sparkling water

Hot Tea (16oz)

$3.00

a handful of favorites from our friends at MEM! We love them! *only served hot

Hot Tea Latte (16oz)

$3.75

our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.25

a delicious green tea powder w/ extra antioxidants, caffeine + flavor! slightly sweetened + served w/ steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

$4.25

a delicious green tea powder w/ extra antioxidants, caffeine + flavor! slightly sweetened + served w/ cold milk over ice

Housemade Lemonade (16oz)

$3.50

refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!

Arnold Palmer (16oz)

$3.50

unsweetened black iced tea w/ our housemade lemonade - 50/50

Milk (8oz)

$2.00

your choice of chilled milk - great for the kiddos!

Bottled Water (Still)

$1.25
Culture Pop Soda (12oz)

$3.00

soda you can feel good about! made w/ real organic fruit juice, spices, + live probiotics

Spindrift (12oz)

$2.25

choose from a variety of sparkling water flavors

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00

Kombucha (12oz can)

$5.00

canned kombucha by our friends at pigeon cove ferments out of gloucester! current flavor: jalapeno cucumber

Morning Pastries

Banana Bread

$3.75

super moist + packed with bananas (nut-free)

Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)

$4.25

if you know, you know. ask any revival staff + they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist + flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, + vegan to boot!

Traditional Coffee Cake

$3.75

a revival classic: cinnamon swirl + a crumbly top

Granola Bar (gf, n, coconut, vegan)

$5.00

packed full of pistachios + dried cherries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite + you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free + vegan!

Blueberry Lemon Bread

$3.75

bright + lemony quick bread perfect for spring! filled w/ fresh, juicy blueberries

Passionfruit Quick Bread

$3.75

zingy passionfruit is baked into our moist quick bread for a fruity + delicious addition to the day!

Pecan Breakfast Cookie (vegan, gf**, n)

$4.00

who says you can't have a cookie for breakfast? this baked oatmeal breakfast cookie is made with oat + almond flours, no refined sugar, real maple syrup + crunchy pecans for the perfect start to your day!

Blackberry Chamomile Muffin

$3.75

floral chamomile meets tart + juicy blackberries to bring you this tasty breakfast pastry!

Afternoon Pastries

Paleo Cookie (gf, df, coconut)

$2.25

this magical green snacking cookie is made with sun butter and chocolate chips! a delightful paleo treat! (gf, df) *fun fact - baking soda activates the sunflower seed butter to make the cookie a naturally vibrant green color!

Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)

$3.50

long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside w/ chocolate + walnuts *contains nuts*

Raspberry Almond Cake (gf, n)

$4.25

this nutty gluten-free cake is topped w/ raspberries + almonds - need we say more? *contains nuts*

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite fo'sho!

Monster Cookie (n, gf**)

$3.75

new name, who this?! loaded with peanut butter, chocolate chips +m&ms, the monster bar you know + love is back and better than ever - this time as a cookie!

Retail

George Howell, Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)

$18.00

roasted by our friends at george howell - dota, costa rica! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, orange

Blind Tiger, Juanambu, Colombia (8oz)

$13.00Out of stock

roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, comes juanambu! this is a washed process colombian from the rio juanambu region. tasting notes: honeydew melon, rainier cherry, & caramel

Partners, Gahahe, Burundi (12oz)

$17.50

starting our new partnership with (who else) partners, out of brooklyn, ny! this is gahahe, burundi, a washed process out of the gatara comune region in kayanza. tasting notes: golden raisin, dried fig, and honey

Kuma, Nahun Vidal, Honduras (12oz)

$21.00

roasted by our long-time friend and partner, kuma in seattle- this is nahun vidal, honduras! washed process roaster’s notes: red apple, samoas cookies, dates we taste: berries, meyer lemon, milk chocolate

Ducky's Fried Chicken T-shirt (unisex)

$25.00

if you know, you know! just a sweet little throwback to our roots + it's cute as heck

Spread Love Tote Bag

$20.00