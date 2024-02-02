Revival Cafe Davis
REVIVAL CAFE
Daily & Seasonal Specials
- Chai Morning Bun$4.00Out of stock
flaky croissant bun full of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, ginger + cardamom!
- Ham+Cheese Croissant$4.25
- Cranberry Orange Twist$4.50Out of stock
cranberry orange compote with an orange glaze allergens: dairy + gluten
- Chocolate Praline Danish (n)$4.50Out of stock
hazelnut praline paste topped with whipped ganache and dusted with cocoa powder allergens: dairy, gluten, nuts
- Special: Pizzelle Latte (n) (12oz)$5.25
seasonal latte w/ housemade spiced almond syrup - notes of star anise + vanilla just like the traditional Italian wafer cookie! *contains nuts*
- Special: Iced Pizzelle Latte (n) (16oz)$5.25
seasonal latte w/ housemade spiced almond syrup - notes of star anise + vanilla just like the traditional Italian wafer cookie! *contains nuts*
- Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint!
- Special: Iced Peppermint Mocha (16oz)$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint!
- Special: Peppermint Sprotzer (12oz)$4.25
housemade peppermint syrup, espresso, seltzer - a delicious coffee "mocktail"
- Soft Pretzel$4.00Out of stock
soft, salted pretzel served w/ a side of sweet + tangy honey mustard*! choose between traditional + parmesan! *mustard contains egg yolk
- Fried Chicken Sandwich! (n)$12.00
buttermilk brined chicken thigh,* arugula, pickled red onion, french onion dip (caramelized onions, beef stock, sour cream, salt + pepper), served on a housemade potato roll *chicken fried in peanut oil Allergies: peanut oil, dairy, egg, nightshade, gluten (only in the roll) GF breading- rice flour, paprika, and cornstarch
- Cold Pressed Orange Juice (12oz)$5.00
NOBL cold pressed orange juice *pasteurized*
Breakfast - All Day!
- Plain Jane$6.00
egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin *egg + muffin contain dairy
- The Jimmy Pesto$8.00
egg, feta, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, homemade revival muffin *egg + muffin contain dairy
- Zero To Hero (vegan, sesame)$9.00
vegan zero egg, harissa hummus, pickled red onion, spinach, homemade bagel
- Bagelicious$8.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
- Salt-N-Pepa Sando$9.00
egg, bacon, cheddar + jack cheese, maple mustard butter, salt + pepper biscuit *egg and biscuit contain dairy
- Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**, coconut)$5.50
plain greek yogurt, Mayron's mixed berry compote + almond granola
- Housemade Bagel + Schmear$4.50
housemade bagel toasted w/ plain or specialty schmear
- Overnight Oats (n, df, gf**)$6.50
chia seeds, almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple
- Leonardo da Kimchi (df, gf**)$12.00
brown rice + quinoa, spinach, avocado, kimchi, 6 min egg, butternut squash, crunchy garlic
- AB+C (vg) (n)$8.25
housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, whole wheat bread
- Housemade Bread/Toast (1 Slice)$2.00
one slice of our housemade bread, toasted, w/ butter +/or jam if you choose
- Revival Muffin$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery w/ a soft interior + crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids!
- Salt+Pepper Biscuit$3.50
our housemade salt + pepper biscuit - add butter or jam!
Specialty Sandwiches
- AB+C (vg) (n)$8.25
housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, whole wheat bread
- Crema Roast Turkey (df)$12.75
jicama slaw, avocado, roasted turkey, bacon, ancho aioli*, marble rye bread *contains raw egg
- Crispy Eggplant Sandwich (v, n)$12.25
panko-crusted eggplant, spicy goat cheese, b + b pickles, spinach, sweet potato bread *eggplant fried in peanut oil*
- Grilled Cheese (v)$7.00
monterey jack, sweet potato bread - great for the kiddos!
- Green Queen$11.25
chicken, sunflower seed pesto, sundried tomato spread, roasted onions, monterey jack on a potato roll try substituting sweet potato for chicken to make this vegetarian!
- For-Gouda-Bout It$12.75
ham, smoked gouda, roasted onions, bread + butter pickles, romaine, dijonaise on “wonder”ful bread try substituting sweet potato for ham to make this vegetarian!
- From Autumn to Ashes (vegan, sesame)$9.50
curried cauliflower, butternut squash, apple, pickled red onion, spinach, tahini dressing, whole wheat wrap
Soup + Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons! *dressing contains raw egg
- Thai Peanut Bowl (n, sesame, gf**)$12.50
sweet potato noodles, cucumber, roasted carrot, curry cauliflower, ginger chicken meatballs, peanut dressing, fresh herbs, crunchy garlic
- Sweatah Weatha (vegan, n, sesame, gf**)$10.50
spinach, romaine, apple, butternut squash, garlic roasted carrots, seedy nut crunch, tahini dressing
- Tomato Bisque* (16oz)$7.50
rich, creamy + slighty smoky *contains bacon
Hot Coffee Beverages
- Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$3.50
roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, comes la colina! this is a washed process guatemalan from the chimaltenango region. tasting notes: caramel apple, hibiscus, & nutella *if you're looking for decaf please order a decaf americano!
- Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)$3.50
roasted by our recurring partner, tiny arms coffee from shirley, ma, this is nano challa, ethiopia! tasting notes: black tea, dark honey + sweet basil *if looking for decaf, please order a decaf Americano.
- Latte (12oz)$4.95
a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
- Golden Crema (12oz)$5.25
double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon
- Mocha (12oz)$5.25
double shot of espresso, steamed milk + our dairy-free chocolate
- Cappuccino (8oz)$4.50
double shot of espresso + steamed milk
- Flat White (8oz)$4.50
like a cappuccino, but with a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)
- Cortado (4oz)$4.00
equal parts espresso + steamed milk
- Espresso +Milk (Macchiato) (3oz)$3.75
double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk
- Espresso$3.50
a double shot every time! now serving gerardo trejo, honduras roasted by our friends from kuma coffee co in seattle, wa! washed process tasting notes: honeycrisp apple, clementine, medjool dates
- Americano (12oz)$3.95
double shot of espresso over hot water
- Red Eye (12oz)$4.25
classic coffee + espresso = super powers!
- Babyccino (8oz)$2.00
milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted w/ cocoa - option to add housemade syrup!
- Cafe Au Lait (12oz)$2.95
our classic coffee topped with steamed milk
Iced Coffee Beverages
- Iced Americano (16oz)$3.95
double shot of espresso over chilled water + ice
- Iced Coffee (16oz)$3.95
now serving george howell: dota, costa rica tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange
- Iced Espresso$3.50
a double shot every time! now serving gerardo trejo, honduras roasted by our friends from kuma coffee co in seattle, wa! washed process tasting notes: honeycrisp apple, clementine, medjool dates
- Iced Golden Crema (16oz)$5.25
double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon
- Iced Latte (16oz)$4.95
double shot of espresso + milk over ice
- Iced Mocha (16oz)$5.25
double shot of espresso, milk + our dairy-free chocolate over ice
- Iced Red Eye$4.75
iced coffee + espresso = super powers!
- Nitro Coldbrew (12oz)$5.50
cold brew from george howell served w/out ice
- Sprotzer (12oz)$3.50
An inventive concoction of sparkling water, ice, and espresso.
Tea & Other Beverages
- Black Iced Tea (16oz)$3.00
unsweetened and refreshing!
- Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)$3.50
a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice
- Hot Tea (16oz)$3.00
a handful of favorites from our friends across the street! we love MEM TEA *only served hot
- Tea Latte (16oz)$3.75
our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot
- Chai Latte (12oz)$4.00
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with steamed milk. contains caffeine.
- Iced Chai Latte (16oz)$4.00
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with chilled milk over ice. contains caffeine.
- Red Crema (12oz)$4.25
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey
- Iced Red Crema (16oz)$4.25
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey served over ice
- Ginger Steamer (16oz)$3.50
ginger broth, lemon and a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!
- Ginger Sparkler (16oz)$3.50
our classic ginger steamer, but make it iced! ginger and lemon juice with honey topped with sparkling water.
- Hot Chocolate (12oz)$3.75
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
- Matcha Latte$4.25
a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with steamed milk *Cannot make less sweet
- Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)$4.25
a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with chilled milk over ice *Cannot make less sweet
- Kombucha Draft (12oz)$5.00
Draft kombucha by our friends at Pigeon Cove Ferments out of Gloucester! current flavor: hibiscus ginger, 12oz - no ice
- Housemade Lemonade (16oz)$3.50
refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!
- Arnold Palmer (16oz)$3.50
unsweetened black iced tea and our housemade lemonade - 50/50
- Bottled Water (Still)$1.25
- Milk (8oz)$2.00
your choice of chilled milk - great for the kiddos!
- Spindrift$2.25
Morning Pastries
- Coffee Cake$3.75
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
- Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)$4.25
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
- Banana Bread$3.75
super moist and packed with bananas (nut-free)
- Granola Bar (n, vegan, gf**, coconut)$5.00
packed full of pecans + dried blueberries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite + you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free + vegan! *contains coconut
- Cheddar Scallion Scone$4.00
a savory twist on our classic scone recipe. savory + cheesy breakfast on the run!
- Lemon Coconut Scone$4.00Out of stock
toasted coconut, mellow lemon, and zingy glaze
- Almond - Anise Breakfast Cookie (vegan, n, gf**)$4.00
we took baked oatmeal, made it a cookie, and jazzed it up with crunchy almonds and a whisper of anise
- Jelly Donut Muffin$3.50
a soft muffin kissed with nutmeg, filled with housemade compote, and topped with snowy sugar
Afternoon Pastries
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!
- Raspberry Thumbprint Cookie (vegan)$2.25
crave-able shortbread cookie with raspberry jam. afternoon tea time, perhaps?
- Blackberry Almond Cake (gf,n)$4.25
this nutty gluten-free cake is topped w/ blackberries + almonds - need we say more? *contains nuts*
- Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)$3.50
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Bread w/ Peanut Butter Glaze (n)$3.75
velvety peanut butter-chocolate bread slathered in a peanut butter glaze
- Birthday Slice w/ Glaze$3.75
make every day your birthday with this funfetti, vanilla, birthday slice
- Grasshopper Brownie (gf**)$4.25
rich chocolate brownie meets refreshing mint buttercream
- Chocolate Cake w/ Raspberry Buttercream (gf**)$4.75
devil’s food cake topped with a plush raspberry frosting
- Blood Orange Ricotta Cookie w/ Blood Orange Glaze$3.75
a soft, fluffy, ricotta cookie covered in a luscious blood orange glaze
- Vegan Matcha Sugar Cookie (coconut oil)$3.75
like your favorite drink in cookie form, plus it’s vegan!
Side Orders
Retail
- George Howell, Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)$18.00
roasted by our friends at George Howell - Costa Rica, Dota! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, and orange
- Tiny Arms, Nano Challa, Ethiopia 10oz$22.50Out of stock
roasted by our recurring partner, tiny arms coffee from shirley, ma, this is nano challa, ethiopia! tasting notes: black tea, dark honey, sweet basil
- Kuma, Gerardo Trejo, Honduras (12oz)$20.00Out of stock
roasted by our friends kuma coffee co. in seattle, this is- gerardo trejo, honduras! tasting notes: honeycrisp apple, clementine, medjool dates
- Blind Tiger, La Colina, Guatemala (8oz)$14.00Out of stock
roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, comes la colina! this is a washed process guatemalan from the Chimaltenango region. tasting notes: cranberry muffin & orange
- Homemade Dog Treats$3.25
made w/ oats + peanut butter - highly rated by all our four legged customers! (4oz)
- Kinto Tumbler (12oz)$36.00
awesome vacuum insulated travel mug* w/ two built in lids that nest into each other (one for easy sipping + the other to seal completely to prevent spills). keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours - BPA free! *comes with a revival sticker on it already!
- Kinto Tumbler (16oz)$38.00
awesome vacuum insulated travel mug* w/ two built in lids that nest into each other (one for easy sipping + the other to seal completely to prevent spills). keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours - BPA free! *comes with a revival sticker on it already!
- Ducky's Fried Chicken T-shirt (unisex)$25.00
if you know, you know! just a sweet little throwback to our roots + it's cute as heck
- Grey Revival Crewneck (unisex)$40.00
- Revival Winter Pom$25.00
- Black Revival Hoodie (unisex)$45.00
- Revival StickersOut of stock
get your hands on one (or all!) of these funky revival stickers! designed by our lovely friend, @risky.studio!
- Blind Tiger, Laboyano, Colombia (8oz)$14.00
roasted by our friends at blind tiger coffee roasters in Bangor, Maine! tasting notes: fruit loops, orange tea, dried strawbs!
SUPERBOWL MENU
Preorder Packages
- SB Preorder: Just The Apps$65.00
be the MVP this Superbowl Sunday by bringin' the apps! includes: 1 quart of buffalo chicken dip (gf) 1 quart of queso dip (gf) 8 salted pretzel bites with honey mustard 8-10 buffalo chicken wings (df, gf) 1 bag of housemade tortilla chips (gf, vegan)* *tortilla chips are fried in peanut oil and are not celiac safe. no substitutions, please! pick-up Sunday, 2/11 from 10am-2:30pm at Revival Davis! email chelsea@revivalcafeandkitchen.com for more information.
- SB Preorder: The Hungry Fan$125.00
feed the team with the hungry fan package! includes: 1 quart of nookie's award winning beef chili OR 3-bean vegan chili (gf)* 8 BYO pulled pork sliders 8-10 buffalo chicken wings (df, gf) 8oz ea. housemade salsa roja + salsa verde (gf, vegan) 8 salted pretzel bites + honey mustard 1 quart of buffalo chicken dip (gf) 2 bags of housemade tortilla chips (gf, vegan)* chocolate chip cheesecake dip with housemade graham cookies to dip! *tortilla chips are fried in peanut oil and are not celiac safe. no substitutions, please! pick-up Sunday, 2/11 from 10am-2:30pm at Revival Davis! email chelsea@revivalcafeandkitchen.com for more information.
- Preorder A La Carte Options at Alewife
If you're looking to purchase a la carte Superbowl items, head on over to our Alewife location! A la carte options will ONLY be available to order and pick-up from Revival Alewife @ 125 Cambridgepark Drive on Sunday, Feb 11!