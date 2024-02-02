SB Preorder: Just The Apps

$65.00

be the MVP this Superbowl Sunday by bringin' the apps! includes: 1 quart of buffalo chicken dip (gf) 1 quart of queso dip (gf) 8 salted pretzel bites with honey mustard 8-10 buffalo chicken wings (df, gf) 1 bag of housemade tortilla chips (gf, vegan)* *tortilla chips are fried in peanut oil and are not celiac safe. no substitutions, please! pick-up Sunday, 2/11 from 10am-2:30pm at Revival Davis! email chelsea@revivalcafeandkitchen.com for more information.