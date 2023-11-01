Reziero's NY Pizza 5023 Bayshore Boulevard
Appetizers
- Garlic Parm Bites$6.49
A basket of our homemade dough bites tossed in our house made garlic butter parmesan sauce and served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Wings$12.99+
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
- Basket of Fries$5.79
- Side of Meatballs$6.49
3 large, homemade meatballs topped with our homemade marinara and grated parm.
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
5 Chicken Tenders. Boneless and fried to perfection. Choose dry or your favorite dipping sauce.
Salads
Sandwiches / Hero's
- Chicken Parm Hero$12.99
Boneless chicken breast, hand breaded and fried in house. Served under homemade marinara and premium mozzarella cheese. Baked and served on our 10'' hero bread.
- Meatball Parm Hero$12.99
Cooked meatballs topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection on our 10'' toasted hero bread.
- Eggplant Parm Hero$12.99
Fried eggplant topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection on our toasted 10'' hero bread.
- Italian Hero$12.99
Toasted 10'' Classic Italian Hero stuffed with Genoa Salami, Capicola (gabagool), Mortadella, Ham, red onion, sliced tomato, and roasted peppers. Seasoned with oil and vinegar and oregano
Pizza
- Plain Cheese Pizza$12.00+
Classic NY cheese pizza. Add desired toppings and options
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$17.00+
comes standard w/ ranch base, mozzarella cheese, fried chicken, bacon, and ranch drizzle. Only select toppings if you want extra
- Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$17.00+
comes with no base sauce, diced fried chicken, bread and butter pickles. Topped with Mike's Hot Honey. Don't select toppings unless you want to add extra.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00+
red sauce base. diced, fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Don't select toppings unless you want extra.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00+
Comes standard with red sauce base. fried, diced chicken doused in BBQ sauce. Only add toppings if you want extra.
- Hot N' Spicy Pizza$17.00+
Standard with jalapeños, pepperoni, and banana peppers. Only add toppings if you want extra.
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.00+
- Pizza Sorrentino (Eggplant Parm) Pizza$17.00+
- Veggie Pizza$17.00+
Comes standard with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, banana peppers. Only add toppings if you want extra.
- Meatlover's Pizza$17.00+
Comes standard with pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, and Italian sausage. Only add toppings if you want extra.
- White Pizza$17.00+
Comes standard with no base, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, fresh garlic, olive oil drizzle. Only add toppings if you want extra.
- Supreme Pizza$17.00+
Standard with Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers
Calzone
Stromboli
Gluten Free
Ice Cream
Drinks
- Fountain Drink (Pepsi Products)$3.00
- Pepsi 20oz Bottle$3.25
- Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle$3.25
- Dr. Pepper 20oz Bottle$3.25
- Diet Dr. Pepper 20oz Bottle$3.25
- Diet Mt. Dew 20oz Bottle$3.25
- Pepsi 2L$3.99
- Diet Pepsi 2L$3.99
- Dr. Pepper 2L$3.99
- Starry 2L$3.99
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling Water$2.99
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$3.75
- Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea$3.75
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$3.69
- Cool Blue Gatorade$3.69