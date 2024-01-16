River Road Eatery 1 River Rd
BEGINNINGS
SOUP & SALAD
- NE CLAM CHOWDER$8.95
- FIRE ROASTED VEGETABLE SOUP$8.95
- MAC & CHEESE$9.95
- GARDEN SALAD
Mix of artisan baby lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomato. Choice of honey mustard, balsamic, Italian, ranch, blue cheese or oil & vinegar.$7.95+
- CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
chickpeas, edamame, cranberries, celery, carrot, cucumber, tomato, olives, Feta cheese tossed in vinaigrette over greens.$15.95
- CLASSIC CEASAR
Crisp romaine tossed in a classic Ceasar dressing with shredded asiago and croutons. Gluten free upon request.$7.95+
- CHOPPED ITALIAN SALAD
Romaine, pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, tomato, cucumber, carrots, artichoke, Italian dressing, mozzarella & provolone cheese.$15.95
KIDS
BURGERS
- Plain Jane
Half Pound fresh, never frozen served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato & a pickle with house made chips. substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2$11.95
- Cheeseburger
Half Pound fresh, never frozen served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato & a pickle with house made chips. substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2$13.95
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Half Pound fresh, never frozen served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato & a pickle with house made chips. substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2$16.95
- River Road Special
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, onion ring & boom-boom sauce. Half Pound fresh, never frozen served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato & a pickle with house made chips. substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2$16.95
- Black Bean Sweet Potato Veggie Burger
Gluten Free served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle aioli with house made chips. Substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2$16.95
- Roasted Beet & Kale Veggie Burger
Gluten- Free Served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle aioli with house made chips. Substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2$16.95
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- Deluxe
Choice of Crispy or Grilled. Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato served on a potato bun with house made chips & a pickle Substitute signature fries (GF), Sweet potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request. +$2$12.95
- Parmesan
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken. marinara & provolone cheese served on a potato bun with house made chips & a pickle Substitute signature fries (GF), Sweet potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request. +$2$12.95
- BLT
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Hellman's Mayo served on a potato bun with house made chips & a pickle Substitute signature fries (GF), Sweet potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request. +$2$14.95
- Boom-Boom BLT
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & Boom-Boom sauce. served on a potato bun with house made chips & a pickle Substitute signature fries (GF), Sweet potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request. +$2$15.95
FLATBREADS
- Mozzarella & Marinara FB$10.95
- Buffalo Chicken FB
Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken & Blue Cheese Dressing$14.95
- BBQ Chicken FB
Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce, Chicken & Ranch dressing$14.95
- Bruschetta FB
Tomato, Nut-Free Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle$12.95
- Four Cheese White FB
Creamy garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone & shredded asiago$14.95
SEAFOOD
- Fish N' Chips
Fresh Cod. Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3$18.95+
- Fried Sea Scallops
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3$13.95+
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3$13.95+
- Nantucket Clam Strips
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3$11.95+
- Fried Maine Wholebelly Clams
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3$20.95+
- Salt N Pepper Calamari
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3$18.95+
- Fried Cod Sandwich
Served on an Artisan potato bun with lettuce and a lemon and our signature fries. Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3$18.95