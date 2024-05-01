Robata Grill & Sushi 591 Redwood Highway
DINNER MENU
Sashimi
- Poki Salad$18.25
Cubes of tuna sashimi with sesame oil, chili sauce, garlic, soy and a shrimp chip
- Poki Red Salad$20.00
- Shiro Maguro Tataki$18.25
Lightly seared albacore sashimi with ponzu and daikon
- Toro Sashimi 5pc$33.50Out of stock
5 pieces of Tuna Belly Sashimi
- Maguro Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
- Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
- Sake Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
- Sashimi Regular$42.00
Chef's choice of 12 pieces of sashimi
- Sashimi Large$63.00
Chef's choice of 20 pieces of sashimi
Makimono/Rolls
- 49er Roll$18.50
Avocado and tobiko roll topped with salmon and sliced lemon (Note: Not available to be made into Temaki/Handroll)
- Alaskan Roll$12.95
- Avocado Roll$8.75
Avocado Roll
- Avokyu$9.00
- California Roll (Snow Crab)$12.50
Snow crab, avocado and cucumber
- California Roll (Surimi)$9.75
Crab cake, avocado and cucumber
- Caterpillar Roll$19.95
Tempura prawn and tobiko roll topped with eel and avocado (Note: Not available to be made into Temaki/Handroll)
- Crunchy Saigon Roll$12.50
Spicy tuna roll topped with tempura bits
- Crunchy Spicy Hamachi Roll$12.50
Spicy hamachi roll topped with tempura bits
- Futomaki$11.75
Large 5 piece roll with tamago, kanpyo, tobiko, asparagus and a choice of surimi, shrimp or eel
- Gobo Maki$8.50
- Hamachi Avocado Roll$11.95
- Hella Roll$19.50
Tempura bits and aparagus roll topped with avocado and tuna (Note: Not available to be made into Temaki/Handroll)
- Kappa Maki$6.75
Cucumber Roll
- Marin Roll$19.95
King crab and avocado roll topped with assorted fish and shrimp (Note: Not available to be made into Temaki/Handroll)
- Natto Maki$8.25
- Negi Hamachi$11.50
Yellowtail and scallion roll
- Oshinko Maki$7.75
Pickled radish roll
- Philly Roll$12.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese roll
- Robata Roll$19.95
Crispy soft shell crab, avocado and cucumber roll with tobiko outside
- Rock n Roll$11.50
Grilled freshwater eek, avocado & cucumber roll
- Saigon Roll$11.50
Spicy tuna roll
- Sake Avocado Roll$11.95
- Sake Kawa (salmon skin)$9.75
Grilled salmon skin roll
- Sake Maki ( salmon)$9.50
- Spicy Hamachi Roll$11.50
- Spicy Scallop Roll$13.95
Scallop, tobiko & spicy mayo roll
- Tekka Maki$9.50
Tuna roll with seaweed on the outside
- Tempura Ebi Roll$11.50
Tempura prawn and daikon sprouts roll it does NOT come with Avocado.
- Tuna Avocado Roll$11.95
- Ume Shiso Maki$8.75
- Unaten Roll$17.75
Tempura prawn roll topped with grilled eel (Note: Not available to be made into Temaki/Handroll)
- Veggie Tempura Roll$10.75
- Yasai Maki$10.95
Large 5 piece roll with either cooked, fresh or pickled vegetables
- Kanpyo Roll$8.25
- NY Roll$11.95
Sushi/Nigiri
- Amaebi$14.95
Sweet Shrimp
- Bonito Tuna (Black Pepper and Garlic Seared)$11.50
- Ebi$9.50
Shrimp
- Hamachi$9.95
Yellowtail
- Hamachi Toro$12.50
Yellowtail Belly
- Hirame$10.00
Halibut
- Hotate$10.95
Scallop
- Hotate Salad$11.95
Scallop with kewpie
- Ika$9.50
Squid
- Ikura$13.00
Salmon Roe
- Inari$7.95
Tofu Pouch
- Kani$9.95
Snow Crab
- Kanpachi$11.50Out of stock
Amberjack
- Maguro$9.95
Tuna
- Saba$9.50
Mackerel
- Shiro Maguro$9.95
Albacore
- Shiro Maguro Toro$12.50
- Sake$9.95
Salmon
- Smoked Sake$10.25
Smoked Salmon
- Tai$11.50Out of stock
- Tako$9.95
Octopus
- Tamago$7.25
Egg Omelet
- Tobiko$12.00
Flying Fish Roe
- Toro$14.50Out of stock
Tuna Belly
- Unagi$9.95
Freshwater Eel
- Uni$16.95
Sea Urchin
- Yuzujime Madai (Yuzu-marinated Sea Bream)$12.00
- Sushi Moriawase Regular$28.00
Chef's choice of 5 pieces of sushi and a tekka maki
- Sushi Moriawase Large$40.00
Chef's choice of 8 pieces of sushi and a California roll
- Chirashi Don$43.25
- Tekka Don$33.95
- Amaebi (1pc)$6.50Out of stock
- Kurodai$11.50Out of stock
Grill Appetizers
- Asparagus$11.00
Grilled Asparagus with butter
- Beef Aspara Maki$12.25
Grilled beef wrapped asparagus with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Kushiyaki$9.75
Grilled skewered beef & scallions with teriyaki sauce
- Broccoli$9.95
Grilled broccoli with butter
- Calamari Yaki$21.75
Grilled giant squid
- Chicken Tataki$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with ponzu sauce & grated daikon
- Corn on the Cob$5.95
Grilled corn with butter & sweet sake/soy sauce
- Geso Shioyaki$9.95
Grilled squid legs
- Gyoza$10.75
Pan-fried pork pot stickers
- Hamachi Kama$18.75
Yellowtail collar
- Mushrooms$9.75
Grilled mushrooms with butter and ponzu
- Onions$6.50
Grilled onions with butter and ponzu
- Riceball$6.95
Grilled rice balls with a sweet soy glaze
- Shumai$9.95
Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Teba$9.25
Grilled chicken wings with a sweet soy glaze
- Veggie Combo$18.25
Grilled corn, broccoli, bell pepper, potato, mushroom & onion
- Yakitori$9.25
Grilled skewered chicken & scallions with teriyaki sauce
Kitchen Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$9.76
Deep-fried with grated daikon & tempura sauce
- Chicken Tatsuta$9.95
Bite size crsipy fried chicken
- Dengaku$10.00
Fried eggplant with miso sauce
- Kaki Fry$17.50
- Shrimp Tempura Only$3.00
- Soft Shell Crab$19.25
Fried soft shell crab, served with coleslaw
- Tempura Appetizer$15.75
Large prawns and vegetables, lightly battered and fried with dipping sauce.
- Tofu Teriyaki$9.75
Tofu topped with teriyaki sauce
- Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$11.75
Vegetables, lightly battered and fried with dipping sauce.
Entrees
- Beef Sukiyaki$25.75
Thinly sliced beef, tofu, & vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth with glass noodles. Comes with a bowl of rice
- Beef Teriyaki$29.95
Grilled NY cut steak topped with teriyaki sauce and vegetables. Comes with a bowl of rice.
- Chicken Katsu$26.75
Breaded dark meat chicken, lightly fried with coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice.
- Chicken Sukiyaki$24.75
Chicken, tofu, & vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth with glass noodles. Comes with a bowl of rice
- Chicken Teriyaki$26.95
Grilled chicken topped with teriyaki sauce and vegetables. Comes with a bowl of rice.
- Lamb Battayaki$29.95
Sauteed lamb chops with garlic butter, sake & soy sauce, served with grilled broccoli. Comes with a bowl of rice.
- Saikyo Yaki$27.95
Broiled Alaskan black cod marinated with miso & sake. Comes with a bowl of rice.
- Salmon Teriyaki$27.25
Grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and vegetables. Comes with a bowl of rice.
- Tempura Dinner$25.75
Large prawns and vegetables, lightly battered and fried with dipping sauce. Comes with a bowl of rice.
- Tonkatsu$24.75
Breaded pork loin lightly fried with coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice
- Unajyu$25.75
Grilled freshwater eel with japanese pickles over rice
- Vegetable Tempura Dinner$22.75
Vegetables, lightly battered and fried with dipping sauce. Comes with a bowl of rice.
- Vegetarian Dinner$22.95
Grilled corn & broccoli, agedashi tofu & coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice.
Udon & Soba
- Soba$17.75
Buckwheat noodles in dashi broth with vegetables, crab cake and choice of chicken or tempura
- Udon$17.75
Udon noodles in dashi broth with vegetables, crab cake and choice of chicken or tempura
- Noodles Only$10.00
Udon noodles in dashi broth
- Yaki Soba$16.75
Pan-fried noodles in a tangy sauce with bay shrimp or chicken
- Zaru Soba$17.75
Cold buckwheat noodles with tempura, vegetables and dipping sauce
Soups/Salads/Rice
- Edamame$8.25
Steamed and lightly salted soybeans
- Edamame 1/2$4.50
- Green Salad$5.95
Lettuce with shredded carrots and onions
- Horenso Goma Ae$8.75
Chilled wilted spinach with sesame dressing
- Miso Deluxe$9.50
Bowl of miso soup with tofu, scallions, seaweed & mushrooms
- Miso Soup$3.95
Cup of miso soup with tofu and scallions
- Sumomono Plain$5.25
- Sunomono Ebi$7.25
- Sunomono Kani$11.95
- Sunomono Tako$8.50
- Rice$3.00
Steamed white rice
- Sushi Rice$4.00
Seasoned steamed white rice
- Tsukemono$9.75
Assorted Japanese pickles
- Wakame$9.50
Seaweed salad
Desserts
Sides
- Daikon Tsuma$0.50
- Extra Eel Sauce$2.50
- Extra Pickled Ginger$1.95
- Extra Ponzu Sauce$2.95
- Extra Soy Sauce$1.50
- Extra Spicy Mayo$1.95
- Extra Teriyaki Sauce$2.50
- Extra Wasabi$1.00
- Hon Wasabi$2.50
Fresh grated wasabi
- Side of Crunch$1.00
- Extra Shrimp Chip$1.95
- Extra Side Piece of Shiso Leaf$0.50
- Extra Side of Sriracha$1.50
OFF MENU ITEMS
Sushi Bar Off Items
Grill Off Items
Kitchen Off Items
SAKE
SAKE BY THE BTL
- BTL Born Gold - Junmai Daiginjo (720ml)$58.00
Elegant, green apple, sweet rice, plum skin & peach aromas. The absence of carbon filtration leads to a large presence of flavor and a lively aroma. (Fukui)
- BTL Dassai 45 -Junmai Daiginjo$51.00
- BTL Denshin Ine - Junmai$45.00
- BTL Gasanryu - Honjozo Koka$47.00
- BTL Hakutsuru Shoune - Junmai Daiginjo (300ml)$24.00
Velvety, smooth, balanced, aromas of peach & green apple. (Hyogo)
- BTL Ikezo Peach - Sparkling Jelly (180ml)$8.00
Light, refreshing, slightly fizzy & sweet. (Hyogo)
- BTL Kikusui - Junmai Ginjo (720ml)$48.00
Light, soft texture & fruity aroma. (Niigata)
- BTL Kizakura$33.00Out of stock
Floral aromas such as fresh strawberry and white peach, medium dry body. (Kyoto)
- BTL Michinoku Onikoroshi - Honjozo (300ml)$22.00
Crisp, light & dry. (Miyagi)
- BTL Murai Family - Junmai Ginjo (300ml)$22.00
Lush, dry finish, flavors of pear & kiwi. (Aomori)
- BTL Sayuri - Nigori$15.00
Hints of cherry blossom with a creamy, smooth finish. (Hyogo)
- BTL Sho Chiku Bai - Junmai Ginjo$17.00
Dry, delicate and fruity with a smooth, silky texture. (Berkeley)
- BTL Sho Chiku Bai - Nigori$17.00
Silky, mild with the fruity aromas ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry, and creamy sweet rice custard. (Berkeley)
- BTL Suigei Tokubetsu Junmai (300ml)$29.00
Light aroma, gentle rice notes and perfect acidity. (Kochi)
- BTL Taru Sake - Yamahai Junmai$49.00
- BTL Kikusui - Junmai Ginjo (300 ml)$15.00
WINE
RED WINE BY THE BTL
WHITE WINE BY THE BTL
- BTL Gainey Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
Rich, vibrant, crisp, flavors of grapefruit, melon & guava. Santa Ynez Valley, California, 2018
- BTL Head High Chardonnay$38.00
Unoaked, refreshing, bright, flavors of lemon, grapefruit & green apple. Sonoma County, California, 2019
- BTL Daou Chardonnay$42.00
- BTL Tommasi PG$39.00
Dry, balanced, flavors of pineapple, banana & wisteria blossoms. Friuli, Italy, 2019
- BTL Macrostie Chardonnay$47.00