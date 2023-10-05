Popular Items

Pollo alla Gusi

$30.00

Chicken breast stuffed with smoked mozzarella and prosciutto, pan-seared and sauteed with artichokes, cremini mushrooms, white wine and olive oil. Served with risotto.

Saltimbocca

$36.00

Pan-seared veal medallions in a Marsala sauce with mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, mushrooms and fried sage. Accompanied by risotto.

Risotto

$8.00


Per Iniziare

To Begin
Toasted Ravioli

$15.00

A famous blend of Italian meats, spinach and herbs. Toasted and served with Tuscan gravy.

Tuscan Butter

$13.00

A mascarpone and goat cheese fondue topped with rustic pomodoro sauce. Accompanied by warm focaccia.

Calamari Fritti

$19.00

Sizzled until crisp. Accompanied by Pomodoro sauce and lemon aioli.

Polpette Tre Amici

$16.00

Three traditional meatballs in rustic Pomodoro sauce with ricotta salata.

Pepe Crusted Tuna

$17.00

Sesame seed and black pepper encrusted Ahi carpaccio served in a basil sesame vinaigrette. Topped with fried oysters and spicy aioli.

Cocktail di Gamberi

$18.00

Fresh colossal shrimp served with a trio of sauces: cocktail, remoulade and lemon aioli.

Pane all'Aglio

$5.00

A rustic Italian loaf with garlic, butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano served with olive oil, balsamic vinegar and pesto.

Insalata e Zuppa

Salads and Soup
Caesar

$10.00

Garlic and white anchovy dressing with garlic croutons and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Miss Mary's

$9.00

Our Signature Chianti Vinaigrette on mixed greens with Parmigiano-Reggiano, Roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic croutons and pepperoncini.

Grisanti's Chopped

$14.00

Chopped greens with Roma tomatoes, Gorgonzola, black olives, mortadella, salami, capicola, red onions and pepperoncini with Signature Chianti Vinaigrette.

Mini Wedge

$14.00

A baby Iceberg wedge topped with bacon, red onions and sweet grape tomatoes. Served in creamy Gorgonzola dressing.

Burrata

$16.00

A dome-shaped bundle of creamy burrata and prosciutto on a bed of heirloom tomato, arugula and roasted red pepper salad.

Zuppa di Isabella Cup

$12.00

Asparagus bisque topped with butter-poached Maine lobster.

Zuppa di Isabella Bowl

$13.00

Asparagus bisque topped with butter-poached Maine lobster.

Pizza

Lobster Pizza

$23.00

Lobster, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, and sriracha aioli

Pisano Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and red onions.

Lupita Pizza

$19.00

Spinach, Alfredo sauce, chicken, tri-color peppers and mozzarella

Genova Pizza

$18.00

Chicken, ricotta, pesto, red onions and mushrooms

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella, tomatoes and basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Le Tradizioni

Tortellini

$26.00

Hand-shaped tortellini of mortadella, prosciutto and veal in a light creme and veal demi-glace. Accompanied by zucchini, squash and carrots.

Leontina

$22.00

Fettuccine in a smooth and rich Alfredo sauce.

Leontina with Chicken

$26.00

Leontina with Shrimp

$28.00

Pollo al Parmigiano

$25.00

Lightly breaded chicken cutlets baked in a blanket of mozzarella and served with Pomodoro sauce and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Lasagna al Forno

$25.00

Densely layered with sausage, tender beef, Italian herbs and whipped ricotta.

Ravioli

$23.00

Handmade and filled with a famous blend of Italian meats, spinach and herbs. Served in Tuscan gravy.

Mezzo Mezzo

$21.00

The best of both, spaghetti and ravioli served in Tuscan gravy.

Elfo Special

$28.00

Plump shrimp sauteed in garlic and butter, tossed with white button mushrooms and white pepper. Served over vermicelli with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$22.00

Delicately battered eggplant, fried until tender. Baked in mozzarella and served with Parmigiano-Reggiano and Pomodoro sauce.

Manicotti

$25.00

Filled with Grisanti signature sausage, tender beef and spinach. Served in Tuscan gravy and topped with mozzarella.

Spaghetti

$19.00

Served al dente in Tuscan gravy.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$23.00

Contorni

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Italian Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$8.00

Charred Asparagus

$8.00

$8.00

Side spaghetti

$8.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$10.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

RIcotta Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$13.00

Gelato

$9.00

Cookies and cream cheesecake

$13.00

Alla Griglia

Pork Chop di Nico

$40.00

A 14-ounce double bone-in Duroc chop, grilled and served with an Amarena cherry demi-glace. Accompanied by garlic roasted fingerling potatoes.

Filetto di Manzo con Gorgonzola

$45.00

Garlic encrusted, bacon wrapped and stuffed with Gorgonzola. Served with sauteed mushrooms.

Filetto di Manzo

$47.00

A 10-ounce filet of beef, served with sauteed mushrooms.

Bistecca

$49.00

A 16-ounce New York strip, seasoned with rosemary, thyme, Kosher salt, ground black pepper and extra virgin olive oil. Sliced and served with sauteed mushrooms.

Preferiti dello Chef

Ravioli di Pollo

$22.00

Herb roasted chicken ravioli in a light creme sauce with cremini mushrooms, spinach and a balsamic drizzle.

Rigatoni

$24.00

Handmade rigatoni pasta served with sausage and peppers in a spicy Pomodoro sauce.

Salmone all'Arancia

$34.00

Wild salmon in a ginger and sparkling citrus white balsamic glaze. Served over roasted asparagus with a drizzle of blood orange balsamic vinegar.

Tuna Puttanesca

$37.00

Salty and sweet Ahi, grilled with fried capers, vibrant olives and portobello mushrooms. Served over spaghetti al nero di seppia, cuttlefish black ink.

Vitello al Parmigiano

$33.00

Lightly breaded and fried veal scallopini topped with mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Pomodoro sauce. Accompanied by risotto.

Vitello di Nicki

$33.00

Nicki's veal, lightly breaded and pan-fried. Served in a lemon beurre blanc and accompanied by risotto.

Piccata di Vitello

$33.00

Veal medallions lightly sauteed in white wine, lemon and capers. Accompanied by risotto.

Soft Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Water

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00