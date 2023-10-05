Ronnie Grisanti's 6150 Poplar Avenue #122
Popular Items
Pollo alla Gusi
Chicken breast stuffed with smoked mozzarella and prosciutto, pan-seared and sauteed with artichokes, cremini mushrooms, white wine and olive oil. Served with risotto.
Saltimbocca
Pan-seared veal medallions in a Marsala sauce with mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, mushrooms and fried sage. Accompanied by risotto.
Risotto
Per Iniziare
Toasted Ravioli
A famous blend of Italian meats, spinach and herbs. Toasted and served with Tuscan gravy.
Tuscan Butter
A mascarpone and goat cheese fondue topped with rustic pomodoro sauce. Accompanied by warm focaccia.
Calamari Fritti
Sizzled until crisp. Accompanied by Pomodoro sauce and lemon aioli.
Polpette Tre Amici
Three traditional meatballs in rustic Pomodoro sauce with ricotta salata.
Pepe Crusted Tuna
Sesame seed and black pepper encrusted Ahi carpaccio served in a basil sesame vinaigrette. Topped with fried oysters and spicy aioli.
Cocktail di Gamberi
Fresh colossal shrimp served with a trio of sauces: cocktail, remoulade and lemon aioli.
Pane all'Aglio
A rustic Italian loaf with garlic, butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano served with olive oil, balsamic vinegar and pesto.
Insalata e Zuppa
Caesar
Garlic and white anchovy dressing with garlic croutons and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Miss Mary's
Our Signature Chianti Vinaigrette on mixed greens with Parmigiano-Reggiano, Roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic croutons and pepperoncini.
Grisanti's Chopped
Chopped greens with Roma tomatoes, Gorgonzola, black olives, mortadella, salami, capicola, red onions and pepperoncini with Signature Chianti Vinaigrette.
Mini Wedge
A baby Iceberg wedge topped with bacon, red onions and sweet grape tomatoes. Served in creamy Gorgonzola dressing.
Burrata
A dome-shaped bundle of creamy burrata and prosciutto on a bed of heirloom tomato, arugula and roasted red pepper salad.
Zuppa di Isabella Cup
Asparagus bisque topped with butter-poached Maine lobster.
Pizza
Lobster Pizza
Lobster, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, and sriracha aioli
Pisano Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and red onions.
Lupita Pizza
Spinach, Alfredo sauce, chicken, tri-color peppers and mozzarella
Genova Pizza
Chicken, ricotta, pesto, red onions and mushrooms
Margherita Pizza
mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Le Tradizioni
Tortellini
Hand-shaped tortellini of mortadella, prosciutto and veal in a light creme and veal demi-glace. Accompanied by zucchini, squash and carrots.
Leontina
Fettuccine in a smooth and rich Alfredo sauce.
Leontina with Chicken
Leontina with Shrimp
Pollo al Parmigiano
Lightly breaded chicken cutlets baked in a blanket of mozzarella and served with Pomodoro sauce and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Lasagna al Forno
Densely layered with sausage, tender beef, Italian herbs and whipped ricotta.
Ravioli
Handmade and filled with a famous blend of Italian meats, spinach and herbs. Served in Tuscan gravy.
Mezzo Mezzo
The best of both, spaghetti and ravioli served in Tuscan gravy.
Elfo Special
Plump shrimp sauteed in garlic and butter, tossed with white button mushrooms and white pepper. Served over vermicelli with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Parmigiana di Melanzane
Delicately battered eggplant, fried until tender. Baked in mozzarella and served with Parmigiano-Reggiano and Pomodoro sauce.
Manicotti
Filled with Grisanti signature sausage, tender beef and spinach. Served in Tuscan gravy and topped with mozzarella.
Spaghetti
Served al dente in Tuscan gravy.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Contorni
Dessert
Alla Griglia
Pork Chop di Nico
A 14-ounce double bone-in Duroc chop, grilled and served with an Amarena cherry demi-glace. Accompanied by garlic roasted fingerling potatoes.
Filetto di Manzo con Gorgonzola
Garlic encrusted, bacon wrapped and stuffed with Gorgonzola. Served with sauteed mushrooms.
Filetto di Manzo
A 10-ounce filet of beef, served with sauteed mushrooms.
Bistecca
A 16-ounce New York strip, seasoned with rosemary, thyme, Kosher salt, ground black pepper and extra virgin olive oil. Sliced and served with sauteed mushrooms.
Preferiti dello Chef
Ravioli di Pollo
Herb roasted chicken ravioli in a light creme sauce with cremini mushrooms, spinach and a balsamic drizzle.
Rigatoni
Handmade rigatoni pasta served with sausage and peppers in a spicy Pomodoro sauce.
Salmone all'Arancia
Wild salmon in a ginger and sparkling citrus white balsamic glaze. Served over roasted asparagus with a drizzle of blood orange balsamic vinegar.
Tuna Puttanesca
Salty and sweet Ahi, grilled with fried capers, vibrant olives and portobello mushrooms. Served over spaghetti al nero di seppia, cuttlefish black ink.
Vitello al Parmigiano
Lightly breaded and fried veal scallopini topped with mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Pomodoro sauce. Accompanied by risotto.
Vitello di Nicki
Nicki's veal, lightly breaded and pan-fried. Served in a lemon beurre blanc and accompanied by risotto.
Piccata di Vitello
Veal medallions lightly sauteed in white wine, lemon and capers. Accompanied by risotto.
