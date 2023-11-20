Rosy's East Rosy's East
Antojitos
- Guac and Salsa$15.00
Lime, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, and red onion, and salsa. Served with corn tortilla chips.
- Small Nachos$12.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
- Large Nachos$16.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
- Valentina Wings
Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing. 5 wings in half order, 10 in full.
- Quesadilla$14.00
Two crispy flour tortillas with Monterrey & chihuahua cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Esquites$9.00
Roasted corn, chipotle mayo, chili powder, and queso fresco.
- Crab Tostada$14.00
Lump crab, roasted corn, red pepper, avocado, basil aioli, chili oil, old bay
- Choriqueso Empanadas$10.00
Chorizo, potato, Chihuahua cheese, onion jalapeño
- Frijoles Charros$11.00
Classic Mexican Cowboy Beans, Andouille sausage, bacon, chi Charon, onion, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips
Tacos
- Fish Tacos$16.00
Crispy cod, chipotle mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole
- Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Marinated grilled shrimp, queso fresco, cabbage, avocado salsa, crispy garlic Three per order.
- Mushroom Tacos$12.00
Roasted mushrooms, epazote, avocado, salsa guajillo, queso fresco, crispy shallots. Three per order.
- Pollo Tinga Tacos$12.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
- Bistec Tacos$12.00
Verde-marinated beef, peppers, and spicy salsa de arbol. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
- Chorizo Tacos$12.00
Chorizo picante and potatoes. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
- Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
- Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Crispy pork and salsa verde. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Salads
Entrees
- Queso Enchiladas$14.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
- Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Corn tortillas, chicken, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
- Shrimp Enchiladas$19.00
Corn tortillas, shrimp, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
- Burrito$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
- Burrito Bowl$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
- Chicken Torta$17.00
Adobe marinated chicken, chipotle, Queso, Oaxaca , quacamole, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, ciabatta,. Served with fries