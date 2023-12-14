Rosy's Taco Bar
Rosy's Takeout Dinner (In-House)
Antojitos
- Guac y Salsa$15.00
- Small Nachos$12.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
- Large Nachos$16.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
- Valentina Wings
Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing. 5 wings in half order, 10 in full.
- Quesadillas$15.00
2 Crispy Flour Tortillas, mixed cheeses, guac, pico de gallo, and crema.
- Choriqueso Empanadas$10.00
- Frijoles Charros$10.00
- Crab Tostadas$14.00
- Tres Salsas$9.00
Roja, verde, and borracha. Served with corn tortilla chips.
- Guacamole$15.00
Lime, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, and red onion. Served with corn tortilla chips.
- Basket of Chips$3.00
- Esquites$9.00
Roasted corn, chipotle mayo, chili powder, and queso fresco.
Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Avocado Salsa, Crispy Garlic. Three per order.
- Pollo Tinga Tacos$12.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
- Bistec Tacos$12.00
Verde-marinated beef, peppers, and spicy salsa de arbol. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
- Chorizo Tacos$12.00
Chorizo picante and potatoes. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
- Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
- Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Crispy pork and salsa verde. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
- Fish Tacos$16.00
- Mushroom Tacos$12.00
Entres
Salads
Lados
Postres
Non Alcoholic
Hot Sauce
Rosy's Kits
- Rosys Classic Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit$7.00
Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Serves 4
- Rosys Strawberry Non-Alcoholic Maragrita Kit$8.00
Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Serves 4
- Rosys Blood Orange Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit$8.00
Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Serves 4
- Rosys Habanero Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit$8.00
Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Serves 4
- Rosys Pineapple Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit$8.00
Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Serves 4
- Rosys Passion Fruit Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit$8.00
Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Pint serves 4, Quart serves 8.