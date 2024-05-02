7 - Rreal Tacos - Buckhead
FOOD IN STORE
STARTERS
- TRIO$19.69
Enjoy our delicious trio! It includes our amazing dips! Salsa, Queso, and Guacamole!
- CHIPS & SALSA$4.20
- GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$8.88
- QUESO DIP & CHIPS$7.77
- ELOTE$5.55
Grilled corn with Mexican mayo, lime, queso cotija, chilito (chile powder)
- CRISPY AVOCADOS APP$4.20
Deep fried crispy avocado with cilantro dressing.
- SWEET POTATOES$3.69
With sour cream and queso fresco.
- EMPANADA$3.33
Al pastor trompo empanada with cilantro dressing.
- SALSA NO CHIPS$3.33
- GUACAMOLE NO CHIPS$7.77
- QUESO DIP NO CHIPS$6.66
- ESQUITE$5.55
Shaved corn topped with chipotle mayo, lime, queso cotija, and chile powder.
TACOS
- AL PASTOR$4.20
Seasoned Pork slowly cooked in a spinning trompo, onion, cilantro and roasted pineapples
- GRILLED CHICKEN$4.20
Adobo Grilled Chicken, onions and cilantro
- ASADA$4.69
Flank steak marinated & seasoned w/ salt + pepper, onions and cilantro
- GRILLED FISH$4.69
Grilled Cod marinated & seasoned, with coleslaw mix, onions and cilantro
- BIRRIA BARBACOA$5.69
Barbacoa taco birria style with corn tortilla and melted cheese, onions and cilantro (Corn tortilla only)
- SHRIMP$4.69
Grilled Shrimp and coleslaw
- BEEF BARBACOA$4.69
Marinated beef with a blend of Chiles & spices slow roasted for 12+ hours, onions and cilantro
- PORK CARNITAS$4.20
Pork Slow Cooked pulled & shredded, onions and cilantro
- CRISPY AVOCADO TACO$4.20
Made with our delicious crispy avocado and refried beans!
- PICANHA$5.69
Picanha Steak Taco with chimichurri sauce topped with pickled red onions (Corn tortilla only)
- COSTRA$6.69
Costra cheese taco with pico de gallo on a flour tortilla with your choice of Taco Meat (Flour tortilla only)
- PORK BELLY$5.00
Braised tender Pork belly seasoned w/ sea salt & spices, onions and cilantro
- TACO PLATTER$50.00
Pick from your favorite tacos to share! Our Taco Platter comes with a total of 12 delicious tacos!
- MIX VEGGIES TACO$4.20
Made with grilled red & green bell peppers, red onions, sweet corn, and sweet potatoes. Marinated with our homemade chimichurri sauce!
- CONSOME$3.00
NOT TACOS
- BIRRIA PIZZA$25.00
A 12" size tortillas filled with our home made birria barbacoa, cilantro, onions and our consome on the side.
- TORTA$9.69
Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.
- BURRITO$9.69
Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat.
- BURRITO BOWL$9.69
Rice, Beans, Avocado, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo and your choice of Taco Meat.
- TOSTADA$5.69
Crunchy Tortilla, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Cabbage, Pico, Avocado, Queso Fresco and your choice of Taco Meat.
- QUESADILLA$9.69
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
- RREAL NACHOS$16.00
Nachos with cheese dip, guacamole, pico, beans, cream and choice of Taco Meat.
- ABUELA SALAD$9.69
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Radish, Pineapple and Cilantro Dressing.
- QUESABIRRIA$14.00
Birria Barbacoa Quesadilla with cilantro, onions and consomé
- MOLLETES$8.00
Torta bread with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños.
- KIDS QUESADILLA$6.00
Cheese and rice on the side