FOOD

STARTERS

TRIO

$19.69

Enjoy our delicious trio! It includes our amazing dips! Salsa, Queso, and Guacamole!

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.20
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$8.88
QUESO DIP & CHIPS

$7.77
ELOTE

$5.55

Grilled corn with Mexican mayo, lime, queso cotija, chilito (chile powder)

CRISPY AVOCADOS

$4.20

Deep fried crispy avocado with cilantro dressing.

SWEET POTATOES

$3.69

With sour cream and queso fresco.

EMPANADA

$3.33

Al pastor trompo empanada with cilantro dressing.

SALSA NO CHIPS

$3.33
GUACAMOLE NO CHIPS

$7.77
QUESO DIP NO CHIPS

$6.66

TACOS

AL PASTOR

$4.20

Seasoned Pork slowly cooked in a spinning trompo, onion, cilantro and roasted pineapples

GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.20

Adobo Grilled Chicken, onions and cilantro

ASADA

$4.69

Flank steak marinated & seasoned w/ salt + pepper, onions and cilantro

GRILLED FISH

$4.69

Grilled Salmon marinated & seasoned and coleslaw

BIRRIA BARBACOA

$5.69

Barbacoa taco birria style with corn tortilla and melted cheese, onions and cilantro (Corn tortilla only)

SHRIMP

$4.69

Grilled Shrimp and coleslaw

BEEF BARBACOA

$4.69

Marinated beef with a blend of Chiles & spices slow roasted for 12+ hours, onions and cilantro

PORK CARNITAS

$4.20

Pork Slow Cooked pulled & shredded, onions and cilantro

VEGGIE

$4.20

Crispy Avocado, Refried Beans, onions and cilantro

PICANHA

$5.69

Picanha Steak Taco with chimichurri sauce topped with pickled red onions (Corn tortilla only)

COSTRA

$6.69

Costra cheese taco with pico de gallo on a flour tortilla with your choice of Taco Meat (Flour tortilla only)

PORK BELLY

$5.00

Braised tender Pork belly seasoned w/ sea salt & spices, onions and cilantro

CONSOME

$3.00

Slow-cooked barbacoa broth

NOT TACOS

TORTA

$9.69

Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.

BURRITO

$9.69

Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat.

BURRITO BOWL

$9.69

Rice, Beans, Avocado, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo and your choice of Taco Meat.

TOSTADA

$5.69

Crunchy Tortilla, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Cabbage, Pico, Avocado, Queso Fresco and your choice of Taco Meat.

QUESADILLA

$9.69

Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side

RREAL NACHOS

$16.00

Nachos with cheese dip, guacamole, pico, beans, cream and choice of Taco Meat.

ABUELA SALAD

$9.69

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Radish, Pineapple and Cilantro Dressing.

QUESABIRRIA

$14.00

Birria Barbacoa Quesadilla with cilantro, onions and consomé

MOLLETES

$8.00

Torta bread with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños.

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Cheese and rice on the side

SIDES

REFRIED BEANS

$3.69
RICE

$3.69
BLACK WHOLE BEANS

$3.69
SLICED AVOCADO

$2.50
SMALL GUACAMOLE

$1.50
SMALL QUESO DIP

$1.50
SIDE OF CHIP SALSA

$1.00
JALAPEÑO TOREADO

$1.50
FRESH JALAPEÑOS

$0.50
VINEGAR JALAPEÑOS

$0.50
SIDE OF CHIPS

$1.00
CORN TORTILLA

$0.25
FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.50
SOUR CREAM

$0.50
PICO DE GALLO

$0.50
SMALL QUESO COTIJA

$1.50
SMALL SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.50
SMALL RADDISH

$0.50
SIDE OF PICKLED RED ONIONS

$0.50
SAUTEED PEPPERS & ONIONS

$1.50
CILANTRO DRESSING

$1.00
SIDE OF LECHERA

$0.75
SIDE OF CHORIZO

$1.50
SIDE OF CABBAGE

$0.50
SIDE OF TOMATO

$0.50
SIDE OF LIMES

$0.50
SIDE OF ONIONS

$0.25
SIDE OF CILANTRO

$0.25
CHILI POWDER

$0.25
SIDE OF MAYO

$0.50
SIDE OF PINEAPPLE

$0.50
SIDE OF TAJIN

$0.50
SIDE OF CHIMMICHURRI

$1.00

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$5.55

Tres Leches sweet sponge cake with Chantilly cream.

PLATANO MACHO

$5.55

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$3.50

COKE ZERO

$3.50

MEXICAN COKE 1/2 LITER

$3.50

JARRITOS

$3.50