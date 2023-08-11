5 - Rreal Tacos - Cumming
FOOD
STARTERS
TRIO
Enjoy our delicious trio! It includes our amazing dips! Salsa, Queso, and Guacamole!
CHIPS & SALSA
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
QUESO DIP & CHIPS
ELOTE
Grilled corn with Mexican mayo, lime, queso cotija, chilito (chile powder)
CRISPY AVOCADOS
Deep fried crispy avocado with cilantro dressing.
SWEET POTATOES
With sour cream and queso fresco.
EMPANADA
Al pastor trompo empanada with cilantro dressing.
SALSA NO CHIPS
GUACAMOLE NO CHIPS
QUESO DIP NO CHIPS
TACOS
AL PASTOR
Seasoned Pork slowly cooked in a spinning trompo, onion, cilantro and roasted pineapples
GRILLED CHICKEN
Adobo Grilled Chicken, onions and cilantro
ASADA
Flank steak marinated & seasoned w/ salt + pepper, onions and cilantro
GRILLED FISH
Grilled Salmon marinated & seasoned and coleslaw
BIRRIA BARBACOA
Barbacoa taco birria style with corn tortilla and melted cheese, onions and cilantro (Corn tortilla only)
SHRIMP
Grilled Shrimp and coleslaw
BEEF BARBACOA
Marinated beef with a blend of Chiles & spices slow roasted for 12+ hours, onions and cilantro
PORK CARNITAS
Pork Slow Cooked pulled & shredded, onions and cilantro
VEGGIE
Crispy Avocado, Refried Beans, onions and cilantro
PICANHA
Picanha Steak Taco with chimichurri sauce topped with pickled red onions (Corn tortilla only)
COSTRA
Costra cheese taco with pico de gallo on a flour tortilla with your choice of Taco Meat (Flour tortilla only)
PORK BELLY
Braised tender Pork belly seasoned w/ sea salt & spices, onions and cilantro
CONSOME
Slow-cooked barbacoa broth
NOT TACOS
TORTA
Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.
BURRITO
Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat.
BURRITO BOWL
Rice, Beans, Avocado, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo and your choice of Taco Meat.
TOSTADA
Crunchy Tortilla, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Cabbage, Pico, Avocado, Queso Fresco and your choice of Taco Meat.
QUESADILLA
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
RREAL NACHOS
Nachos with cheese dip, guacamole, pico, beans, cream and choice of Taco Meat.
ABUELA SALAD
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Radish, Pineapple and Cilantro Dressing.
QUESABIRRIA
Birria Barbacoa Quesadilla with cilantro, onions and consomé
MOLLETES
Torta bread with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños.
KIDS QUESADILLA
Cheese and rice on the side