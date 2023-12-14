Sakana means fish, and that is what we are famous for.
Sakana Sushi Ahwatukee
Rolls
Basic Rolls
- Alaska Roll$12.75
Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Spicy salmon
- Boston Roll$11.50
Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Spicy Tuna
- California Roll$7.99
Krab mix, Cucumber, Avocado
- Philadelphia Roll$9.45
Inside: Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$11.79
Inside: Tempura Softshell Crab, Cucumber, Krab mix Outside: Massago, Eel Sauce
- Snow Crab Roll$11.99
Inside: Real Snow Crab, Asparagus Sauce: Wasabi Mayo, Ponzu
Cooked Rolls
- Baked Scallop Roll$14.65
Bottom: California Roll Top: Backed Scallop Mix, Crunchy, Massago, Green onion
- Caterpillar Roll$16.90
Inside: Eel, Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Avocado, Eel Sauce
- Ebi Ebi Roll$15.79
Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Shrimp, Avocado, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce
- Eel Dragon Roll$17.79
Inside: Shrimp Tempura Roll Outside: Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
- Salmon Dynamite$13.45
Bottom: California Roll Top: Salmon Mix, Crunchy, Masago, Green onion
- Salmon Skin Roll$11.99
Maki Rolls
Sashimi Rolls
- Ahi Ahi Roll$15.79
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Top: Ahi Tuna, Ceviche Sauce: Wasabi Mayo
- Blood Orange Roll$15.79
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Top: Salmon, Ceviche Sauce: Wasabi Mayo
- Blue Moon Roll$17.25
Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Outside: Bluefin Tuna, Massago, Green Onion, Japanese Dressing
- Cucumber Fiesta Roll$18.99
Inside: Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon, Krab Mix, Seaweed Salad Outside: Wrapped in Cucumber, Japanese Sauce
- Rainbow Roll$15.45
Inside: California Roll Outside: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Avocado
- Red Dragon Roll$15.79
Inside: Shrimp & Veggie Temp Outside: Tuna, Garlic chips, Habanero & Eel Sauce
- Sahara Rainbow Roll$16.99
Inside: Shrimp Temp, Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Outside: Tuna, Smoked Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Fire Sauce, Wasabi Mayo
- Smokey Bear Crazy Roll$15.79
Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Smoked Salmon, Creamy Habanero Sauce
Special Rolls
- Blue Tataki Roll$18.99
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy Yellowtail, Asparagus Outside: Torched Bluefin, Miso mayo, Fire ponzu, Wasabi Mayo
- Casino Special Roll$13.99
Inside: House smoked salmon, Cream cheese, Avocado Top: Jalapeno Sauce: Sriracha and Eel sauce.
- Chipotle Lobster Roll$19.99
Inside: Lobster tempura, Spicy krab, and Cucumber. On top: Bluefin tuna, avocado Sauce: Chipotle & yum yum sauces, and toasted garlic
- Fitzgeroll$19.99
Inside: Lobster tempura, krab mix, and cucumber On top: Bluefin tuna, masago, shrimp, and J-sauce
- Hero Roll$16.99
Inside: Tuna, Cucumber, Shrimp tempura; On top: Albacore, Avocado, Jalapeno, Green onion Sauce: Yuzu
- Jackie Chan Roll$16.99
Inside: Spicy salmon, Shrimp tempura and Cucumber On top: Torched bluefin, Green onion Sauce: Spicy mayo and Creamy habanero
- Japanese Chimichanga Roll$13.99
Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, 2x Shrimp, Japanese carrots, avocado, krab mix, deep-fried.
- Mexican Tornado Roll$17.99
Inside: Bluefin tempura, Spicy tuna, Cucumber On top: Salmon, Seared Albacore, Avocado, Sauce: Tornado
- Michelle Roll$14.99
Inside: Avocado On Top: Salmon, Thin Sliced Lemon
- Sake Sake Roll$15.99
Inside: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Top: Salmon, Ceviche Sauce: Wasabi Mayo
- Shrimp Dynamite Roll$16.99
Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Krab Mix On Top: Salmon Dynamite, Ceviche Sauce: Yum Yum & Fire Sauce
- Sunset Roll$16.99
Inside: Krab tempura, Cucumber, Spicy Salmon On Top: Salmon Toro, Sliced Lemon Sauce: Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
- Two Face Tuna Roll$16.99
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Panko Shrimp, Cucumber Top: Ahi Tuna, Albacore, Avocado Sauce: Fire, Eel sauce, Sesame seeds
- Yum Yum Roll$16.99
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy tuna, Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Salmon, Avocado, Crunchies Sauce: Yum Yum & Fire ponzu.
- Crazy Kai$17.99
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Krab mix, Cucumber Top: Spicy Salmon Sauce: Eel & Miso Mayo
Spicy Rolls
- Az Heat Roll$11.99
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy Yellowtail Outside: Habañero & Eel sauce
- Crazy Roller Coaster Roll$14.45
Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Spicy Tuna, Spicy Yellowtail, Habanero & Eel Sauce
- Jackpot Roll$14.99
Inside: Las Vegas Roll Outside: Spicy Tuna, Miso Mayo, Eel Sauce
- Mexican Caliente Roll$9.99
Inside: Krab mix, Jalapeno tempura Outside: Eel sauce
- Roly Poly Roll$15.45
Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Spicy Yellowtail. Habanero & Eel Sauce
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.45
Inside: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.45
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- S and S Roll$11.99
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy tuna Outside: Eel sauce
Tempura Rolls
- Crab Tempura Roll$8.99
Inside: Krab stick tempura, Cucumber Outside: Spicy mayo
- Crunchy California Roll$8.50
Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Crunchy Outside: Crunchy, Eel Sauce
- Crunchy Eel Roll$10.45
Inside: Eel, Cream Cheese, Avocado Outside: Tempura Fried, Eel Sauce
- Eel Tempura Roll$12.15
Inside: Eel tempura, Krab mix, Avocado Outside: Eel sauce
- Las Vegas 6pc$9.45
Inside: Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Outside: Tempura Fried, Eel Sauce
- Salmon Bomber Roll$14.45
Inside: Tempura California Roll Outside: Salmon Dynamite, Habanero & Fire & Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Inside: Shrimp Tempura | Krab mix | Cucumber
- Tootsie Roll$9.45
Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Crunchy, Eel Sauce
- Red Storm$14.99
Inside: Spicy yellowtail, Burdock root, Tempura fried Top: Spicy Salmon, Green Onion Sauce: Ginger-garlic sauce, Sriracha
Vegetarian Rolls
Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Roe/Egg Sushi
Shellfish Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
White Fish Sushi
Special
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$16.75
- Bluefin Chu Toro Sashimi$17.95
- Bluefin Tuna O Toro Sashimi$19.95Out of stock
- Albacore Sashimi$13.99
- Ahi Tuna Sashimi$13.99
- Seared Tuna Sashimi$15.99
- Yellowtail Sashimi$13.99
- Torched Albacore Toro Sashimi$14.99
- Torched Yellowtail Toro Sashimi$14.99Out of stock
- Kanpachi Sashimi$14.99
Salmon Sashimi
Roe/Egg Sashimi
Shellfish Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
White Fish Sashimi
Platters Sashimi
- Sashimi Platter (No Bluefin)$43.99
Chef's Choice of 5 different fish with 3 pieces of each. Fish will include Bluefin Tuna
- Premium Sashimi Platter (with Bluefin)$47.99
Chef's Choice of 5 different fish with 3 pieces of each. Fish will include 2 different cuts of Bluefin Tuna (O-Toro, Chu-Toro, Akami)
- Chirashi Bowl$35.99
Drinks
Cocktail
- Gin Martini$10.99
Gin - 2.5 oz Dry Vermouth - 6 drops 1 dash of bitters Lemon twist or Olives Garnish
- Vodka Martini$10.99
Vodka - 2.5 oz Dry Vermouth - 6 drops Olive Garnish
- Appletini$11.99
Vodka - 1.5 oz Apple Pucker - 1 oz Sweet & Sour - .5 oz Cherry Garnish
- Cosmopolitan$11.99
Vodka - 1.5 oz Triple sec - .5 oz Cranberry Juice - .5 oz Lemon twist garnish
- Lemon Drop$11.99
Citrus Vodka - 1.5 oz Triple Sec - .5 oz Squeeze 4 lemon slices Lemon Twist garnish
- Long Island$12.99
Vodka - .5 oz Gin - .5 oz Rum - .5 oz Triple sec - .5 oz Sweet & Sour - Fill remainder of glass Coke - Splash Lemon & Cherry Garnish
- Mai Tai$11.99
Malibu Rum - 2 oz Sweet & Sour + OJ + Pineapple Juice - Fill remainder Grenadine - Splash Cherry Garnish
- Manhattan$11.99
Rye Whiskey - 1.5 oz Sweet Vermouth - .5 oz Stir and strain into rocks glass Cherry Garnish
- Margarita$11.99
Tequila - 2 oz Triple Sec - .5 oz Squeeze half lime Sweet & Sour - Fill remainder Shake and pour into chilled glass
- Whiskey Sour$10.99
Bourbon - 2 oz Simple syrup - .5oz Lemon Juice - Squeeze half lemon
- Old Fashioned$12.99
Bourbon - 2 oz Bitters - 3 dashes Simple Syrup - splash Ice + water - fill glass Orange Twist Garnish
- Moscow Mule$8.99
Vodka - 2 oz Lime Juice - Squeeze half lime Ginger beer - 3 oz Lime wheel garnish
- Kentucky Mule$8.99
Bourbon - 2 oz Lime Juice - Squeeze half lime Ginger Beer - 3oz
- Gin Mule$8.99
Gin - 2 oz Lime Juice - Squeeze half lime Ginger Beer - 3oz Lime wheel garnish
- Gimlet$10.99
Gin - 2.5 oz Simple syrup - .5 oz Lime Juice - Squeeze half lime Lime Wheel Garnish
- Daiquiri$10.99
Light rum - 2 oz Simple syrup - .75 oz Lime juice - Squeeze half lime Lime twist garnish
- Screwdriver$8.99
Vodka - 1.5 oz Orange Juice - Fill glass
Soft Drink
Kitchen
Appetizer
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
Tempura fried Tofu with Tempura sauce
- Calamari Tempura$10.50
Calamari tempura and Jalapeno tempura with miso mayo
- Chicken Cutlet Appetizer$8.00
1 piece of panko fried chicken breast with tonkatsu sauce
- Crispy Spring Roll$6.00
Fried vegetable spring roll with sweet-n-sour sauce (4 pcs)
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed soybean with sea salt
- Flaming Edamame$6.50
Steamed soybean with sea salt
- Garlic Parmesan Edamame$7.00
Steamed soybean with sea salt
- Gyoza$7.00
Pan-fried Pork Dumpling with Gyoza sauce (6pcs)
- Jalapeno Boat$7.50
Panko fried Jalapenos stuffed with Cream cheese and Salmon dynamite topped with eel sauce and sriracha
- Jalapeno Tempura$3.50
- Super Mussels$10.50
Baked mussels topped with Krab mix and spicy mayo
- Yakitori (3pc)$7.00
- Panko Mushrooms$7.00
Panko Fried Mushrooms
- Shishito Tempura$7.00
Tempura fried Shishito Peppers (Japanese Peppers mild spice)
- Spicy Shishito Peppers$7.00
Salad
- Small Salad$4.25
Mixed greens salad with house-made ginger dressing.
- Large Salad$4.75
Mixed greens salad with house-made ginger dressing.
- Sunomono Salad$6.95
Cucumber, Shrimp, Krab stick, Sesame seeds, Seaweed with house-made vinegar dressing.
- Squid Salad$7.50
Seasoned squid salad
- Seaweed Salad$7.50
Seasoned seaweed salad
- Calamari Tempura Salad$13.45
Calamari and Jalapeno tempura on top of mixed green salad with miso mayo sauce and tataki dressing.
- Tuna Tataki Salad$14.50
Seared tuna on top of mixed green salad with tataki dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of mixed green salad with tataki dressing.
- Poke Bowl$14.99
Tuna and/or Salmon sashimi, onion, masago, avocado, shrimp, and seaweed salad on top of mixed green salad with poke dressing.
- Sashimi Salad$18.95
Chef's choice of tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail sashimi, shrimp, avocado, and masago on top of mixed green salad with Japaneses dressing.
Soup
Grill
Tempura
Noodles
- Tempura Udon$12.95
Udon noodles with Fish broth, Grilled chicken, Egg, Naruto, Seaweed, Garlic chips, Nori and Green onions with a side of mixed tempura.
- Tonkotsu Ramen W/ Grilled Chicken$12.95
Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, Egg, Garlic chips, Nori, Seaweed, Naruto, Green onion, and Sliced grilled chicken.
- Shoyu Ramen W/ Grilled Chicken$12.45
Shoyu (soy sauce) broth, Egg, Garlic chips, Nori, Seaweed, Naruto, Green onion, and Sliced grilled chicken.
Fried Rice
- Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Pan-fried rice with chicken and assorted vegetables.
- Veggie Fried Rice$10.99
Pan-fried rice with assorted vegetables.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Pan-fried rice with shrimp and assorted vegetables.
- Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice$16.99
Pan-fried rice with chicken, shrimp and assorted vegetables.