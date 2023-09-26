Sakana means fish, and that is what we are famous for.
Sakana Sushi Scottsdale
Rolls
Vegetarian Rolls
Avocado Roll
Avocado, rice outside, cut into 8pcs *Gluten Free*
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, rice inside or outside, cut into 8pcs *Gluten Free*
Jungle Roll
Inside: Green onion tempura, sweet potato tempura, cucumber, avocado; On top: ginger-garlic sauce.
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet potato tempura, avocado, cut into 8pcs
Maki Rolls
Negihama Roll
Yellowtail and Scallion, rice or seaweed outside
Negitoro Roll
Tuna toro, Scallions, rice or seaweed outside
Octopus Roll
Octopus, rice or seaweed outside
Salmon Roll
Salmon, rice or seaweed outside
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Scallop, rice or seaweed outside
Tuna Roll
Tuna, rice or seaweed outside
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, rice or seaweed outside
Basic Rolls
Alaska Roll
Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Spicy salmon
Boston Roll
Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Spicy Tuna
California Roll
Krab mix, Cucumber, Avocado
Philadelphia Roll
Inside: Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Inside: Tempura Softshell Crab, Cucumber, Krab mix Outside: Massago, Eel Sauce
Snow Crab Roll
Snow Crab, Rice or seaweed outside
Cooked Rolls
Baked Scallop Roll
Bottom: California Roll Top: Backed Scallop Mix, Crunchy, Massago, Green onion
Caterpillar Roll
Inside: Eel, Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Avocado, Eel Sauce
Ebi Ebi Roll
Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Shrimp, Avocado, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce
Eel Dragon Roll
Inside: Shrimp Tempura Roll Outside: Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Salmon Dynamite
Bottom: California Roll Top: Salmon Mix, Crunchy, Masago, Green onion
Salmon Skin Roll
Eel Roll
Inside: Eel Outside: Eel Sauce
Tempura Rolls
Crab Tempura Roll
Inside: Krab stick tempura, Cucumber Outside: Spicy mayo
Crunchy California Roll
Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Crunchy Outside: Crunchy, Eel Sauce
Crunchy Eel Roll
Inside: Eel, Cream Cheese, Avocado Outside: Tempura Fried, Eel Sauce
Eel Tempura Roll
Inside: Eel tempura, Krab mix, Avocado Outside: Eel sauce
Las Vegas 6pc
Inside: Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Outside: Tempura Fried, Eel Sauce
Salmon Bomber Roll
Inside: Tempura California Roll Outside: Salmon Dynamite, Habanero & Fire & Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Inside: Shrimp Tempura | Krab mix | Cucumber
Tootsie Roll
Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Crunchy, Eel Sauce
Spicy Rolls
Az Heat Roll
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy Yellowtail Outside: Habañero & Eel sauce
Crazy Roller Coaster Roll
Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Spicy Tuna, Spicy Yellowtail, Habanero & Eel Sauce
Jackpot Roll
Inside: Las Vegas Roll Outside: Spicy Tuna, Miso Mayo, Eel Sauce
Mexican Caliente Roll
Inside: Krab mix, Jalapeno tempura Outside: Eel sauce
Roly Poly Roll
Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Spicy Yellowtail. Habanero & Eel Sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll
Inside: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber
S & S Roll
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy tuna Outside: Eel sauce
Sashimi Rolls
Ahi Ahi Roll
Inside: Spicy Tuna Roll, Cucumber Outside: Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Mayo, Seviche
Blood Orange Roll
Inside: Spicy Tuna Roll, Cucumber Outside: Salmon, Wasabi Mayo, Seviche
Blue Moon Roll
Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Outside: Bluefin Tuna, Massago, Green Onion, Japanese Dressing
Cucumber Fiesta Roll
Inside: Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon, Krab Mix, Seaweed Salad Outside: Wrapped in Cucumber, Japanese Sauce
Rainbow Roll
Inside: California Roll Outside: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Avocado
Red Dragon Roll
Inside: Shrimp & Veggie Temp Outside: Tuna, Garlic chips, Habanero & Eel Sauce
Sahara Rainbow Roll
Inside: Shrimp Temp, Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Outside: Tuna, Smoked Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Fire Sauce, Wasabi Mayo
Smokey Bear Crazy Roll
Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Smoked Salmon, Creamy Habanero Sauce
Special Rolls
Blue Tataki Roll
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy Yellowtail, Asparagus Outside: Torched Bluefin, Miso mayo, Fire ponzu, Wasabi Mayo
Brandon Roll
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Green onion, and Spicy Salmon Outside: Yellowtail, Salmon, Masago, Spicy ponzu, Sesame seed
Burning Skull Roll
Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy tuna, Krab mix, Avocado
Crispy Tuna Roll
Inside: Spicy tuna, Avocado, Krab stick tempura Outside: Ahi Tuna, Crunchy, Eel & Habanero sauce, Sesame seed
Fitzgeroll
Inside: Lobster tempura, krab mix, and cucumber On top: Bluefin tuna, masago, shrimp, and J-sauce
Santos Roll
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Green onion tempura Outside: Salmon, Snapper, Thinly sliced lemon Sauce: Spicy Ponzu, Wasabi Mayo
Super Albacore Roll
Inside: Spicy tuna, Shrimp tempura, cucumber Outside: Albacore, avocado, jalapenos Sauce: Habanero & Chili sauce
Super Yellowtail Roll
Inside: Spicy yellowtail, Shrimp tempura, Asparagus tempura Outside: Yellowtail, Shrimp, Crunchy Sauce: Eel & Habanero sauce
Wild Wild West Roll
Inside: California Roll Outside: Salmon Dynamite
Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Roe/Egg Sushi
Shellfish Sushi
White Fish Sushi
Special
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Roe/Egg Sashimi
Shellfish Sashimi
White Fish Sashimi
Other Sashimi
Platters Sashimi
Sashimi Platter (No Bluefin)
Chef's Choice of 5 different fish with 3 pieces of each. Bluefin NOT included
Premium Sashimi Platter
Chef's Choice of 5 different fish with 3 pieces of each. Fish will include Bluefin Tuna
Premium O Toro Sashimi Platter
Chef's Choice of 5 different fish with 3 pieces of each. Fish will include 2 different cuts of Bluefin Tuna (O-Toro, Chu-Toro, Akami)
Chirashi Bowl
Kitchen
Appetizer
Agedshi Tofu
Tempura fried Tofu with Tempura sauce
Calamari Tempura
Calamari tempura and Jalapeno tempura with miso mayo
Chicken Cutlet Appetizer
Panko fried chicken breast with Tonkatsu sauce
Crispy Spring Roll
Fried vegetable spring roll with sweet-n-sour sauce (4 pcs)
Edamame
Steamed soybean with sea salt
Flaming Edamame
Steamed soybean with sea salt
Flaming Garlic Parmesan Edamame
Steamed soybean with sea salt
Garlic Parmesan Edamame
Steamed soybean with sea salt
Gyoza
Pan-fried Pork Dumpling with Gyoza sauce (6pcs)
Jalapeno Boat
Panko fried Jalapenos stuffed with Cream cheese and Salmon dynamite topped with eel sauce and sriracha
Jalapeno Tempura
Super Mussels
Baked mussels topped with Krab mix and spicy mayo
Yakitori (3pc)
Salad
Small Salad
Mixed greens salad with house-made ginger dressing.
Large Salad
Mixed greens salad with house-made ginger dressing.
Sunomono Salad
Cucumber, Shrimp, Krab stick, Sesame seeds, Seaweed with house-made vinegar dressing.
Squid Salad
Seasoned squid salad
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed salad
Calamari Tempura Salad
Calamari and Jalapeno tempura on top of mixed green salad with miso mayo sauce and tataki dressing.
Tuna Tataki Salad
Seared tuna on top of mixed green salad with tataki dressing.
Tofu Salad
Tempura fried Tofu on top of mixed green salad with house-made ginger dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on top of mixed green salad with tataki dressing.
Poke Bowl
Tuna and/or Salmon sashimi, onion, masago, avocado, shrimp, and seaweed salad on top of mixed green salad with poke dressing.
Sashimi Salad
Chef's choice of tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail sashimi, shrimp, avocado, and masago on top of mixed green salad with Japaneses dressing.
Soup
Grill
Tempura
Noodles
Udon (Noodle Only) No Soup
Udon
Udon noodles with Fish broth, Naruto, Seaweed, Green onion.
Tempura Udon
Udon noodles with Fish broth, Grilled chicken, Egg, Naruto, Seaweed, Garlic chips, Nori and Green onions with a side of mixed tempura.
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Udon
Ramen (Noodle Only) No Soup
Ramen Only Soup And Noodle
Tonkotsu Ramen W/ Grilled Chicken
Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, Egg, Garlic chips, Nori, Seaweed, Naruto, Green onion, and Sliced grilled chicken.
Shoyu Ramen W/ Grilled Chicken
Shoyu (soy sauce) broth, Egg, Garlic chips, Nori, Seaweed, Naruto, Green onion, and Sliced grilled chicken.
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Pan-fried rice with chicken and assorted vegetables.
Veggie Fried Rice
Pan-fried rice with assorted vegetables.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Pan-fried rice with shrimp and assorted vegetables.
Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice
Pan-fried rice with chicken, shrimp and assorted vegetables.