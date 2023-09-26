Rolls

Vegetarian Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.75

Avocado, rice outside, cut into 8pcs *Gluten Free*

Cucumber Roll

$4.59

Cucumber, rice inside or outside, cut into 8pcs *Gluten Free*

Jungle Roll

$9.99

Inside: Green onion tempura, sweet potato tempura, cucumber, avocado; On top: ginger-garlic sauce.

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.99

Sweet potato tempura, avocado, cut into 8pcs

Maki Rolls

Negihama Roll

$10.99

Yellowtail and Scallion, rice or seaweed outside

Negitoro Roll

$11.99

Tuna toro, Scallions, rice or seaweed outside

Octopus Roll

$9.99

Octopus, rice or seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

$7.29

Salmon, rice or seaweed outside

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.99

Spicy Scallop, rice or seaweed outside

Tuna Roll

$7.29

Tuna, rice or seaweed outside

Yellowtail Roll

$7.99

Yellowtail, rice or seaweed outside

Basic Rolls

Alaska Roll

$12.75

Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Spicy salmon

Boston Roll

$11.50

Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Spicy Tuna

California Roll

$7.99

Krab mix, Cucumber, Avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$9.45

Inside: Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$11.79

Inside: Tempura Softshell Crab, Cucumber, Krab mix Outside: Massago, Eel Sauce

Snow Crab Roll

$11.99

Snow Crab, Rice or seaweed outside

Cooked Rolls

Baked Scallop Roll

$14.65

Bottom: California Roll Top: Backed Scallop Mix, Crunchy, Massago, Green onion

Caterpillar Roll

$16.90

Inside: Eel, Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Avocado, Eel Sauce

Ebi Ebi Roll

$15.79

Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Shrimp, Avocado, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce

Eel Dragon Roll

$17.79

Inside: Shrimp Tempura Roll Outside: Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Salmon Dynamite

$13.45

Bottom: California Roll Top: Salmon Mix, Crunchy, Masago, Green onion

Salmon Skin Roll

$11.99
Eel Roll

$8.25

Inside: Eel Outside: Eel Sauce

Tempura Rolls

Crab Tempura Roll

$8.99

Inside: Krab stick tempura, Cucumber Outside: Spicy mayo

Crunchy California Roll

$8.50

Inside: Krab mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Crunchy Outside: Crunchy, Eel Sauce

Crunchy Eel Roll

$10.45

Inside: Eel, Cream Cheese, Avocado Outside: Tempura Fried, Eel Sauce

Eel Tempura Roll

$12.15

Inside: Eel tempura, Krab mix, Avocado Outside: Eel sauce

Las Vegas 6pc

$9.45

Inside: Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Outside: Tempura Fried, Eel Sauce

Salmon Bomber Roll

$14.45

Inside: Tempura California Roll Outside: Salmon Dynamite, Habanero & Fire & Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Inside: Shrimp Tempura | Krab mix | Cucumber

Tootsie Roll

$9.45

Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Krab mix, Cucumber Outside: Crunchy, Eel Sauce

Spicy Rolls

Az Heat Roll

$11.99

Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy Yellowtail Outside: Habañero & Eel sauce

Crazy Roller Coaster Roll

$14.45

Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Spicy Tuna, Spicy Yellowtail, Habanero & Eel Sauce

Jackpot Roll

$14.99

Inside: Las Vegas Roll Outside: Spicy Tuna, Miso Mayo, Eel Sauce

Mexican Caliente Roll

$9.99

Inside: Krab mix, Jalapeno tempura Outside: Eel sauce

Roly Poly Roll

$15.45

Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Spicy Yellowtail. Habanero & Eel Sauce

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.45

Inside: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.45

Inside: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.45

Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber

S & S Roll

$11.99

Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy tuna Outside: Eel sauce

Sashimi Rolls

Ahi Ahi Roll

$15.79

Inside: Spicy Tuna Roll, Cucumber Outside: Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Mayo, Seviche

Blood Orange Roll

$15.79

Inside: Spicy Tuna Roll, Cucumber Outside: Salmon, Wasabi Mayo, Seviche

Blue Moon Roll

$17.25

Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Outside: Bluefin Tuna, Massago, Green Onion, Japanese Dressing

Cucumber Fiesta Roll

$18.99

Inside: Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon, Krab Mix, Seaweed Salad Outside: Wrapped in Cucumber, Japanese Sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.45

Inside: California Roll Outside: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Avocado

Red Dragon Roll

$15.79

Inside: Shrimp & Veggie Temp Outside: Tuna, Garlic chips, Habanero & Eel Sauce

Sahara Rainbow Roll

$16.99

Inside: Shrimp Temp, Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Outside: Tuna, Smoked Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Fire Sauce, Wasabi Mayo

Smokey Bear Crazy Roll

$15.79

Inside: Shrimp Temp Roll Outside: Smoked Salmon, Creamy Habanero Sauce

Special Rolls

Blue Tataki Roll

$18.99

Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy Yellowtail, Asparagus Outside: Torched Bluefin, Miso mayo, Fire ponzu, Wasabi Mayo

Brandon Roll

$17.99

Inside: Shrimp tempura, Green onion, and Spicy Salmon Outside: Yellowtail, Salmon, Masago, Spicy ponzu, Sesame seed

Burning Skull Roll

$15.99

Inside: Shrimp tempura, Spicy tuna, Krab mix, Avocado

Crispy Tuna Roll

$17.99

Inside: Spicy tuna, Avocado, Krab stick tempura Outside: Ahi Tuna, Crunchy, Eel & Habanero sauce, Sesame seed

Fitzgeroll

$20.99

Inside: Lobster tempura, krab mix, and cucumber On top: Bluefin tuna, masago, shrimp, and J-sauce

Santos Roll

$19.99

Inside: Spicy Tuna, Green onion tempura Outside: Salmon, Snapper, Thinly sliced lemon Sauce: Spicy Ponzu, Wasabi Mayo

Super Albacore Roll

$18.99

Inside: Spicy tuna, Shrimp tempura, cucumber Outside: Albacore, avocado, jalapenos Sauce: Habanero & Chili sauce

Super Yellowtail Roll

$16.99

Inside: Spicy yellowtail, Shrimp tempura, Asparagus tempura Outside: Yellowtail, Shrimp, Crunchy Sauce: Eel & Habanero sauce

Wild Wild West Roll

$12.99

Inside: California Roll Outside: Salmon Dynamite

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

Bluefin Tuna 1pc Sushi

$4.99
Bluefin Chu Toro 1pc Sushi

$5.45

Bluefin O Toro 1pc Sushi

$6.45

Albacore Sushi

$6.99
Ahi Tuna Sushi

$6.99

Seared Tuna Sushi

$7.99
Yellowtail Sushi

$6.99

Torched Albacore Toro Sushi

$7.50

Torched Yellowtail Toro Sushi

$7.50

Kanpachi Sushi

$7.50

Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$6.99

House Smoked Salmon Sushi

$7.45
Torched Salmon Toro Sushi

$7.50

Roe/Egg Sushi

Egg Omelet Sushi

$3.99

Smelt Roe 1pc Sushi

$3.99
Salmon Roe 1pc Sushi

$4.89

Quail Egg Sushi

$1.25

Tobiko 1pc Sushi

$2.99

Shellfish Sushi

Shrimp Sushi

$4.89
Scallop Sushi

$6.99
Spicy Scallop 1pc Sushi

$4.45
Uni 1pc Sushi

$8.50
Raw Shrimp 1pc Sushi

$5.75

Conch Clam Sushi

$5.25
Surf Clam Sushi

$5.99

Snow Crab Sushi

$7.50

Crab Stick Sushi

$4.25

Giant Clam (Mirugai) Sushi

$9.99

Mackerel Sushi

Shima Aji Sushi

$8.50

Aji (Spanish Mackerel) Sushi

$7.99
Mackerel Sushi

$4.89

Shooters Sushi

Uni Shooter

$12.99

Oyster Shooter

$7.99

Quail Egg Shooter

$5.99

White Fish Sushi

Halibut Sushi

$7.50

Ankimo (Monk Fish Liver) Sushi

$6.25
Red Snapper Sushi

$6.99

Mediterranean Seabass Sushi

$7.99

Striped Bass Sushi

$7.50

Other Sushi

Squid Sushi

$4.99
Octopus Sushi

$5.99
Eel Sushi

$7.45

Escolar Sushi

$7.99

Bonito Sushi

$6.99

Special

Sushi Platter

$49.99

2 Pieces of each Nigiri (Salmon, Yellowtail, Ahi Tuna, Eel, Salmon Roe, Octopus, and Smoked Salmon)

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$16.75
Bluefin Chu Toro Sashimi

$17.95

Bluefin Tuna O Toro Sashimi 5pc

$19.95

Albacore Sashimi

$13.99

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$13.99

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$15.99
Yellowtail Sashimi

$13.99

Torched Albacore Toro Sashimi

$14.99

Torched Yellowtail Toro Sashimi

$14.99

Kanpachi Sashimi

$14.99

Salmon Sashimi

$13.99

House Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$14.89

Torched Salmon Toro Sashimi

$14.99Out of stock

Roe/Egg Sashimi

Egg Omelet Sashimi

$11.25Out of stock

Smelt Roe Sashimi

$14.45

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$19.50

Quail Egg Sashimi

$5.99

Tobiko Sashimi

$14.45

Smelt Roe Sashimi

$14.45

Shellfish Sashimi

Shrimp Sashimi

$11.99

Scallop Sashimi

$13.99

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$14.45

Raw Shrimp Sashimi (4pcs)

$22.99

Conch Clam Sashimi

$10.99

Surf Clam Sashimi (4pc)

$10.99

Snow Crab Sashimi (4pc)

$14.99

Mirugai Giant Cleam Sushi Sashimi

$19.99

Mackerel Sashimi

Shima Aji Sashimi

$14.99

Aji (Spanish Makerel) Sashimi

$14.99

Mackerel Sashimi

$11.99

White Fish Sashimi

Halibut Sashimi

$14.99

Ankimo (Monk Fish Liver) Sashimi

$14.99

Red Snapper Sashimi

$14.99

Mediterranean Seabass Sashimi

$15.99

Striped Bass Sashimi

$13.99

Other Sashimi

Squid Sashimi

$12.50

Octopus Sashimi

$14.79
Eel Sashimi

$14.89

Escolar Sashimi

$14.99

Bonito Sashimi

$13.99

Platters Sashimi

Sashimi Platter (No Bluefin)

$44.99

Chef's Choice of 5 different fish with 3 pieces of each. Bluefin NOT included

Premium Sashimi Platter

$49.99

Chef's Choice of 5 different fish with 3 pieces of each. Fish will include Bluefin Tuna

Premium O Toro Sashimi Platter

$52.99

Chef's Choice of 5 different fish with 3 pieces of each. Fish will include 2 different cuts of Bluefin Tuna (O-Toro, Chu-Toro, Akami)

Chirashi Bowl

$25.99

Kitchen

Appetizer

Agedshi Tofu

$8.00

Tempura fried Tofu with Tempura sauce

Calamari Tempura

$10.50

Calamari tempura and Jalapeno tempura with miso mayo

Chicken Cutlet Appetizer

$8.00

Panko fried chicken breast with Tonkatsu sauce

Crispy Spring Roll

$6.00

Fried vegetable spring roll with sweet-n-sour sauce (4 pcs)

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybean with sea salt

Flaming Edamame

$6.50

Steamed soybean with sea salt

Flaming Garlic Parmesan Edamame

$8.50

Steamed soybean with sea salt

Garlic Parmesan Edamame

$7.00

Steamed soybean with sea salt

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan-fried Pork Dumpling with Gyoza sauce (6pcs)

Jalapeno Boat

$7.50

Panko fried Jalapenos stuffed with Cream cheese and Salmon dynamite topped with eel sauce and sriracha

Jalapeno Tempura

$3.50
Super Mussels

$10.50

Baked mussels topped with Krab mix and spicy mayo

Yakitori (3pc)

$7.00

Salad

Small Salad

$4.25

Mixed greens salad with house-made ginger dressing.

Large Salad

$4.75

Mixed greens salad with house-made ginger dressing.

Sunomono Salad

$6.95

Cucumber, Shrimp, Krab stick, Sesame seeds, Seaweed with house-made vinegar dressing.

Squid Salad

$7.50

Seasoned squid salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Seasoned seaweed salad

Calamari Tempura Salad

$13.45

Calamari and Jalapeno tempura on top of mixed green salad with miso mayo sauce and tataki dressing.

Tuna Tataki Salad

$14.50

Seared tuna on top of mixed green salad with tataki dressing.

Tofu Salad

$10.75

Tempura fried Tofu on top of mixed green salad with house-made ginger dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast on top of mixed green salad with tataki dressing.

Poke Bowl

$14.99

Tuna and/or Salmon sashimi, onion, masago, avocado, shrimp, and seaweed salad on top of mixed green salad with poke dressing.

Sashimi Salad

$18.95

Chef's choice of tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail sashimi, shrimp, avocado, and masago on top of mixed green salad with Japaneses dressing.

Soup

Small Miso (Cup)

$2.00

Miso soup with seaweed and green onion

Large Miso (Bowl)

$5.50

Miso soup with seaweed and green onion

Tofu Miso

$3.95

Miso soup with tofu, seaweed and green onion

Sakana Tofu Miso

$9.45

Miso soup with tofu, seaweed, seasonal vegetables and green onion.

Grill

Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce over noodles.

Ten Spicy Salmon

$16.95

Pan-fried sashimi grade salmon, sautéed vegetables, miso mayo and Japanese 7 spices.

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce and sautéed vegetables.

Hamachi Kama

$15.45

Grilled Hamachi Kama (Yellowtail jaw meat)

Teriyaki Chicken over Noodles

$15.99

Tempura

Chicken Cutlet Entrees

$13.95

Panko fried chicken breast with tonkatsu dipping sauce.

Tempura Mixed Dinner

$14.75

Mix of crispy Vegetable and Shrimp tempura with tempura dipping sauce.

Tempura Shrimp Dinner

$12.45

Crispy shrimp tempura with tempura dipping sauce. (8pcs)

Noodles

Udon (Noodle Only) No Soup

$5.99

Udon

$8.95

Udon noodles with Fish broth, Naruto, Seaweed, Green onion.

Tempura Udon

$12.95

Udon noodles with Fish broth, Grilled chicken, Egg, Naruto, Seaweed, Garlic chips, Nori and Green onions with a side of mixed tempura.

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Udon

$15.99

Ramen (Noodle Only) No Soup

$4.99

Ramen Only Soup And Noodle

$9.99
Tonkotsu Ramen W/ Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, Egg, Garlic chips, Nori, Seaweed, Naruto, Green onion, and Sliced grilled chicken.

Shoyu Ramen W/ Grilled Chicken

$12.45

Shoyu (soy sauce) broth, Egg, Garlic chips, Nori, Seaweed, Naruto, Green onion, and Sliced grilled chicken.

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Pan-fried rice with chicken and assorted vegetables.

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.99

Pan-fried rice with assorted vegetables.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Pan-fried rice with shrimp and assorted vegetables.

Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice

$16.99

Pan-fried rice with chicken, shrimp and assorted vegetables.

More Specials

Softshell Crab Apptizer

$17.99

(2pcs) Tempura fried Softshell Crab

Oyster 1/2 Shell

$7.99

(3pcs) Oyster on the half shell with spicy ponzu sauce.

Sides

Fresh Wasabi (Kizami)

$2.99

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$2.50

Side of Krab Mix

$5.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00