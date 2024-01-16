Sakura San Carlos 744 Laurel Street
All Day Food Menu
Appetizers
- Beef Nigiri
Seared filet mignon on sushi rice topped with fish egg, scallion, and house sauce$15.00
- Beef Sashimi
Seared and topped with scallion, house sauce$14.00
- Calamari Tempura
4 calamari, 3 veggies$12.00
- Edamame$5.00
- Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar$14.00
- Jalapeno Bomb
Fried Jalapeños stuffed with spicy salmon, cream cheese, crab topped with fish egg, scallion, house sauce.$7.00
- Poki Salad
Tuna, sweet onion,, seaweed salad$12.00
- Sashimi Appetizer
7 slices - Chef's choice.$16.00
- Seafood Tempura
Shrimp, scallop, calamari,, 3 veggies$15.00
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Shrimp Gyoza
Fried$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura
4 shrimp, 3 veggies$12.00
- Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried whole$8.00
- Spring Roll
Vegetable, 6 pieces deep fried$7.00
- Sushi Appetizer
5 pieces - Chef's choice$15.00
- Tofu Appetizer
6 pieces deep fried served with teriyaki sauce$5.00
- Vegetable Gyoza
Fried$7.00
- Vegetable Tempura$10.00
Vegetarian Rolls
- Asparagus Roll [vg]
Asparagus tempura$4.00
- Avocado Roll [vg]$4.00
- AvoCu roll [vg]
Avocado cucumber$5.00
- Cucumber Roll [vg]$4.00
- Futomaki [v]
Vegetable Roll, egg$9.00
- Kampyo Roll [vg]
Pickled squash$4.00
- Vegetable Roll [vg]
Cucumber, avocado, kampyo, yellow radish, seaweed salad$8.00
- Yellow Radish Roll [vg]$4.00
Sushi/Sashimi
Hand Rolls
Sushi Rolls
- 49ers' Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with albacore, avocado$13.00
- Alaska Roll
California roll topped with salmon$13.00
- Albacore Haven
Albacore, avocado, topped with albacore, honey mayo, fish egg, scallion$15.00
- Awesome Sakura Roll
6 pieces deep fried California, topped with fish egg, scallion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce$8.00
- Black Dragon Roll
California roll topped with unagi, avocado$14.00
- Cali Crunch
8 pieces deep fried California, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce$9.50
- California Roll
Crab, avocado$6.00
- Giants' Roll
California roll topped with spicy tuna$13.00
- Las Vegas Roll
Deep fried Philadelphia roll, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce$11.00
- Lion King Roll
Baked Alaska roll topped with fish egg, scallion, house sauce$14.00
- Lobster Tempura Roll
Lobster tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo$14.00
- Luhan Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with yellowtail, fish egg, spicy mayo$15.00
- Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese$9.00
- Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fish$13.00
- Redwood City Roll
California roll topped with tuna$14.00
- Sakura Roll
Salmon avocado roll topped with tuna$14.50
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
- Salmon Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with unagi sauce$10.00
- Spicy Crunchy
6 pieces deep fried California roll, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce$12.50
- Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber$8.00
- Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with unagi sauce$14.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll
Tekka maki$7.00
- Unagi Roll
Eel, avocado$9.00
- Yellowtail Roll$7.00
Sushi Bar Entrees
- Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice 15 slices chef's choice. Includes miso, salad,, steamed rice. All tuna or all yellowtail,$10$36.00
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice 8 pieces nigiri, 9 slices sashimi. Includes miso, salad$44.00
- Sushi Combo
Chef's choice 6 pieces nigiri, California roll. Includes miso, salad.$26.00
- Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choice 10 pieces chef's choice nigiri, tuna roll. Includes miso, salad$35.00
Teppanyaki
- Beef Teriyaki
New York Strip grilled to your preferred doneness, carrot, scallions julliene, drizzled with teriyaki$32.00
- Hibachi Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, teriyaki style$28.00
- Hibachi Calamari
Grilled tender steak of the calamari$28.00
- Hibachi Chateaubriand
9 oz centercut of tenderloin grilled to your preferred doneness, garnished with sauteed mushroom$46.00
- Hibachi Crab Cakes
Dungeness crab, Panko crust$36.00
- Hibachi Salmon
Teriyaki style$32.00
- Hibachi Steak
7.5 oz New York Strip$33.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon
6.5 oz tenderloin grilled to your preferred doneness, garnished with sauteed mushrooms$38.00
- Hibachi Shrimp$32.00
- Hibachi Scallops$34.00
- Hibachi Tuna$30.00
- Hibachi Twin Lobster Tails$50.00
- Hibachi Ribeye Steak
10 oz Ribeye Steak, grilled to your preferred doneness, garnished with sauteed mushroom$44.00
- Hibachi Yakisoba Chicken
Noodles mixed with cabbage, grilled chicken$30.00
- Hibachi Yakisoba Shrimp
Noodles mixed with cabbage, grilled shrimp$30.00
- Hibachi Yakisoba Steak
Noodles mixed with cabbage, New York Strip steak$30.00
- Hibachi Chicken and Shrimp$32.00
- Hibachi Shrimp and Scallops$37.00
- Hibachi Steak and Shrimp$38.00
- Hibachi Steak and Chicken$35.00
- Hibachi Steak and Scallops$40.00
- Hibachi Steak and Lobster$45.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon and Chicken$37.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon and Shrimp$42.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon and Lobster$48.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon and Scallops$44.00
- Hibachi Vegetable Yakisoba
Noodles with cabbage, mushroom, onions drizzled with sweet glaze$26.00
- Hibachi Vegetarian Dinner
Grilled broccoli, carrots, bells, snow peas, asparagus, baby corn$24.00
- Imperial Special
Filet mignon, shrimp, lobster tail$55.00
- Sakura Special
Steak, chicken, shrimp$44.00
- Seafood Combo
Salmon, shrimp, scallop$46.00
- Seafood Lovers
Shrimp, scallop, lobster tail$54.00
- SC Chicken and Shrimp$60.00
- SC Filet Mignon and Chicken$68.00
- SC Filet Mignon and Shrimp$72.00
- SC Steak$59.00
Side Orders
- Broccoli$6.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$6.00
- Corn$3.00
- Lobster Tail$22.00
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Mushrooms$6.00
- Onion Soup$3.00
- Onions$5.00
- Sakura Salad$3.50
- SD Calamari$15.00
- SD Chicken
Chicken, mushroom, teriyaki style$12.00
- SD Crab Cake$15.00
- SD Filet Mignon$20.00
- SD Salmon$12.00
- SD Scallops$15.00
- SD Shrimp$12.00
- SD Steak$17.00
- SD Tuna$16.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$8.00
- Side Sauce$1.00
- Steak Fried Rice$10.00
- Steamed Brown Rice$4.00
- Steamed White Rice$3.00
- Veg Fried Rice$4.00
- Vegetable Mix$8.00
- Yakisoba Noodle$7.00
- Zucchini$6.00
Kids' Menu
Platters TAKE HOME ONLY
- Vegetable Fried Rice Platter$35.00
- Chicken Fried Rice Platter$42.00
- Steak Fried Rice Platter$70.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice Platter$60.00
- Vegetable Mix Platter$35.00
- Vegetable Yakisoba Platter$50.00
- Chicken Platter
Chicken, mushroom, teriyaki style$50.00
- Filet Mignon Platter
Filet mignon, mushroom$97.00
- Steak Platter
Steak, mushroom$77.00
- Shrimp Platter$55.00
- Chicken and Shrimp Platter$53.00
- Filet Mignon and Chicken Platter$73.00
- Filet Mignon and Shrimp Platter$75.00
- Steak and Chicken Platter$64.00
- Steak and Shrimp Platter$66.00