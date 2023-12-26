Salvatore's Tomato Pies Livingston
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$15.50
8 House Smoked Chicken Wings. Choice of Sauce. Served with Celery & Carrots
- Crispy Tofu$15.00
Crispy Fried Tofu, Eggplant, Local Mushrooms, Calabrian Chili, Cilanto, Scallion, Maple Soy Glaze
- Grandma Aversano's Meatballs$12.00
Old family recipe Meatballs in House Red Sauce with SarVecchio & finished with Fresh Parsley. Served with Grilled Bread
- Rush Creek Crostini$10.00Out of stock
Uplands Cheese Rush Creek Reserve, Pistachios, Honey Microgreens
- Butternut Squash Soup$8.00
Butternut squash, celery, onion, white wine, cream, Grand Cru, sage, thyme, crema
Salads
Pasta and Entrees
- Bolognese$24.50
House Rigatoni, Wells Farm Beef and Pork Ragu, Pancetta, Sartori SarVecchio, Fresh Basil
- Bucatini$17.00
House Bucatini, Sartori SarVecchio, House Red Sauce, Parsley, Bread
- Chicken Malloreddus$23.00
House Gnocchi Sardi, Nami Moon Chicken, Red Onion Marmalade, Local Mushrooms, Brown Butter Cream, Romano, Goat Cheese, Fresh Chives
- Kids Buttered Noodles$5.00
- Dandan Fettuccini$17.50
Ground pork, carrots, Napa cabbage, pea vine, chili oil, sesame, scallions, micro cilantro, peanuts. Can not be made gluten free.
- Filet Medallions$26.00Out of stock
Filet medallions, Florentine au gratin, smoked gouda, French onion demi-glace, fried leeks
10" & GF Pies
- 10" Fat Uncle Tony$15.50
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil
- 10" Figgy Piggy$15.50
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Wine Poached Figs, Blue Cheese, Prosciutto, Pistachios, Arugula, Hot Honey
- 10" Forza$15.50
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Ricotta, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili, Roasted Garlic
- 10" Joey Bananas$15.50
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sartori MontAmore, House Red Sauce, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Hot Honey, Fresh Basil
- 10" The Med$15.50
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Spinach, Heirloom Tomatoes, Artichokes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Oregano, Fresh Basil
- 10" Tomato Pie (BYO)$11.75
The Classic but built in reverse; Crust, Olive Oil, Romano, Wisconsin Whole Milk Mozzarella, and House Red Sauce, finished with Fresh Basil. This style of pizza was created in Trenton, NJ, back in 1910
- 10" Vegan Supreme$16.50
Vegan "Mozzarella", House Red Sauce, Vegan "Italian Sausage", Cremini Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Basil
- 10" Wild Stallyn$15.50
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Beef, Italian Sausage, Giardiniera, Oregano, Side of Au Jus
- 10" Woodsman$15.50
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Brown Butter Sauteed Leek, Cremini, Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms, Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Truffle Oil, Black Pepper, Fresh Chives
- 10" Uncle Phil$16.50Out of stock
Steak, red and green pepper, onion, mushroom, fontina, cheddar, toasted bread crumbs
16" Pies
- 16" Tomato Pie (BYO)$17.50
The Classic but built in reverse; Crust, Olive Oil, Romano, Wisconsin Whole Milk Mozzarella, and House Red Sauce, finished with Fresh Basil. This style of pizza was created in Trenton, NJ, back in 1911
- 16" Fat Uncle Tony$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil
- 16" Figgy Piggy$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Wine Poached Figs, Blue Cheese, Prosciutto, Pistachios, Arugula, Hot Honey
- 16" Forza$26.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Ricotta, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili, Roasted Garlic
- 16" Joey Bananas$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sartori MontAmore, House Red Sauce, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Hot Honey, Fresh Basil
- 16" The Med$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Spinach, Heirloom Tomatoes, Artichokes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Oregano, Fresh Basil
- 16" Vegan Supreme$26.75
Vegan "Mozzarella", House Red Sauce, Vegan "Italian Sausage", Cremini Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Basil
- 16" Wild Stallyn$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Beef, Italian Sausage, Giardiniera, Oregano, Side of Au Jus
- 16" Woodsman$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Brown Butter Sauteed Leek, Cremini, Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms, Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Truffle Oil, Black Pepper, Fresh Chives
- 16" Uncle Phil$26.75Out of stock
Steak, red and green pepper, onion, mushroom, fontina, cheddar, toasted bread crumbs
Dessert
Extras
To Go Drinks
Sylvee Menu (SAME DAY ORDERING)
