Salvatore's Tomato Pies Sun Prairie
Tuesday Deal
Deal of the Day
Seasonal Specials
Market Pie of the Week
- 16" Market Pie$27.00
"Oh, Yes We Did!" Pie Buffalo chicken, bacon, green peppers, red onions, garlic, house made ranch, parsley
Butternut Squash Soup
Menu
Appetizers
- Roasted Butternut Squash Soup$9.00Out of stock
Butternut squash, white wine, cream, sage crema, toasted pepitas and olive oil
- Farmer John's Cheese Curds$12.00
Lightly battered and fried, scallion & Dyno sauce
- Burrata$14.00
Wisconsin burrata, heirloom tomato, grilled peaches, arugula, blueberry gastrique, Stalzy's grilled bread
- Whipped Ricotta Sourdough$12.00
Grilled Madison Sourdough, whipped ricotta, truffle honey, toasted pistachios, parsley
- Calamari$18.00
Fried calamari and featured vegetables, lemon & red sauce
- Smoked Chicken Wings$15.50
8 bone-in chicken wings tossed in house buffalo sauce OR Szechuan salt seasoned wings tossed in lemon pepper seasoning OR Salt & Pepper
- Grandma Aversano's Meatballs$12.00
Old family recipe, house red sauce, SarVecchio & parsley. Served with grilled bread.
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Brussels sprouts, apple cider reduction, pancetta, Honey Crisp apple and Roth's Moody Blue cheese
- French Fries$7.00
Lightly seasoned. Not Gluten-free.
Salads
- Market Salad$12.00
Seasonal vegetables, mixed greens, SarVecchio cheese, vinaigrette (varies)
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, SarVecchio crisps, house Caesar dressing, fresh dill
- Side Market Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, red onion, SarVecchio, house vinaigrette
- Side Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine lettuce, SarVecchio crisps, house Caesar dressing & dill
Sandwiches
- The "Silvio" Sandwich$14.00Out of stock
Boars Head Ham, Sopressata, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Banana Peppers finished with Oregano and Oil & Vinegar
- Classic Setup Burger$12.00
1/3 lb, Wells Farm Beef, Stalzy's Butter Bun, American Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion.
- Mane Event Burger$14.00
Well's Farm Beef, Vitruvian Farm Lion's Mane Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Stalzy's Butter Bun
Pasta
Entrees
- Peposo - Traditional Tuscan Braised Beef$24.50
Fall apart tender Well’s Farm beef in a garlicky, bold red wine and black pepper sauce. Meadowlark Organics Mascarpone polenta and roasted tomato. Enjoy this family favorite.
- Grilled Well's Farm Ribeye$47.00Out of stock
16oz Grilled Well's Farm Ribeye, seasonal vegetables, demi glace. Served with an herb lemon butter
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
Wild caught Alaskan King salmon, sesame yogurt, broccoli, arugula, radish
- Friday Fish Fry$17.00
Breaded Cod served with Fries, House-made Coleslaw, and House-made Tartar Sauce. Only available on Friday!
Build Your Own Pies
- 10" Tomato Pie$15.50
The Classic but built in reverse; Crust, Olive Oil, Romano, Wisconsin Whole Milk Mozzarella, and House Red Sauce, finished with Fresh Basil. This style of pizza was created in Trenton, NJ, back in 1910
- 16" Tomato Pie$17.50
The Classic but built in reverse; Crust, Olive Oil, Romano, Wisconsin Whole Milk Mozzarella, and House Red Sauce, finished with Fresh Basil. This style of pizza was created in Trenton, NJ, back in 1911
10" & Gluten Free Pies
- 10" Chicken Parmesan$16.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, House Pesto, Red Sauce, Braised Nami Moon Chicken, Sartori SarVecchio, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Fresh Parsley
- 10" East Coast Rocker$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Spinach, Ricotta, Sliced Garlic, Chili Flake, Olive Oil, Fresh Thyme
- 10" Farmer John's Smoked Gouda$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Bacon, Cremini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Basil
- 10" Fat Uncle Tony$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil
- 10" Figgy Piggy$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Wine Poached Figs, Blue Cheese, Prosciutto, Pistachios, Arugula, Hot Honey
- 10" Forza$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Ricotta, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili, Roasted Garlic
- 10" Joey Bananas$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sartori MontAmore, House Red Sauce, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Hot Honey, Fresh Basil
- 10" Lambeaughini$15.75
- 10" Terrance's Favorite$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Fresh Basil
- 10" Woodsman$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Brown Butter Sauteed Leek, Cremini, Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms, Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Truffle Oil, Black Pepper, Fresh Chives
- 10" Vegan Supreme$16.75
Vegan "Mozzarella", House Red Sauce, Vegan "Italian Sausage", Cremini Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Basil
- 10" Dough Ball$3.00
16" Pies
- 16" Chicken Parmesan$26.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, House Pesto, Red Sauce, Braised Nami Moon Chicken, Sartori SarVecchio, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Fresh Parsley
- 16 " East Coast Rocker$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Spinach, Ricotta, Sliced Garlic, Chili Flake, Olive Oil, Fresh Thyme
- 16" Farmer John's Smoked Gouda$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Bacon, Cremini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Basil
- 16" Fat Uncle Tony$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil
- 16" Figgy Piggy$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Wine Poached Figs, Blue Cheese, Prosciutto, Pistachios, Arugula, Hot Honey
- 16" Forza$26.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Ricotta, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili, Roasted Garlic
- 16" Joey Bananas$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sartori MontAmore, House Red Sauce, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Hot Honey, Fresh Basil
- 16" Lambeaughini$25.75
- 16" Terrance's Favorite$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Fresh Basil
- 16" Vegan Supreme$26.75
Vegan "Mozzarella", House Red Sauce, Vegan "Italian Sausage", Cremini Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Basil
- 16" Woodsman$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Brown Butter Sauteed Leek, Cremini, Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms, Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Truffle Oil, Black Pepper, Fresh Chives
- 16" Dough Ball$5.00
Dessert
Side & Extras
- Side of Red Sauce$2.00
- Side of Ranch$2.00
- Side of Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$2.00
- Side of Hot Honey$1.00
- Side Sriracha$1.00