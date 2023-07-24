Satori Ramen Bar in North Market
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Creamy, rich pork broth served with chashu braised pork, kikurage wood ear mushrooms, marinated soft-boiled egg, green onions, garlic, sesame seeds, red pickled ginger, and nori seaweed.
Paitan Chicken Ramen
Savory, rich chicken broth served with kara-age fried chicken, marinated soft-boiled egg, green onions, garlic, bean sprouts and shredded, dried sweet pepper.
Kara Kapow!
Rich pork broth mixed with our house-made chili sauce and oil. Served with chashu braised pork, marinated soft-boiled egg, fresh green onions and stir-fried vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage and green onions). Choose your spice level, 0 to 4.
Miso Ramen
Savory broth of miso, chicken stock and dashi. Served with chashu braised pork, wakame seaweed, bean sprouts, buttered corn, marinated soft-boiled egg and green onions.
Shoyu Ramen
Indulge in the freshest ingredients meticulously selected for our delicate Dashi ramen. Each bowl features succulent chashu braised pork, green onions, crisp bean sprouts, aromatic yellow onion, naruto fishcake, menma bamboo shoots, marinated egg and nori seaweed, all swimming in a fragrant dashi broth.
Abura Soba
BROTHLESS noodle bowl, seasoned with our blended garlic soy sauce, green onion/ginger sauce and a hint of chili oil. Served with bean sprouts, green onions, chopped chashu pork belly, menma, onsen tamago hot springs slow cooked egg and shredded nori seaweed.
Veggie Shoyu Ramen
Clear vegetable broth. Served with grilled seasoned tofu, spring mix greens, marinated soft-boiled egg, wheat cakes, malted rice paste, garlic, asparagus and lotus root chips. Vegan/GF available on request.
Veggie Abura Soba
BROTHLESS veggie noodle bowl. Seasoned with blended green onion garlic soy sauce and a hint of chili oil, topped with bean sprouts, green onions, grilled seasoned tofu, 'hot springs' slow cooked egg and shredded nori seaweed. Vegan/GF available on request.
Kids Ramen
Indulge in the perfect combination of flavors with our Half-Portion Paitan Chicken Ramen. Savor the rich, creamy broth, accompanied by buttered corn and crispy Japanese fried chicken.
Small Plates
Edamame
Lightly sea-salted soy beans, served in the pod. Vegan. Gluten free upon request.
Kara-age
Marinated overnight, lightly breaded dark meat chicken, twice-fried and served with Negi Dare (chimichurri-style Japanese garlic dipping sauce). 5-8 pieces depending on the size of each piece.
Gyoza
Japanese potstickers with the combination of pork, chicken and vegetable cooked on a griddle to make superb crisp texture, served with the sauce combining the rich umami of soy and the tangy allure of vinegar. Comes with 5 pieces.
Veggie Gyoza
Japanese potstickers with vegetable cooked on a griddle to make superb crisp texture, served with the sauce combining the rich umami of soy and the tangy allure of vinegar. Comes with 5 pieces.
White Rice
Sticky Rice: Chewy, aromatic perfection!
Beverages
Bottled Water
Soda (Coca-Cola products)
Ito-en Japanese Teas
From soothing green teas to invigorating herbal blends, indulge in pure, authentic flavors sourced from Japan. Elevate your tea experience with Ito-en's commitment to quality and tradition.
Calpico
Experience the creamy, tangy delight of Calpico. Japan's iconic soft drink refreshes with its unique flavor and smooth texture. Indulge in a sip of pure satisfaction.
Ramune
Discover the fizzy fun of Ramune! This Japanese soda captivates with its iconic marble stopper and refreshing flavors. Pop, sip, and enjoy the delightful effervescence that will leave you craving more.