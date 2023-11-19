Sauce on Copper
Dinner
Appetizers
- Organic Crispy Brussels Sprouts$17.00
Lemon, balsamic reduction, crumbled prosciutto, served with aioli and shaved Parmesan
- Fat Tony$16.00
Four house-made meatballs, shaved Parmesan, marinara
- Fried Raviolis$18.00
Shaved Parmesan, marinara
- Arancini$21.00
Breaded pesto risotto balls, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, served with marinara
- Sautéed Mussels$22.00
New Zealand green-lipped mussels, basil pesto cream, crostini, shaved Parmesan
- Bruschetta$15.00
Tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil, shaved Parmesan, balsamic reduction
- Antipasto Platter$21.00
Assorted artisan cured meats, cheeses, crackers
- Eggplant Tower$23.00
Fritti eggplant, sautéed wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, mozzarella, marinara
- Garlic Cheese Bread$14.00
Rustic bread, roasted garlic butter, mozzarella, served with marinara
- Calamari Fritti$20.00
Spiced cheeses, served with marinara
- Artichoke Fritti$20.00
Artichoke hearts lightly breaded, served with garlic lemon aioli
- Diver Scallops Florentine$24.00
With a balsamic reduction
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
White wine, butter, garlic, basil sauce
- Bread Basket$2.00
Salads
- Caprese$17.00
Seasonal tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction
- House Salad$18.00
Field greens, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette, pecorino Romano cheese
- Caesar Salad$17.00
Classic Caesar with croutons and Parmesan
- Kale Salad$17.00
Organic kale, bread crumbs, Parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
- Chopped Salad$19.00
Field greens, romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, crispy prosciutto, red wine vinaigrette
- Organic Arugula & Spinach Salad$19.00
Strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
- Family Chopped Salad$25.00
Field greens, romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, crispy prosciutto, red wine vinaigrette
- Family Caesar Salad$23.00
Classic Caesar with croutons and Parmesan
- Family Organic Arugula & Spinach Salad$25.00
Strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
- Family House Salad$23.00
Field greens, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette, pecorino Romano cheese
- Family Kale Salad$22.00
Organic kale, bread crumbs, Parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
Pasta
- Linguine Alla Pescatore$39.00
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and clams, spicy red sauce.
- Linguine Fra Diavolo$31.00
Sautéed shrimp, spicy peppers, fresh basil, marinara sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$28.00
Garlic cream sauce, Romano cheese
- Spaghetti Margherita$22.00
Oven-roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella
- Penne Alla Vodka$28.00
Oven-roasted tomatoes, garlic, spinach, basil, tomato cream sauce
- Spaghetti Marinara$20.00
- Penne Alla Gorgonzola$32.00
Gorgonzola cream sauce, chicken, red grapes, baby spinach
- Rigatoni & Sausage$28.00
Spicy Italian sausage, fresh basil, in a cherry tomato cream sauce
- Bolognese$28.00
Beef and pork in a red wine and fresh basil sauce
- Linguine & Clams$30.00
Chopped clams, basil, garlic, spicy white wine sauce (red sauce available on request)
- Family Bolognese$94.00
Beef and pork in a red wine and fresh basil sauce
- Family Spaghetti Margherita$33.00
Oven-roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella
- Family Spaghetti Marinara$29.00
- Family Rigatoni & Sausage$39.00
Spicy Italian sausage, fresh basil, in a cherry tomato cream sauce
- Family Penne Alla Vodka$39.00
Oven-roasted tomatoes, garlic, spinach, basil, tomato cream sauce
- Family Penne Alla Gorgonzola$43.00
Gorgonzola cream sauce, chicken, red grapes, baby spinach
- Family Fettuccine Alfredo$39.00
Garlic cream sauce, Romano cheese
- Family Linguine Fra Diavolo$42.00
Sautéed shrimp, spicy peppers, fresh basil, marinara sauce
- Family Linguine & Clams$41.00
Chopped clams, basil, garlic, spicy white wine sauce (red sauce available on request)
- Family Linguine Alla Pescatore$50.00
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and clams, spicy red sauce.
Secondi
- Rainbow Trout$34.00
White wine, cream, caper sauce with baby spinach, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables
- Seared Atlantic Salmon$36.00
Roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, garlic cream sauce, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables
- Colorado Filet Mignon$52.00
8 oz. Cabernet demi gláce and roasted garlic, mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
- Colorado Choice Lamb Sirloin$42.00
8 oz. Cabernet demi gláce, roasted garlic, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables
- Eggplant Parmesan$26.00
Marinara, mozzarella, spaghetti, fresh vegetables
- Chicken Parmesan$27.00
- Chicken Marsala$29.00
Mushroom marsala sauce, fettuccine, fresh vegetables
- Family Rainbow Trout$47.00
White wine, cream, caper sauce with baby spinach, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables
- Family Chicken Marsala$46.00
Mushroom marsala sauce, fettuccine, fresh vegetables
- Family Eggplant Parmesan$37.00
Marinara, mozzarella, spaghetti, fresh vegetables
- Family Seared Atlantic Salmon$48.00
Roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, garlic cream sauce, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables
- Family Chicken Parmesan$38.00
Speciality Pizza
- 10" Margherita$20.00
Seasonal tomatoes, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic-infused olive oil, balsamic reduction
- 16" Margherita$31.00
Seasonal tomatoes, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic-infused olive oil, balsamic reduction
- 10" Organic Arugula$20.00
Roasted tomatoes, arugula, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, basil & roasted garlic, garlic-infused olive oil, mozzarella
- 16" Organic Arugula$31.00
Roasted tomatoes, arugula, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, basil & roasted garlic, garlic-infused olive oil, mozzarella
- 10" Vegetariano$20.00
Red onions, mushrooms, black olives, red peppers, red sauce
- 16" Vegetariano$31.00
Red onions, mushrooms, black olives, red peppers, red sauce
- 10" Carnivoro$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, applewood smoked bacon, red sauce
- 16" Carnivoro$31.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, applewood smoked bacon, red sauce
- 10" Supremo$20.00
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, red sauce
- 16" Supremo$31.00
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, red sauce
- 10" House Sausage$20.00
Italian sausage, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, red sauce
- 16" House Sausage$31.00
Italian sausage, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, red sauce
- 10" Mediterranean$20.00
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic, garlic oil, mozzarella
- 16" Mediterranean$31.00
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic, garlic oil, mozzarella
- 10" Wild Mushroom$20.00
Wild mushrooms, gorgonzola, mozzarella, organic arugula, truffle oil, garlic-infused olive oil
- 16" Wild Mushroom$31.00
Wild mushrooms, gorgonzola, mozzarella, organic arugula, truffle oil, garlic-infused olive oil
Beers
Bottled Beer (Copy)
- Angry Orchard Cider$7.00
- Avery White Rascal$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Coors Original$6.00
- DBC Princess Kolsch$6.00
- DBC Throwin Haze IPA$8.00
- Guinness Stout$8.00
- Holidaily Favorite Blonde$8.00
- Left Hand Milk Stout$8.00
- Mama's Little Yella Pils$6.00
- New Belgium Lager$6.00
- Non-alcoholic Heineken 00$6.00
- Odell Drumroll Hazy Pale Ale$6.00
- Odell Sippin' Pretty Sour$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Peroni$6.00
- Sam Adams N/A$7.00
- Ska Modus Hoperandi IPA$6.00
- Stem Off-Dry Cider$8.00
- Twisted Hard Iced Tea$7.00
Wines
Cabernet Sauvignon
- BTL Beaulieu Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon$76.00
Napa Valley, CA
- BTL Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon Knight Valley$62.00
Napa Valley, CA
- BTL Movia Estate$48.00
Slovenia
- BTL J Lohr$37.00
Paso Robles, CA
- BTL Kendall Jackson$44.00
Sonoma county, CA
- BTL Katherine Goldschmidt$46.00
BTL Alexander valley, Sonoma county, CA
- BTL Jordan$133.00
Alexander valley, Sonoma county, CA
- BTL Alexander Valley$54.00
Sonoma county, CA
- BTL Robert Mondavi Winery$73.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Hess Allomi$77.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Charles Krug$76.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Louis Martini$88.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Mount Veeder Winery$94.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Silverado$105.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Frank Family$90.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Silver Oak$225.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Chimney Rock Cabernet$198.00
Stags leap, Napa valley, CA
- BTL Cakebread Cellars$180.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Faust$99.00
Combsville, Napa valley, CA
- BTL Don Melchor$245.00
Maipo valley, Chile
Pinot Noir
- BTL Hahn$35.00
CA
- BTL Deloach$37.00
Central coast, CA
- BTL Etude "Grace Benoist Ranch"$68.00
Carneros, CA
- BTL Meiomi$49.00
Monterey, Sonoma & Santa Barbara, CA
- BTL Belle Glos "Clark &Telephone"$75.00
Santa Barbara county, CA
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Russian River$59.00
Sonoma, CA
- BTL Flowers$91.00
Sonoma coast, CA
- BTL Van Duzer Estate$66.00
Willamette valley, OR
- BTL Penner Ash$99.00
Willamette valley, OR
New World Reds
- BTL Alamos, Malbec$36.00
Mendoza, Argentina
- BTL Piattelli Gran Reserva, Malbec$45.00
Cafayate valley - salta, AR
- BTL Montes "Purple Angel", Carmenere$145.00
Colchagua, chile
- BTL Petite Petit Syrah, Blend$46.00
Lodi, CA
- BTL Ridge Lytton Estate, Petite Syrah$85.00
Sonoma county, CA
- BTL Murphy Goode "Liar's Dice", Zinfandel$43.00
Sonoma county, CA
- BTL Cline Cashmere, Red Blend$38.00
Sonoma, CA
- BTL Paraduxx, Red Blend$85.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL The Prisoner$99.00
CA
- BTL Orin Swift "8 Years in the Desert"$97.00
CA
- BTL Campo Viejo Gran Reserva$54.00
Rioja
- BTL Domaine Des Romarins$39.00
Cotes de Rhone
- BTL Chateau La Croix Meunier Grand Cru$55.00
St. Emilion
Merlot
Northern Italy
- BTL Santi 'Solane', Valpolicella Ripasso$42.00
Verona
- BTL Allegrini, Palazzo Della Torre$44.00
Verona
- BTL Allegrini, Amarone$140.00
Verona
- BTL Manzone, Dolcetto Rouge$42.00
Piemonte
- BTL Marchesi Incisa, Grignolino D'asti$45.00
Piemonte
- BTL Marchesi Incisa "Sant'emiliano", Barbera D'asti Superiore$69.00
Piemonte
- BTL Borgogno, Barbera D'alba$63.00
Piemonte
- BTL Prunotto, Barbaresco$89.00
Piemonte
- BTL Renato Ratti "Orchetti", Nebbiolo$53.00
Piemonte
- BTL Renato Ratti "Marcenasco", Barolo$129.00
La morra
Central Italy
- BTL Gabbiano, Chianti Classico Reserva$45.00
Tuscany
- BTL Collazzi Bastioni, Chianti Classico$54.00
Tuscany
- BTL Banfi, Chianti Classico Reserva$46.00
Tuscany
- BTL Brancaia, Chianti Classico Reserva$92.00
Tuscany
- BTL Brancaia Tre$48.00
Tuscany
- BTL Brancaia Llatraia$131.00
Tuscany
- BTL Argiano "Non Confunditur"$42.00
Tuscany
- BTL Ruffino Modus$62.00
Tuscany
- BTL Banfi Aska Super Tuscan$85.00
Bolgheri
- BTL Banfi Cum Laude$89.00
Tuscany
- BTL Tenuta San Guido, "Guidalberto" Toscana$120.00
Tuscany
- BTL Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia$380.00
Bolgheri
- BTL Argiano, Brunello Di Montalcino$131.00
Tuscany
- BTL Castello Banfi, Brunello Di Montalcino$150.00
Tuscany
- BTL Cantina Zaccagnini, Montepulciano D'abruzzo$43.00
Abruzzo
- BTL La Quercia, Montepulciano D'abruzzo$29.00
Abruzzo
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
New World Whites
Old World Whites
- BTL Chateau Cantelaudette$36.00
Bordeaux, France
- BTL Cavit, Pinot Grigio$32.00
Trentino, Italy
- BTL Roscato, Moscato$35.00
Trentino/Veneto, Italy
- BTL Villa Sparina, Gavi$35.00
Piemonte, Italy
- BTL Jermann, Pinot Grigio$48.00
Friuli, Italy
- BTL Pieropan, Soave Classico$45.00
Soave, Italy
- BTL La Capranera, Falanghina$35.00
Campania, Italy
- BTL Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio$42.00
Trentino, Italy
- BTL La Cappuccina Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
Veneto, Italy
Chardonnay
- BTL Stags' Leap Winery$54.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL William Hill$34.00
North coast, CA
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer$46.00
Russian river ranches, CA
- BTL Rombauer Vineyards$87.00
Carneros, CA
- BTL Chateau Montelena$130.00
Calistoga, Napa valley, CA
- BTL Frank Family Vineyards$62.00
Napa valley, CA
- BTL Saintsbury$55.00
Carneros, CA
- BTL Domaine Sequinot- Bordet, Chablis$66.00
Burgundy, France
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Cappacino$7.00
- Choc Milk$5.00
- Club Soda$5.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Cran Juice$5.00
- Decaf$5.00
- Diet Pepsi$5.00
- Dr. Pepper$5.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Gingerale$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Hot Cider$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Milk$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pellegrino$7.00
- Pepsi$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Rootbeer$5.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Sierra Mist$5.00
- Tonic$5.00
- Virgin Bloody$5.00