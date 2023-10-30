Sawatdee Saint Paul Saint Paul
Appetizers
Two fried spring rolls stuffed with beef, silver-thread noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and cabbage. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Two fried spring rolls stuffed with silver-thread noodles, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and cabbage. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Two rolls stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crispy vegetables and noodles. Not Fried. Gluten-Free
Six skewers of chicken marinated, fried & served with peanut curry sauce & cucumber vinegar sauce. Gluten-Free
Seasoned chicken wrapped in fine crispy egg noodles & deep fried. Four per serving. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Two wings carefully de-boned & stuffed with silver-thread noodles, black mushrooms, pork & water chestnuts. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Six seasoned, deep-fried wings covered in a sweet and tangy sauce
Handbreaded in tempura & fried.
Six shrimp rolled in coconut & fried.
Gluten-Free
Beef marinated in Thai spices & dried over slow heat
Six fried dumplings. Pork or Vegetable.
Gluten-Free
Cream cheese wontons (2), sarongs (2) and your choice of spring roll (1).
Cream cheese wontons (4), sarongs (4) and your choice of spring roll (2).
Soups/Salad
Gluten-Free
With black mushrooms, napa and onions. Gluten-Free
A savory soup with straw mushrooms, lemongrass & Thai chili. Cure your winter cold. Entree sized, served with rice.
Classic Thai Coconut Milk Soupmade with lemongrass, oyster mushrooms, Thai herbs & spices.Entree sized, served with rice. Gluten-Free
Rice noodles with bean sprouts & cilantro. Gluten-Free by request
Shrimp mixed with delicious Thai spices & lemongrass, served on a bed of lettuce with tomato & cucumber slices. Gluten-Free.
Silver-thread noodles, pork & shrimp, mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro, Thai chili & peanuts. Gluten-Free.
Your choice of chopped beef or chicken with lemon juice, cilantro, chili, green onion & powdered roasted rice. Served with cucumber & fresh lettuce. Gluten-Free
Thai version of ‘Chef Salad.’ Crisp vegetables, sliced hard-boiled egg, shrimp & barbequed chicken. Tossed in a peanut vinaigrette. Gluten-Free
Sliced beef tenderloin over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cilantro, w/a sour, salty taste. Gluten-Free
Fresh green papaya shredded & dressed with peanuts & Thai seasonings. Spicy & sour. Gluten-Free
A mouth-watering plate of Thai-style beef jerky, Som Tum and sticky rice.
Sawatdee's Thai Seafood & Specialties
An eight ounce salmon fillet steamed & covered with curry. Served with steamed vegetables.
Deep fried fillet with Thai curry. Served with steamed vegetables
An eight ounce fillet fried & smothered in Thai curry OR poached with ginger & bean sauce.
Fresh garlic & white wine enhance tender scallops & shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables.
Shrimp, scallops, squid stir-fried with spicy red curry. Served with steamed vegetables.
Fried catfish, Thai basil, peppers & onions.
Stir-fried shrimp with Thai curry & green beans.
With Thai basil and wine sauce OR red curry and ginger sauce.
With Thai basil and wine sauce OR red curry and ginger sauce.
Stir-fried vegetables in a hot Sri Racha sauce.
Stir-fried in yellow curry with onions & mushrooms.
Shrimp, squid & mussels, stir-fried with red & green peppers & Thai basil leaves.
Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.
Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.
Curries
Simmered in coconut milk with sweet peas, peppers & peapods.
This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & peppers.
Tender meat simmered in a tasty curry with potatoes & peanuts.
Duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peas & tomato.
Peanut curry with fresh steamed spinach.
Simmered with coconut milk, green beans, red peppers & a hint of citrusy bite from kaffir lime leaf.
With coconut milk, pineapple chunks, tomatoes and peapods.
Stir Fry
Potatoes, onions, mushrooms, peapods & carrots
Fresh garlic & black pepper. Served with lettuce & cucumber.
Homemade sweet & sour sauce sautéed with pineapple & fresh vegetables. NOT battered or deep fried. Gluten-Free
Broccoli & bell peppers.
Roasted cashews, onions, mushrooms & water chestnuts
Stir-fried with peppers, mushrooms & onions.
Fresh Thai basil, onions, mushrooms & peppers.
Fresh ginger, bell peppers, onions, celery & tree mushrooms.
Stir-fried broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, Chinese cabbage, water chestnuts & tomatoes.
Rice & Noodles
Egg, green onions, tomato & cucumber. Gluten-Free
Egg, yellow curry, carrots, peas & peapods. Topped with green onions.
Egg, pineapple chunks & green onions. Gluten-Free
Egg, mango chunks & green onions. Gluten-Free
Egg ,and broccoli. Topped with green onions and cucumber. Gluten-Free.
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
Made without egg & less oil. Topped with cilantro and peanuts. Gluten-Free.
Chinese cabbage, onions, tomatoes & egg. Gluten-Free
Soft noodles in a rich sauce w/broccoli.
Wide rice noodles, egg & broccoli. Gluten-Free.
Rice noodles, Thai basil, onions & tomatoes. Gluten-Free
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with sliced lemongrass, red curry paste, egg, mushrooms, onions & carrots.
Rice noodles & steamed vegetables topped with zesty green curry sauce. Cannot be made mild.