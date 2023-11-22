Schmear It (East Market 12th St) 19 South 12th Street
Signature Schmears
- Custom Schmear$3.50
Choose your base and any mix-ins (Starting at $3.50)
- Loxsmith$7.50
Cream cheese, chopped lox, cucumbers, tomatoes and scallions
- Veggie Delight$6.50
Cream cheese, scallions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers and carrots
- Penn$6.00
Cream cheese and chopped lox
- Flaming Islander$5.00
Cream cheese, mango and Sriracha
- Caprese$5.50
Cream cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and salt & pepper
- Dragon$6.00
Cream cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, scallions and walnuts
- Philly Roll$7.00
Cream cheese, chopped lox, cucumbers, soy sauce and wasabi
- Stuffed French Toast$6.50
Cream cheese, strawberries, bananas, walnuts, cinnamon and maple syrup
- S'mores$5.50
Cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, graham crackers and chocolate chips
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Butter, cinnamon, brown sugar and walnuts
- Monster Miler$5.00
Peanut butter, bananas and house-made granola
- Nutty Naner$5.00
Peanut butter, Nutella and bananas
- Fruit Smoothie Bagel$6.00
Cream cheese, peanut butter, strawberries, mango and bananas
Lunch Sandwiches
- Turkey Avo$9.75
Sliced turkey with an avocado schmear of tomatoes and red onions, and melted pepper jack cheese
- Slammin' Salmon$11.50
Sliced lox with a cream cheese schmear of capers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers
- Tuna Melt$8.50
Tuna salad schmear with tomatoes and onions sandwiched between melted cheddar cheese
- The Works$9.00
Cream cheese, chopped lox, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, capers and a layer of egg salad
- Gary's Garbanzo$6.50
Hummus, roasted garlic, jalapenos, red peppers and carrots