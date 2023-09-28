Schmear It (University City) 3601 Market Street, Suite 5
Signature Schmears
Build your own bagel and schmear! (Starting at $3.50)
Cream cheese, chopped lox, cucumbers, tomatoes and scallions
Cream cheese, scallions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers and carrots
Cream cheese and chopped lox
Cream cheese, mango and Sriracha
Cream cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and salt & pepper
Cream cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, scallions and walnuts
Cream cheese, chopped lox, cucumbers, soy sauce and wasabi
Cream cheese strawberries, bananas, walnuts, cinnamon and maple syrup
Cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, graham crackers and chocolate chips
Butter, cinnamon, brown sugar and walnuts
Peanut butter, bananas and house-made granola
Peanut butter, Nutella and bananas
Cream cheese, peanut butter, strawberries, mango and bananas
Egg Sandwiches
Build your own egg sandwich! (Starting at $5)
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pepper jack and avocado
Chopped bacon, cheddar and a layer of bacon schmear
Jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and cheddar
Tomatoes, spinach, red peppers, red onions and cheddar
Chopped lox, capers, red onions and a layer of lox schmear
Lunch Sandwiches
Sliced turkey with an avocado schmear of tomatoes and red onions, and melted pepper jack cheese
Sliced lox with a cream cheese schmear of capers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers
Tuna salad schmear with tomatoes and onions sandwiched between melted cheddar cheese
Our pizza bagel: Caprese schmear with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Cream cheese, chopped lox, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, capers and a layer of egg salad
Hummus, roasted garlic, jalapenos, red peppers and carrots
Yogurt Parfaits
Build your own yogurt parfait! (Starting at $5.50, granola included)
Mango, strawberry, coconut and house-made granola
Peanut butter, walnuts, bananas and house-made granola
Peanut butter, strawberry jelly, strawberries, crushed peanuts and house-made granola