Shawarma Point - Fareground 111 Congress Ave #130
Curated Pitas
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap
thinly sliced & marinated chicken slowly cooked on a vertical rotisserie, garlic sauce, sumac pickled onions, & fries all wrapped inside a perfect pita.$11.45
- Falafel Wrap
crispy falafels, romaine lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, garlic hummus, tzatziki$11.45
- Chicken Kafta Wrap
Marinated ground meat cooked over high flame, sumac pickle onions, garlic sauce, shkug sauce.$12.45
- Beef Kafta Wrap
Marinated ground meat cooked over high flame, sumac pickled onions, garlic sauce, shkug sauce.$13.45
- Beef/Lamb Gyro Wrap
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, white sauce$12.45
Rice Bowls
- Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl
All rice bowls come with a greek salad, roasted garlic hummus, pita, two sauces.$12.95
- Chicken Kafta Rice Bowl
All rice bowls come with a greek salad, roasted garlic hummus, pita, two sauces.$13.95
- Beef Kafta Rice Bowl
All rice bowls come with a greek salad, roasted garlic hummus, pita, two sauces.$14.95
- Falafel Rice Bowl
All rice bowls come with a greek salad, roasted garlic hummus, pita, two sauces.$12.95
- Beef/Lamb Gyro Rice Bowl$12.95