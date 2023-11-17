Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
75 Rainey Street
0
Your order
Shawarma Point - Rainey Street Rainey St
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
75 Rainey Street
Wraps
Rice Plates
Salads
Sides
Drinks
Wraps
Falafel Wrap
$10.95
Beef/Lamb Gyro Wrap
$11.95
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$10.95
Rice Plates
Falafel Plate
$11.95
Beef/Lamb Gyro Plate
$12.95
Chicken Shawarma Plate
$11.95
Salads
Falafel Salad
$11.95
Beef/Lamb Gyro Salad
$12.95
Chicken Shawarma Salad
$11.95
Sides
Hummus with Pita
$3.95
Falafel Bites
$3.95
Baklava
$2.95
Seasoned Fries
$3.95
Drinks
Water
$1.95
Coke
$1.95
Diet Coke
$1.95
Sprite
$1.95
Dr Pepper
$1.95
Crush
$1.95
Shawarma Point - 7th Street Locations and Ordering Hours
Rainey St
(512) 621-6522
75 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78702
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 6PM
All hours
Order online
7th Street
(512) 591-5640
519 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 10PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement