Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant Gilbert
Dinner Menu
Starters, Soup, Salads
- Edamame$6.00
Boiled and salted soy bean pods.
- Snow Crab Sunomono$11.00
Cucumber and wakame seaweed tossed in soy vinegar and sesame seeds, topped with Japanese snow crab.
- Fried Shishito Peppers$12.00
- Crispy Truffle Crab$22.00+
- Tsukemono$12.00
- Chopped Salad$10.00
- Crispy Chicken Skin Salad$12.00
- Yuzu Mushroom$18.00
4 kinds of sautéed mushroom mix, tossed in yuzu soy vinaigrette.
Cold Appetizer
- Truffle Amberjack$24.00
Raw kanpachi sashimi topped with truffle ponzu, shallots and microgreen.
- Hirame Usuzukuri$23.00
Thinly sliced hirame sashimi, topped with pink salt. Served with amazu vinegar and serrano chili on the side.
- Spicy Tuna Tartare$18.00
Spicy tuna tartare served with 4 pieces of nori chips and a side of pickled onion.
Hot Appetizer
- Agedashi Tofu$10.00
Fried tofu served in dashi soy, topped with shishito pepper, green onion, grated daikon and ginger. Extra green onion and sauce for an additional charge.
- Shrimp Tempura$21.00
Tempura battered and deep-fried shrimps served with soy dashi sauce.
- Okonomiyaki$16.00
Japanese pancake made with house blended okonomiyaki flour, shredded cabbage, celery, carrot, and dried shrimp. Topped with bacon, sweet sauce, mayo, beni shoga, katsuobushi and fresh nori.
- Teriyaki Chiken$18.00
- Pork Kushi Katsu$21.00
Panko breaded and fried pork filet, served with 3-miso blended sweet katsu sauce, karashi mustard and lime wedge on the side.
- Drumstick Karaage$18.00
- Sake Clams$16.00
Asari clams cooked with sake, mushroom and bonito dashi broth, topped with green onion.
- Chicken Nanban$18.00
- Dashi Fries$12.00
Robata Skewers
- Assorted Skewers$35.00Out of stock
- Premium Assorted Skewers$45.00Out of stock
- Kashiwa$5.00Out of stock
- Sasami$7.00Out of stock
- Mune$8.00Out of stock
- Teba$8.00Out of stock
- Nankotsu$7.00Out of stock
- Hatsu$7.00Out of stock
- Seseri$7.00Out of stock
- Bacon Scallops$8.00Out of stock
- Spicy Prawns$8.00Out of stock
- Pork Belly$7.00Out of stock
- Bacon Enoki$6.00Out of stock
- Bacon Asparagus$6.00Out of stock
- Shiitake$6.00Out of stock
- Eggplant$12.00
- Zucchini$12.00
Robata Dishes
- Skirt Steak$33.00
- Koji Pork Belly$18.00
- Bacon Scallops Skewer$20.00
- Wagyu Tri Tip$48.00
- Pork Spare Ribs$23.00
- Saikyo Rock Fish$35.00
Saikyo miso marinated rock fish, grilled and served with yuzu miso and pickled red onion.
- Salmon Teriyaki$26.00Out of stock
- Beef Tongue$28.00Out of stock
- Hamachi Kama$18.00Out of stock
Noodles
- Udon Carbonara$18.00
Udon noodle cooked in Shimogamo cream sauce, parmesan cheese and bacon, topped with green onion and black pepper.
- Spicy Beef Miso Udon$17.00
- Tempura Udon$15.00
Tokyo-style udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, seaweed and green onion.
- Yuzu Shio Ramen$18.00
- Sukiyaki Udon$28.00
- Plain Udon$11.00
Nigiri
- Assorted Nigiri$29.00
6 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi.
- Chirashi Bowl$42.00
Bowl of sushi rice topped with chef's choice sashimi.
- Albacore / Bincho Maguro Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces. A slice of seared albacore tuna (bincho maguro) on top of sushi rice, topped with tataki sauce and green onion.
- Amberjack / Kanpachi Nigiri$10.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw amberjack (kanpachi) on top of sushi rice.
- Bean Curd / Inari Sushi$6.00
2 pieces. Sushi rice wrapped inside of the sweet dried bean curd.
- Egg / Tamago Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces. A slice of cooked egg omelette (tamago) on top of sushi rice. No wasabi inside.
- Escolar / Abura Bouzu Nigiri$10.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw escolar (abura bouzu) on top of sushi rice and topped with soy sauteed jalapeno.
- Flying Fish Roe / Tobiko Gunkan$8.00
2 piece. Marinated flying fish roe (Tobiko) on top of sushi rice, wrapped with nori seaweed.
- Freshwater Eel / Unagi Nigiri$10.00
2 pieces. A slice of cooked freshwater eel (unagi) on top of sushi rice with sweet eel sauce. No wasabi inside.
- Halibut / Hirame Nigiri$10.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw halibut (hirame) on top of sushi rice.
- Mackerel / Saba Nigiri$9.00
2 pieces. A slice of cured mackerel (saba) on top of sushi rice, topped with ginger and green onion.
- Octopus / Tako Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces. A slice of cooked octopus (tako) on top of sushi rice.
- Salmon / Sake Nigiri$10.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw salmon (sake) on top of sushi rice.
- Salmon Roe / Ikura Gunkan$10.00
2 piece. Marinated salmon roe (ikura) on top of sushi rice, wrapped with nori seaweed.
- Scallop / Hotate Nigiri$10.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw scallop (hotate) on top of sushi rice.
- Shrimp / Ebi Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces. A slice of cooked shrimp (ebi) on top of sushi rice.
- Squid / Ika Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw squid (ika) on top of sushi rice.
- Sweet Shrimp / Botan Ebi Nigiri$16.00Out of stock
2 pieces. A slice of raw sweet shrimp (botan ebi) on top of sushi rice. Served with fried shrimp heads.
- Toro / Tuna Belly Nigiri$20.00+
- Tuna / Maguro Nigiri$11.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw big eye tuna (mebachi maguro) on top of sushi rice.
- Yellowtail / Hamachi Nigiri$11.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw yellowtail (hamachi) on top of sushi rice.
- Imitation / Kani Kama Crab Nigiri$6.00
2 pieces. A slice of imitation crab (kani kama) on top of sushi rice.
Sashimi
- Assorted Sashimi$58.00
3 pieces each of 5 kinds of chef's choice sashimi.
- Albacore Sashimi$16.00
4 pieces. Slices of seared albacore tuna (bincho maguro) topped with onion tataki sauce.
- Amberjack / Kanpachi Sashimi$20.00
4 pieces. Slices of raw amberjack (kanpachi).
- Egg / Tamago Sashimi$16.00
4 pieces. Slices of egg omelette cooked with dashi (tamago).
- Escolar / Abura Bouzu Sashimi$20.00
4 pieces. Slices of raw escolar (abura bouzu) with soy sautéed jalapeno.
- Flying Fish Roe / Tobiko Sashimi$16.00
Marinated flying fish roe (tobiko).
- Freshwater Eel / Unagi Sashimi$20.00
4 pieces. Slices of cooked freshwater eel (unagi) with sweet eel sauce.
- Halibut / Hirame Sashimi$20.00
4 pieces. Slices of raw halibut (hirame).
- Mackerel / Saba Sashimi$18.00
4 pieces. Slices of cured mackerel (saba). Served with ginger and green onion.
- Octopus / Tako Sashimi$16.00
4 pieces. Slices of cooked octopus (tako).
- Scallop / Hotate Sashimi$20.00
4 pieces. Slices of raw scallop (hotate).
- Shrimp / Ebi Sashimi$16.00
4 pieces. Slices of cooked shrimp (ebi).
- Squid / Ika Sashimi$16.00
4 pieces. Slices of raw squid (ika).
- Sweet Shrimp / Ama Ebi Sashimi$32.00Out of stock
4 pieces. Pieces of raw sweet shrimp (botan ebi). Served with fried shrimp heads.
- Salmon / Sake Sashimi$20.00
4 pieces. Slices of raw salmon (sake).
- Salmon Roe / Ikura Sashimi$20.00
Marinated salmon roe (ikura).
- Toro / Tuna Belly Sashimi$40.00+
- Tuna / Maguro Sashimi$22.00
4 pieces. Slices of big eye tuna (mebachi maguro).
- Yellowtail / Hamachi Sashimi$22.00
4 pieces. Slices of raw yellowtail (hamachi).
Rolls
- Aburi Salmon Roll$18.00
- Big 'N Spicy Roll$21.00
8 pieces. Sushi riced rolled with spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with escolar with nori seaweed inside, served with sautéed jalapeño, tataki sauce, and sriracha.
- Citrus Roll$22.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, lemon, ponzu with soy paper inside, topped with hamachi, sriracha and scallion.
- Crab 'n Scallop Roll$26.00
8 pieces. Sushi riced rolled with snow crab mix, avocado, asparagus tempura, topped with scallops, garlic chips, schimi and micro cilantro with nori seaweed inside, dressed with miso butter and lemon juice.
- Dillish Tuna Roll$20.00
- Double Salmon Roll$19.00
8 pieces. Sushi riced rolled with spicy salmon, asparagus, cucumber, topped with salmon and green onion with nori seaweed inside, served with salted onion sauce.
- Hamachi Lime Roll$20.00
- Panko Scallops Roll$20.00
- Shimogamo Roll$19.00
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with panko fried shrimp, cabbage, avocado, masago, lemon, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed on outside.
- Shojin Roll$13.00
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with asparagus, cucumber, yamagobo, romaine lettuce, chive, with a thinly sliced pickled daikon. Served with onion sauce on the side.
- Surf 'N Turf Roll$29.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with shrimp tempura and asparagus, with nori seaweed inside. Topped with A-5 wagyu and garlic chips served with miso mustard with wagyu fat.
- Yuzu Tuna Roll$23.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and avocador inside, topped with bigeye tuna, micro cilantro, maui onion and yuzu ponzu.
- Zen Roll$21.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shishito pepper, yamagobo, with soy paper inside, topped with avocado, yellowtail, tobiko and spicy soy.
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with cucumber, with nori seaweed outside.
- Futomaki Roll$18.00
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with anago, tamago, tobiko, cucumber, kampyo, yamagobo, shrimp, shiitake mushroom and kimizu with nori seaweed outside.
- Kanpyo Roll$6.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with sweet pickled squash, with nori seaweed outside.
- Negi Hama Roll$10.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with yellowtail (hamachi) and green onion with nori seaweed outside.
- Negi Toro$13.00+
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna belly (toro) and negi (green onion) with nori seaweed outside.
- Ume Shiso Roll$7.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with pickled plum (ume) and shiso leaf with nori seaweed outside.
- Toro Taku$14.00+
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna belly (toro) and pickled daikon (takuan) with nori seaweed outside.
- Tuna Roll$10.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna with nori seaweed outside.
- Spicy Salmon Roll$11.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy salmon and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$11.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
- California Roll$8.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, cucumber and avocado with nori seaweed inside.
- Avocado Roll$7.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with avocado, with nori seaweed outside.
- Caterpillar Roll$16.00Out of stock
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with freshwater eel (unagi), cucumber with nori seaweed inside, topped with avocado and sweet eel sauce.
- Crazy Roll$18.00Out of stock
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, with soy paper outside.
- Eel & Cucumber Roll$13.00Out of stock
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with freshwater eel and cucumber with nori seaweed inside. Served with eel sauce.
- Rainbow Roll$18.00Out of stock
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, avocado, cucumber with nori seaweed inside, topped with tuna, yellowtail, escolar and salmon.
- Salmon Roll$10.00Out of stock
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon with nori seaweed outside.
- Salmon Skin Roll$11.00Out of stock
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon skin, masago, yamagobo, cucumber and sprouts with nori seaweed outside.
- Philly Roll$11.00Out of stock
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00Out of stock
5 pieces. Spicy. Sushi rice rolled with shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed outside.
Sides
- White Rice$2.00
Steamed white rice.
- Sushi Rice$3.00
Steamed white rice prepared for sushi with vinegar.
- Hon Wasabi$3.00
Pure wasabi with no horseradish mixed in.
- Kizami Wasabi$2.00
Pickled wasabi leaf and stem.
- Nikiri Soy$1.00
House blended soy with dashi, made for sushi.
- Onion Soy$3.00
House made soy based sauce with grated onion and ginger.
- Ponzu Sauce$0.50
House blended cistrus soy sauce
- Oroshi Ponzu$3.00
Ponzu sauce mixed with grated daikon radish.
- Truffle Ponzu$1.00
Ponzu sauce flavored with white truffle oil.
- Salted Scallion Sauce$3.00
House made sauce with choopped green onion, garlic, soy, rice vinegar and sesame oil.
- Wagyu Fat Butter$4.00
House made butter made with A5 Japanese wagyu fat.
- Amazu$1.00
Sweet rice vinegar.
Lunch Menu
Soup & Salad
Rice Bowls
Noodles
- Udon Carbonara$18.00
Udon noodle cooked in Shimogamo cream sauce, parmesan cheese and bacon, topped with green onion and black pepper.
- Beef Miso Udon$17.00
Spicy. Udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with Shimogamo house special spicy beef miso and green onion.
- Tempura Udon$15.00
Tokyo-style udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, seaweed and green onion.
- Yuzu Shio Ramen$18.00
- Plain Udon$11.00
Teishoku
Hand Roll
- Hamachi Serrano HR$8.00Out of stock
- Crispy Albacore Tuna HR$6.00Out of stock
- Salmon & Ikura HR$6.00Out of stock
- Ginger Mackerel HR$8.00Out of stock
- Baked Scallops HR$8.00Out of stock
- A5 Wagyu HR$12.00Out of stock
- Salted Octopus HR$6.00Out of stock
- Una Tama HR$8.00Out of stock
- Citrus Snow Crab HR$13.00Out of stock
- Veggie HR$5.00Out of stock
- California HR$6.00Out of stock
- Philly HR$7.00Out of stock
- Spicy Tuna HR$5.00Out of stock
- Spicy Yellowtail HR$5.00Out of stock
- Spicy Salmon HR$5.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Tempura HR$6.00Out of stock
- Salmon Skin HR$5.00Out of stock
- Eel & Cucumber HR$6.00Out of stock
- Negi Toro HR$10.00Out of stock
- Toro Taku HR$11.00Out of stock
- Ume Shiso HR$5.00Out of stock
- Kanpyo HR$4.00Out of stock
- Cucumber HR$4.00Out of stock
- Avocado HR$5.00Out of stock
Rolls
- Aburi Salmon Roll$18.00
- Big 'N Spicy Roll$21.00
8 pieces. Sushi riced rolled with spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with escolar with nori seaweed inside, served with sautéed jalapeño, tataki sauce, and sriracha.
- Citrus Roll$22.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, lemon, ponzu with soy paper inside, topped with hamachi, sriracha and scallion.
- Crab 'n Scallop Roll$26.00
8 pieces. Sushi riced rolled with snow crab mix, avocado, asparagus tempura, topped with scallops, garlic chips, schimi and micro cilantro with nori seaweed inside, dressed with miso butter and lemon juice.
- Double Salmon Roll$19.00
8 pieces. Sushi riced rolled with spicy salmon, asparagus, cucumber, topped with salmon and green onion with nori seaweed inside, served with salted onion sauce.
- Hamachi Lime Roll$20.00
- Yuzu Tuna Roll$23.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and avocador inside, topped with bigeye tuna, micro cilantro, maui onion and yuzu ponzu.
- Zen Roll$21.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shishito pepper, yamagobo, with soy paper inside, topped with avocado, yellowtail, tobiko and spicy soy.
- Spicy Salmon Roll$11.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy salmon and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$11.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
- California Roll$8.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, cucumber and avocado with nori seaweed inside.
- Panko Scallops Roll$20.00
- Shimogamo Roll$19.00
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with panko fried shrimp, cabbage, avocado, masago, lemon, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed on outside.
- Shojin Roll$13.00
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with asparagus, cucumber, yamagobo, romaine lettuce, chive, with a thinly sliced pickled daikon. Served with onion sauce on the side.
- Surf 'N Turf Roll$29.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with shrimp tempura and asparagus, with nori seaweed inside. Topped with A-5 wagyu and garlic chips served with miso mustard with wagyu fat.
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with cucumber, with nori seaweed outside.
- Futomaki Roll$18.00
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with anago, tamago, tobiko, cucumber, kampyo, yamagobo, shrimp, shiitake mushroom and kimizu with nori seaweed outside.
- Kanpyo Roll$6.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with sweet pickled squash, with nori seaweed outside.
- Dillish Tuna Roll$20.00
- Negi Hama Roll$10.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with yellowtail (hamachi) and green onion with nori seaweed outside.
- Negi Toro$13.00+
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna belly (toro) and negi (green onion) with nori seaweed outside.
- Ume Shiso Roll$7.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with pickled plum (ume) and shiso leaf with nori seaweed outside.
- Toro Taku$14.00+
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna belly (toro) and pickled daikon (takuan) with nori seaweed outside.
- Tuna Roll$10.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna with nori seaweed outside.
- Avocado Roll$7.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with avocado, with nori seaweed outside.
- Caterpillar Roll$16.00Out of stock
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with freshwater eel (unagi), cucumber with nori seaweed inside, topped with avocado and sweet eel sauce.
- Crazy Roll$18.00Out of stock
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, with soy paper outside.
- Eel & Cucumber Roll$13.00Out of stock
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with freshwater eel and cucumber with nori seaweed inside. Served with eel sauce.
- Rainbow Roll$18.00Out of stock
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, avocado, cucumber with nori seaweed inside, topped with tuna, yellowtail, escolar and salmon.
- Salmon Roll$10.00Out of stock
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon with nori seaweed outside.
- Salmon Skin Roll$11.00Out of stock
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon skin, masago, yamagobo, cucumber and sprouts with nori seaweed outside.
- Philly Roll$11.00Out of stock
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00Out of stock
5 pieces. Spicy. Sushi rice rolled with shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed outside.