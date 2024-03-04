2x points now for loyalty members
Skinny's Bar & Grill 1065 Sullivan Road Suite F
Appetizers
- Cheese Sticks, Half Order (3)$6.99
Indulge in one of our signature appetizers. A divine trio of exceptionally large, golden-brown cheese sticks served alongside a zesty marinara dipping sauce. Crafted with care and culinary expertise, each cheese stick is a masterpiece of flavor and texture, perfect for sharing with friends or savoring on your own.
- Cheese Sticks, Full Order (6)$10.99
Indulge in one of our signature appetizers. A divine trio of exceptionally large, golden-brown cheese sticks served alongside a zesty marinara dipping sauce. Crafted with care and culinary expertise, each cheese stick is a masterpiece of flavor and texture, perfect for sharing with friends or savoring on your own.
- Cheese Curds$7.99Out of stock
Crispy Wisconsin Cheese Curds: Indulge in golden nuggets of Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lightly breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Each bite offers a satisfying crunch, revealing the ooey-gooey warmth of fresh cheese within. Served with a zesty ranch dipping sauce for the perfect blend of savory flavors.
- Fried Okra$7.99
Delight in the crispy, golden perfection of our Lightly Breaded Okra. Fresh okra pods are carefully coated in a seasoned blend of fine breadcrumbs, creating a satisfying crunch with every bite. This Southern-inspired dish is a symphony of textures, with the tender okra retaining its natural juiciness inside a delicate, golden crust.
- Sampler$10.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls Half Order (3)$7.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls Full Order (6)$11.99
- Nachos$8.99
Phillys
- Steak Philly$11.99
Our #1 seller! Our great Philly steak with our special seasonings. Comes with peppers, onions, mushrooms and white American cheese. Served on our yummy Brioche hoagie.
- Chicken Philly$11.99
Our great chicken Philly with our special seasonings. Comes with peppers, onions, mushrooms and white American cheese. Served on our yummy Brioche hoagie.
- Chicken Philly Tacos$11.99
- Beef Philly Tacos$11.99
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.49
Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger Pattie. Served on a Brioche bun.
- Cheeseburger$8.99
Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger pattie. Served with cheese on a Brioche bun.
- Double Cheeseburger$10.99
Our special seasonings on two 3/8 lb. sirloin burger patties and cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
- Double Hamburger$10.49
Our special seasonings on two 3/8 lb. sirloin burger patties. Served on a Brioche bun.
Wings
- 10 Wings$10.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 15 Wings$14.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 20 Wings$19.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 30 Wings$29.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 50 Wings$46.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- 100 Wings$85.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Fried Rice
- Vegetable Fried Rice$8.99
A generous amount of our fried rice with carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.
- Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
A generous amount of our fried rice with chicken, carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.
- Beef Fried Rice$9.99
A generous amount of our fried rice with beef, carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$10.99
- House Fried Rice$11.99
Hot Dogs/Corn Dogs
- Plain Dog$4.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and served on our special Brioche bun.
- Chili Dog$4.99
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and chili served on our special Brioche bun.
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef with chili and cheddar served on our special Brioche bun.
- Chili Slaw Dog$5.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef. Served with chili and slaw on our special Brioche bun.
- Slaw Dog$4.99
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and served with slaw on our special Brioche bun.
- Suicide Dog$5.99
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef. Served with chili, cheese and slaw on our special Brioche bun.
- Corn Dog$3.99
Can't have a food truck event without awesome corn dogs!
Specialty
- Steak Philly Fries$11.99
Have our #1 selling Philly beef on fries instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
- Chicken Philly Fries$11.99
Have our chicken Philly on fries instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
- Steak Philly Tots$11.99
Have our #1 selling Philly beef on tots instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
- Chicken Philly Tots$11.99
Have our chicken Philly on tots instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
- Tactical Smoke BBQ Pork Sandwich$7.99
- Tactical Smoke BBQ Brunswick Stew (6)$3.99
Cocktails (Liquor)
Drinks
Sides
- Fries (Regular)$4.99
Our awesome crinkle cut fries. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
- Fries (Large)$6.99
Our awesome crinkle cut fries. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
- Onion Rings (Regular)$4.99
Golden fried onions rings. Grab a ranch dressing to dip!
- Onion Rings (Large)$6.99
Golden onion rings. Grab a ranch dressing to dip!
- Tots (Regular)$4.99
Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
- Tots (Large)$6.99
Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
- Cup of House Soup$2.99
- Side of Slaw (6oz)$2.99
- Tactical Smoke Brunswick Stew$4.99
- House Soup (Pasta Fagioli)$4.99
- White Queso$5.99
Desserts
- Funnel Cake Fries w/Powdered Sugar$6.99
- Churro$3.49
- Churros (2)$5.99
- Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake$5.99
- Cheese Cake Bites$3.99
Cheesecake bites offer a delightful twist on the classic dessert, presenting bite-sized portions of creamy goodness that are perfect for indulging in without the need for a full slice.
- New York Style Cheese Cake$4.99
This luxurious cheesecake is nestled atop a buttery graham cracker crust, providing a delightful contrast of flavors and textures.
- Tuxedo Bomb Chocolate Cake$5.99
- Key Lime Pie$4.99
- Funnel Cake w Powdered Sugar$4.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)$1.99
- Cookies and Cream Cupcake$4.99
- Love me Lemon Cupcake$4.99
- Strawberry Dream Cupcake$4.99
- Chocolate Heaven Cupcake$4.99
Sauces
- Blue Cheese Cup$0.75
- Bottle Hot Wing Sauce$8.99
- Bottle Mild Wing Sauce$8.99
- Cup of BBQ$0.75
- Cup of Honey$0.75
- Cup of Honey Mustard$0.75
- Cup of Hot Sauce$0.75
- Cup of Lemon Pepper (dry)$0.75
- Cup of Lemon Pepper (wet)$0.75
- Cup of Medium Sauce$0.75
- Cup of Mild Sauce$0.75
- Cup of Nacho Cheese$0.75
- Cup of Teriyaki$0.75
- Ranch Cup$0.75
- Yum Yum Cup$0.75
- Bottle Tactical Smoke BBQ Sauce$7.99
Crafted to perfection in their kitchen, our Tactical Smoke BBQ Sauce is the ultimate blend of sweet and savory. Slow-simmered with a secret mix of spices, this sauce boasts a sweet base with a kick. Slathered on our tender pulled pork, or used as a dipping sauce, it's the flavor-packed companion your taste buds have been craving. Get ready for a taste of bold, authentic barbecue with every bite.
- Cup of Sweet Chili$0.75