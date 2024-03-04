Bottle Tactical Smoke BBQ Sauce

$7.99

Crafted to perfection in their kitchen, our Tactical Smoke BBQ Sauce is the ultimate blend of sweet and savory. Slow-simmered with a secret mix of spices, this sauce boasts a sweet base with a kick. Slathered on our tender pulled pork, or used as a dipping sauce, it's the flavor-packed companion your taste buds have been craving. Get ready for a taste of bold, authentic barbecue with every bite.