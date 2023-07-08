Slice Pizza and Brew Vestavia
Bajalieh Special
House red sauce, bacon, grilled red onions, and banana pepper rings
Basic Pesto
Pesto sauce , house Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, Alabama goat cheese, and shaved red onions
BBQ Brisket
Smoked brisket, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce
BBQ Chicken
Braised Chicken, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce
Hot Mama
Calabrian peppers sauce, Soppressata salami, fresh mozzarella & parmesan, basil, oregano, asiago, and finished with Mikes Hot Honey Drizzle
Margherita
House red sauce, fresh made mozzarella, fresh basil, and oregano,
Old School
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, and grilled red onions
Perfect Pepperoni
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house cheese blend, fresh parmesan, and asiago
Soul Pie
White sauce, turnip greens, black eyed peas, Conecuh sausage, grilled red onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Spicy Hawaiian
House red sauce, Capicola ham, grilled pineapple, fresh jalapeno, and asiago
Super Cheese
House red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan, feta, and asiago
The Lakeview
White sauce, braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, asiago, arugula, shaved red onions & horseradish sauce
This Little Piggy
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, capicola ham, Italian sausage, Prosciutto, bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil
Veggie Pesto
Pesto, spinach, grilled red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, and artichoke hearts
Very Veggie
House red sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, onions, jalapeno, bell peppers, banana pepper rings, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, and feta
White Shadow
White sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, sliced Portobello mushrooms, feta, and fresh parmesan, finished with truffle oil
Wing & Prayer
Buffalo sauce, braised chicken, bacon, green and red onions, tomatoes, fresh parmesan, and blue cheese crumble, finished with a ranch drizzle
Philly Pizza
Steak sauce, caramelized onions, Philly beef steak, light cheese blend, sautéed bell peppers, mushroom and American Cheese
Pizza Kit
Dough Ball
Top Shelf Margherita
Small Plates
Baked Feta
Fresh thyme, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, served with crostini
Brown Butter Pasta
Shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, bacon, fresh basil & oregano (ADD BRAISED CHICKEN OR ITALIAN SAUSAGE $4)
Firebaked Wings
Marinated, grilled and finished in our oven in a cast iron skillet until crisp, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Garlic Cheese Bread
House cheese blend, olive oil, garlic, fresh thyme
Tater Tots
Oversized & stuffed with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with a tomato aioli and green onions
Kids Pasta (butter noodles)
Soup of the Day
Truffle Fries
Crispy golden fries tossed with truffle oil topped with Parmesan served with garlic lime aoli
Side Fry (Plain)
Fried Macaroni and Cheese Balls
Salads
Basic
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, croutons, and ranch dressing
Caesar
Chopped romaine, grilled red onion, shaved parmesan, crouton, house Caesar dressing
Our House
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, Alabama goat cheese, house Dijon vinaigrette
Redmont
Mixed greens, blue cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, house roasted shallot vinaigrette
Rockhouse
Spring mix, flank steak, shaved red onions, asiago cheese, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic vinaigrette, horseradish crème drizzle
Spinach
Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, grated egg, house warm bacon vinaigrette
Wedge
Iceberg wedge, roma tomato strips, bacon, house green goddess dressing balsamic drizzle
Slice & Salad
BBQ Brisket
Sm. Basic Salad
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, croutons, ranch dressing
Sm. Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, grilled red onion, shaved parmesan, crouton, house Caesar dressing
Sm. House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, Alabama goat cheese, house Dijon vinaigrette
Sm. Redmont
Mixed greens, blue cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, house roasted shallot vinaigrette
Sm. Spinach Salad
Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, grated egg, house warm bacon vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, roma tomato strips, bacon, house green goddess dressing balsamic drizzle