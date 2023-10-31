2x points for loyalty members
Slice Pizza and Brew - Lakeview
SMALL PLATES
Fresh thyme, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, served with crostini
Shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, bacon, fresh basil & oregano (ADD BRAISED CHICKEN OR ITALIAN SAUSAGE $4)
Marinated, grilled and finished in our oven in a cast iron skillet until crisp, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
House cheese blend, olive oil, garlic, fresh thyme
Oversized & stuffed with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with a tomato aioli and green onions
Crispy golden fries tossed with truffle oil topped with Parmesan served with garlic lime aoli
Butternut squash tortellini, tossed in brown butter and fresh sage. Topped with parmesan, walnuts and crushed candied pecans.
SALADS
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, croutons, and ranch dressing
Chopped romaine, grilled red onion, shaved parmesan, crouton, house Caesar dressing
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, Alabama goat cheese, house Dijon vinaigrette
Mixed greens, blue cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, house roasted shallot vinaigrette
Spring mix, flank steak, shaved red onions, asiago cheese, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic vinaigrette, horseradish crème drizzle
Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, grated egg, house warm bacon vinaigrette
Iceberg wedge, roma tomato strips, bacon, house green goddess dressing balsamic drizzle
PIZZAS
House red sauce, bacon, grilled red onions, and banana pepper rings
Pesto sauce , house Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, Alabama goat cheese, and shaved red onions
Smoked brisket, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce
Braised Chicken, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce
Calabrian peppers sauce, Soppressata salami, fresh mozzarella & parmesan, basil, oregano, asiago, and finished with Mikes Hot Honey Drizzle
House red sauce, fresh made mozzarella, fresh basil, and oregano,
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, and grilled red onions
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house cheese blend, fresh parmesan, and asiago
White sauce, turnip greens, black eyed peas, Conecuh sausage, grilled red onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese
House red sauce, Capicola ham, grilled pineapple, fresh jalapeno, and asiago
House red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan, feta, and asiago
White sauce, braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, asiago, arugula, shaved red onions & horseradish sauce
House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, capicola ham, Italian sausage, Prosciutto, bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil
Pesto, spinach, grilled red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, and artichoke hearts
House red sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, onions, jalapeno, bell peppers, banana pepper rings, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, and feta
White sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, sliced Portobello mushrooms, feta, and fresh parmesan, finished with truffle oil
Buffalo sauce, braised chicken, bacon, green and red onions, tomatoes, fresh parmesan, and blue cheese crumble, finished with a ranch drizzle