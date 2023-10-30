Smuggler Union / Side Work
Starters
Cumin Coriander Cucumber Salad, Red Chili Vinegar, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing
Dill/Mint Fennel Salad, Blue Grouse Bread, Tomato Relish
Grilled Tomatoes, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Blue Corn Masa, Pickled Hibiscus Onions, Green Chile Chermoula, Shaved Radish, Avocado Crema, Micro Cilantro
Soups & Salads
Smoked Ham Hocks, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Herbs
Sherry, Roasted Thyme, Pickled Parsley
Organic Chicken Breast, Apple Dijon Dressing, Shredded Carrots, Fuji Apples, Chevre Goat Cheese
Cucumber Ribbons, Citrus Radishes, Toasted Pine Nuts, Dill Plushies, Black Olive Dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
Melted Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Pork Belly, Paprika Aioli, LTOP
Crumbled Stilton, Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onions, LTOP
Caramelized Onion Jam, Gouda Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Butter Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato
Prime Beef Roast, Pickled Red Onions, Red Cabbage Coleslaw, Smokey BBQ Sauce
Pepperjack Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Charred Scallion, Jicama & Lime Mayo
Grilled Olive Bread, Heirloom Tomato, Boursin Spread, Basil Pesto, Arugula, Provolone, Balsamic Reduction
Entrees
Haricot Vert, Melted Leeks, Roasted Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes, Morel Mushroom Powder
Durham Ranch Pork, Sweet Potato Puree
Colorado Elk & Durham Pork , San Marzano Pomodori, Basil Mascarpone
Crispy Potatoes, Marinated Butter Beans, Caselvetrano Olives, Baby Spinach, Aji Amarillo Puree
Colorado Trout, Blistered Toy Box Tomatoes, Asparagus
Basil, Mint Infused Ricotta, Crushed Walnuts, Sage Oil, Parmesan Reggiano, Fresh Lemon