The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe South Norwalk
Bread
Cakes
Morning Pastries
Pies & Tarts
Quiche & Savory Tarts
Bread
Baguette
$3.50
Cinnamon Raisin
$11.00
Cranberry Pecan
$6.00
Olive Sourdough
$6.00
Sono Sourdough
$5.00
Whole Wheat Sourdough
$5.00
Baguette Dinner Rolls 12pk
$9.00
Cakes
Carrot Cake
$35.00+
Cheesecake
$35.00+
Chocolate Ganache
$40.00+
Coconut Cake
$35.00+
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$35.00+
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$35.00+
Morning Pastries
Almond Croissants
$5.50
Croissant
$3.50
Monkey Bread
$4.00
Pain Au Chocolat
$5.00
Scone
$3.50
Tea Loaf
$10.00
Pies & Tarts
Apple Pie
$30.00
Apple Crumb Pie
$30.00
Cranberry Pear Pie
$30.00
Pecan Pie
$30.00
Pumpkin Pie
$30.00
Chocolate Cream Tart
$30.00+
Fresh Fruit Tart
$35.00+
Quiche & Savory Tarts
Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche 10"
$28.00
Quiche Lorraine 10"
$28.00
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe Locations and Ordering Hours
South Norwalk
(203) 847-7666
101 Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854
Order online
Southport
(203) 847-7666
353 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT 06890
Order online
Darien
(203) 309-5401
49 Tokeneke Rd, Darien, CT 06820
Order online
