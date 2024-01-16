Skip to Main content
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe Southport
We are not accepting online orders right now.
353 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT 06890
Bread
Morning Pastries
Cakes
Cookies & Cupcakes
Easter Specials
Pies & Tarts
Quiche & Savory Tarts
Baguette
$4.00
Cinnamon Raisin
$11.00
Olive Sourdough
$7.00
Sono Sourdough
$6.00
Whole Wheat Sourdough
$6.00
Almond Croissants
$6.00
Croissant
$4.00
Monkey Bread
$4.00
Pain Au Chocolat
$5.00
Scone
$3.50
Tea Loaf
$10.00
Carrot
$40.00+
Cheesecake
$40.00+
Coconut Cake
$40.00+
Double Mousse
$40.00+
Flourless Chocolate
$40.00+
Decorated Cookies
$4.50
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Nest
$5.00
Vanilla Cupcake with Coconut Nest
$5.00
Easter Bread
$16.00
Hot Cross Buns 6 Pak
$10.00
Neapolitan Easter Pie
$35.00
Fresh Fruit Tart
$35.00+
Key Lime Tart
$30.00+
Lemon Meringue Tart
$30.00+
Asparagus & Swiss Quiche - 10"
$28.00
Quiche Lorraine - 10"
$28.00
Salmon & Dill Quiche - 10"
$36.00
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe Locations and Ordering Hours
South Norwalk
(203) 847-7666
101 Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854
Order online
Southport
(203) 955-1200
353 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT 06890
Order online
Darien
(203) 309-5401
49 Tokeneke Rd, Darien, CT 06820
Order online
