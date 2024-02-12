Spicy Sugar Thai Mid-City
SPICY SUGAR SPECIALS
APPETIZERS ของว่าง
- Vegetarian Egg Roll$10.00
ปอเปี๊ยะ Classic Thai fried egg-rolls, Filled with veggies, herbs and spices (4)
- Cream Cheese Wontons$12.00
Perfect delicious little pockets of Thai inspired perfection! Field with our own secret recipe of cream cheese and crab mixture with Thai herbs and spices.
- Thai BBQ Skewers$12.00
ไก่หรือหมูปิ้ง Classic Bangkok Street Food !! Perfectly seasoned chicken or pork skewers, Cooked just like the night markets of Thailand (3)
- Crispy Duck Roll$14.00
s เป็ดลุยสวน Roasted duck & fresh Thai slaw with a hint of hoisin sauce, wrapped in rice paper
SOUPS ซุป
- Coconut soup (Tom kha)$17.00
(Tom Kha ต้มข่า) Coconut milk, lemongrass, Mushrooms, herbs, spices, produced to rich flavorful broth with choice of your protein.
- Tomyum$17.00
(Tom Yum ต้มยำ) Fresh lemongrass, chili paste, cilantro root, mushrooms and aromatics combine to create this astoundingly delicious taste of Thailand. Choose CLEAR or CREAMY soup base
SALAD สลัด
- Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)$16.50
ส้มตำไทย Fresh green papaya, lime, tomatoes, Thai chili, fish sauce, long beans, peanuts, dried shrimp, palm sugar & spices combine the generations of experience into this Thai street food dish!!
- Larb Salad$16.00
ลาบ Choice of protein, red & green onion, cilantro, rice powder and Thai herbs tossed into homemade spicy - lime dressing. Choice of meat : Chicken, Beef, Tofu, Plants based chicken, or Plants based beef
- Namtok Pork Salad$17.00
น้ำตกหมู Grill marinated pork, red & green onion, cilantro, rice powder and Thai herbs tossed into homemade spicy-lime dressing. If you like larb you have to try this!!
FRIED RICE ข้าวผัด
- Chef Katt's Special Fried Rice$18.00
ข้าวผัดกุนเชียงกับเบคอน Classic Thai fried rice with garlic, sweet Thai sausage, crispy bacon, fresh green onion, and egg
- Garlic & Crab fried rice$20.00
ข้าวผัดปู Our amazing fried rice with fresh lump crab meat and egg
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$17.00
ข้าวผัดกะเพรา Thai basil, chili, garlic, bell peppers and dark soy sauce with choice of your protein and a fried egg on top.
- Thai Fried Rice$17.00
ข้าวผัด Thai fried rice with garlic, tomatoes, egg, and onion with choice of protein.
NOODLES ก๋วยเตี๋ยวผัด
- Pad Thai$17.00
ผัดไทย A Thailand tradition made the right way with our house tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, fried egg, green onion served with ground peanuts and lime
- Pad See Ew$17.00
ผัดซีอิ้ว Choice of protein, flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, white pepper, tossed in our traditional Thai gravy and generations of skill.
- Pad Kee Mao$17.00
ผัดขี้เมา Choice of protein, flat rice noodles, garlic, our spicy Thai stir fry sauce, egg, red & green bell peppers, then Thai basil for a floral kick.
- Ramen Strir Fry$17.00
ผัดราเมน Choice of protein, ramen noodles, egg, veggies, Thai spices, tossed in a hot wok to combine the unique flavors and aromas of Bangkok.
CURRY แกง
- Yellow Curry$18.00
แกงกะหรี่ Choice of protein, yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions made perfectly Into this classic Thai curry.
- Chef Katt's Famous Penang Curry$18.00
พะแนง Penang curry paste, coconut milk, pumpkin & Thai basil. Chef Katt ‘s secret recipe!!
- Chicken Khao Soi$18.00
ข้าวซอย Tender slow cooked chicken leg in our coconut curry & egg noodle soup broth, served with Thai pickles, sliced shallots, fresh lime wedges & cilantro, topped with crispy noodles … This is a MUST try dish.
ENTREES กับข้าว
- Pad Kra Pow$18.00
ผัดกะเพรา Choice of protein, sauted bell pepper, Thai chili, garlic, and basil in a hot wok
- Chicken Nutty With Cashew Nut$19.00
ไก่ผัดเม็ดมะม่วง Tender chicken tossed in a hot wok which melds together Katt’s unique spice blend with bell peppers, cashew nuts & onion in our tangy Thai savory sauce.
- Mongolian Beef Thai Style$18.00
เนื้อผัดมองโกเลียน Fresh green onion & tender beef tossed in our hot wok & transformed into a traditional Thai street comfort food
- Stir Fry Broccoli$16.00
ผัดบล็อคโคลี่ Stir Fry Broccoli or Chinese Broccoli with crispy pork or Vegan option is POSSIBLE !!
LUNCH SPECIALS พิเศษกลางวัน
- Option A Fried Rice -Or- Noodle Bowl$20.00
choice of your thai fried rice or spicy basil fried rice or Pad thai or Pad see ew with egg roll and choice of your drink
- Option B Curry Bowl$20.00
Yellow curry or panang curry with egg roll and choice of your drink
- Option C Rice Bowl$20.00
Your choice entrée over rice with egg roll and choice of your drink
TRADITIONAL THAI MENU อาหารอีสาน
- Thai BBQ Skewers$12.00
ไก่หรือหมูปิ้ง Classic Bangkok street food !!Perfectly seasoned chicken or pork skewers, Cooked just like the night market in Thailand
- Thai Style Shrimp Ceviche$16.50
กุ้งแช่น้ำแช่น้ำปลา Thai style Shrimp Ceviche
- Somtam Thai$16.50
ส้มตำไทย Papaya salad is made with a classic Thai fish sauce, dried bay shrimps, and includes peanuts to balance salty, sweet, and sour
- Somtam Poo Plara$16.50
ส้มตำปูปลาร้า Thai papaya salad packed with flavor and spice! This Laos dish includes a fermented fish sauce (“Plara”) with salted crab
- Somtam Laos$16.50
ส้มตำลาว Thai papaya salad packed with flavor and spice! This Laos dish includes a fermented fish sauce (“Plara”)
- Somtam Cucumber$16.50
ตำแตง Papaya salad with salted crab
- Pork Namtok$16.50
น้ำตกหมู Grilled marinated pork with toasted sweet rice, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend… the classic Thai street food version.
- Beef Larb$17.00
ลาบเนื้อ Beef authentically hand chopped & tossed with toasted sweet rice, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend… this dish is made in the Northern Thai tradition
- Somtam With Rice Noodle$17.00
ตำป่า Som Tom with rice noodle
- Homemade Thai Calamari$18.00
หมึกไข่ทอด Homemade Thai calamari hand breaded and perfect!
- Somtam Or Yum
ตำเหลา หรือ ยำเหลา Somtam or Yum
- Duck Larb$18.00
ลาบเป็ด Succulent duck diced & infused with toasted sweet rice, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend topped with crispy duck skin.
- Thai Fried Snakefish$18.00
ปลาช่อนแดดเดียวทอด Thai fried snakefish pungent and flavorful.
- Gaeng Tai Pla$20.00
แกงไตปลา A southern Thai curry as spicy and tangy as it gets!
- Pak Wan With Ant Eggs$20.00
แกงผักหวานใส่ใข่มดแดง Authentic Veggie and ant egg soup… if you dare! This amazing country dish is a village favorite.
- Tom Zaap Spicy Soup$20.00
Tom Zaap soup… a salty, funky, sour, herbal, lemongrass, spicy Thai comfort food. Zaap is DELICIOS!!
- Thai Herbal Hotpot$35.00
จิ้มจุ่ม Thai herbal hotpot
- (Small) Grilled Whole Squid$35.00
หมึกกระดองย่าง (Sm) Grilled whole squid
- Somtam Tad$40.00
ตำถาด Somtam Tad
- (Medium) Grilled Whole Squid$40.00
หมึกกระดองย่าง (Med) Grilled whole squid
- (Large) Grilled Whole Squid$45.00
หมึกกระดองย่าง (Lg) Grilled whole squid
- Grilled -Or- Fried Wrapped$45.00
เหมี่ยงปลาเผาหรือทอด Grilled -or- fried wrapped
- Grilled Pork (Ko Mu Yang)$17.00
Grilled marinated pork shoulder is an amazing cut it has both lean meat and the juicy fat which give really well-balanced flavor and texture.
- Yum Blood clam$20.00
- Blood clam with seafood$20.00
- Som Tam Blood Clam$20.00
SIDES OF SOMTAM ของเคียงส้มตำ
- Rice Vermicelli$3.00
ขนมจีน Side of Thai Vermicelli noodles to compliment your Somtam.
- Crispy Pork Skin$3.00
แค็ปหมู Add this crispy Pork skin to your Thai Somtam salad.
- Crispy Fish$3.00
ปลากรอบ Almost like fish jerky, strips of dried crispy and delish fish to compliment you Somtam Salad
- Ka-Tin$3.00
กระถิน
- Extra Papaya$3.00