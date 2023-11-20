You’re sure to find a bit of awesome
The Steaming Cup
DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
- Drip Coffee$1.95+
Enjoy a hot cup of our freshly brewed coffee from UP Roasters. You can choose from Dark Roast, Light Roast, Flavored or Decaf.
- Americano$2.50+
Espresso with hot water. Stronger, hotter cup of coffee
- Apple Cider$3.25+
- Breve$4.00+
steamed half and half with espresso
- Café Au Lait$3.25+
choice of house coffee with equal parts choice of steamed milk
- Cappuccino$3.50+
Espresso made with a very frothy steamed milk to create a milky foam.
- Carmella$4.25+
Latte made with thick caramel sauce, house made vanilla bean syrup
- Chai$4.25+
Choice of lavender, vanilla or spiced with steamed milk Lavender: vanilla chai infused with pulverized lavender flower Spiced: made with cloves, cardamom spices Vanilla: Sweet Vanilla
- Chai-Blackeye$4.75+
choice of lavender, vanilla or spiced chai with steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso
- Chaider$3.75+
our traditional spiced chai steamed with apple cider
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$4.25+
a delicious a latte made with a blend of spices (cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, coriander, molasses) along with a sweet creamy vanilla bean.
- Cinnsational Revolver$8.45
FULLY LOADED latte of 6 shots of espresso, thick sweet caramel sauce and cinnamon & steamed milk- 20oz oz only
- Cortado$2.50+
equal parts espresso and steamed milk
- Dark Malted Mocha$4.25+
malt base with dark chocolate, espresso & steamed milk!
- Espresso$1.25+
- Honey Latte$4.00+
Espresso, steamed milk with a dash of cinnamon and a drip of honey. Lightly sweet
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Hot Water 12 oz$0.95
- Latte$5.25
Espresso and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
- Macchiato
espresso with a dash of frothy milk
- Maple Fog Latte$4.50+Out of stock
a sweet maple take on a traditional London fog of earl gray tea & steamed milk
- Mocha
Chocolate, espresso and steamed milk. Choose from: Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate or a Turtle (Chocolate & Caramel) Mocha!!
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Red Eye
- Rocket Fuel$6.45
4 shot latte made with half & half & 1 tablespoon of sugar steamed in the espresso 20oz oz only
- Steamer$3.25+
steamed milk with choice of flavor.
COLD DRINKS
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Black Iced Tea$2.95
- Bottled Water$1.95
- Cold Brew$4.00
Espresso blend of coffee that soaks for 24 hours
- Herbal Cran Tea$3.25
- Italian Soda$3.25
seltzer water with your choice of flavor
- Java Twist$4.25
a locally brewed blend of cold brew & pineapple
- Milk$1.50+
- Nitro Brew$4.25+
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Red Bull Original$4.00
Original 8.4 oz
- Red Bull Tropical$5.50
Tropical 12 oz
- Soda$1.95
BLENDED DRINKS
- 4 Berry Smoothie$5.25
Smoothie made with Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry and Blackberry.
- Caramel Frappe$5.25
- Chai: Lavender Frappe$5.25
- Chai Spiced Frappe$5.25
- Chai: Vanilla Frappe$5.25
- Cookies & Cream Frappe$5.25
- Hot Chocolate Frappe$5.25
- Mango Smoothie$5.25
- Mtcha Mint Frappe$5.25
** high in caffeine because of the matcha tea in it
- Mocha Frappe$5.25
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.25
- Vanilla Bean Frappe$5.25
- Sugar Free- Chai: Vanilla Frappe$5.25
- Sugar Free- Mocha Frappe$5.25
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Sammy$7.95
Sandwich made with your choice of meat, onions, peppers & tomato, egg patty, chipotle mayo & regular mayo on your choice of bread. Served with fruit
- Belgian Wafel$4.95
Dough base street wafel made with a yeast base and small pearl like sugar. Dusted with powdered sugar.
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.50
2 buttermilk biscuits served with house made creamy sausage gravy
- Brazilian Breakfast$4.00+
A unique take on a yogurt parfait with an acai berry infused yogurt, mangoes & house made granola. Acai berry is a very healthy fruit, high in antioxidants
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$3.75+
Steel Cut Oats mixed in with tart cherries, almonds and spiced brown sugar - topped with whipped cream. **NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 11 AM**
- Toast$2.20
Your choice of bread slathered with butter.
- Toasted Telera$3.50
Toasted telera like a bagel & served with house made cranberry cream cheese
BAKERY
BAKERY
- Blueberry Cheesecake$4.00
- Brownie$3.75Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$4.25
- Choc Caramel Oat Bar$4.00
- Chocolate Peanut Bar$3.50
- Cinnamon Roll$3.75Out of stock
- Coffee Cake$3.75
- Espresso Love Cake$4.00
A Steaming Cup 'Classic' - Layer of Espresso Chocolate Cake with a layer of cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache.
- Oreo Cheesecake$4.25
- Pumpkin Bar$3.75Out of stock
- Rice Crispy Treat$3.50
- Sticky Bun$3.75
COOKIES
MUFFINS
SCONES
SANDWICHES
- Ambrosia Chicken Salad$8.50
Smoked shredded chicken mixed with our house made trail mix, mayo, salt & pepper on a croissant with mixed greens. *bread is toasted but sandwich is served cold
- Beef Fajita Melt$9.75
Mild poblano pepper, red pepper & onion roasted with a couple spices, freshly sliced roast beef, chipotle mayo, muenster and jack cheese on CHOICE OF BREAD
- Bird$9.25
Fresh turkey breast, basil pesto, provolone cheese, roasted red & green pepper, zucchini, mushroom mix, tomato, freshly sliced turkey on multigrain bread *served hot
- Bomb$10.50
Freshly sliced roast beef served on a toasted ciabatta bun with caramelized onions, tomato, house made horseradish mayo, arugula & cheddar cheese. Bread is toasted but sandwich served cold.
- Breakfast Sammy$7.95
Sandwich made with your choice of meat, onions, peppers & tomato, egg patty, chipotle mayo & regular mayo on your choice of bread. Served with fruit
- Caprese Melt$9.00
Basil pesto, sweet balsamic glaze, thick cut mozzarella, sliced tomato & pickled onions with choice of bread. Bread is toasted but sandwich is served cold
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons, grilled chicken & house made Caesar dressing in a tomato basil wrap
- Cranberry Bog$9.25
Freshly sliced turkey, house made cranberry cream cheese with roasted red peppers, grainy mustard & pecans on a toasted telera. Sandwich served toasted but not hot
- Cuban$10.50
Pulled pork marinated with maple syrup & coconut milk, sliced ham, house made pickles, dijon mustard, muenster cheese & provolone cheese served on a soft hoagie *served hot
- Deli Sandwich$8.50
Your choice of bread, meat & cheese, served cold or grilled
- Frittata Sandwich$9.00
- Grilled Cheese & Bacon$8.95
Crispy bacon with muenster cheese, cheddar cheese, jack cheese and sliced tomato. Choice of bread
- Grilled Cheese - No Bacon$7.95
Muenster cheese, cheddar cheese, jack cheese and sliced tomato. Choice of bread
- Italian Veggie$9.50
Italian dressing drizzled on top of artichoke & olive mix, banana pepper and roasted red peppers, spring mix, chipotle & regular mayo, provolone cheese & tomato layered between a toasted ciabatta
- Mozzarella Wrap$9.00
Mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, roasted sesame & sunflower seeds, spring mix with a tomato basil pesto wrapped in a tomato basil wrap
- Pulled Pork$9.50
Pulled pork meat marinated in maple syrup & coconut milk, roasted red peppers, chipotle & regular mayo, muenster cheese made on a rosemary focaccia bun
SUN SOUP
Chicken Noodle Soup
SALADS/SIDES
SALADS
- Beet Salad$9.00
Red & yellow beets, roma tomato, sliced almonds, goat cheese on a bed of arugula with a homemade mustard vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$10.75
Spring mix salad with shredded carrots, hard boiled egg, roma tomato, blue cheese, avocado, crispy bacon tossed in a champagne vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with seasoned corn & beans, avocado, fresh cilantro, toasted tortilla strips & house made chipotle ranch