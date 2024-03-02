Smokehouse at Steve's - Graham
SMOKEHOUSE @ STEVE'S
Plates
Sides
NA Beverages
SPECIALS
DELI @ STEVE'S
Steve's Specialties
- Sloppy Italian$11.00
Garlic butter and cheese crusted grilled sourdough, salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, banana peppers, tomato, served hot
- Turkey Bacon Club$11.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and toasted multigrain
- Spicy Black Forest Ham$11.00
Bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, house BBQ sauce, spicy mayo, and toasted white bread
- Cubano$11.00
House pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard, and grilled hoagie
- BLT$11.00
Five pieces of Boars Head thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough
- Roast Beef & Swiss$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, and toasted hoagie roll
- Italiano$11.00
Ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, deli dressing, and toasted hoagie roll
- Turkey Avocado Wrap$11.00
Crispy tortilla strips, cilantro lime mayo, red onion, lettuce, and tomato
New York Deli Style
- Corned Beef$11.00
Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and toasted rye
- Pastrami$11.00
Thin sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and toasted rye, featuring Lusty Monk spicy mustard from Asheville
- The Rachel$11.00
Choice of turkey or pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickle, coleslaw, spicy mustard, and toasted rye
- Reuben$11.00
Stacked high corned beef, grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and grilled rye bread, served hot
Steve's Classics
- Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, and toasted multigrain
- Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00
Creamy basil pesto, tomato, spinach, Swiss cheese, and toasted sourdough
- Portobello Melt$11.00
Marinated mushrooms, spinach, red onion, provolone cheese, and toasted sourdough
- Bacon Cheddar Burger Wrap$11.00
Ground sirloin burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Cheddar cheese, and special sauce
- The Angry Bird Wrap$11.00
Cajun turkey, bacon, lettuce, green pepper, Pepper Jack cheese, and smoky jalapeño ranch
- Bacon & Pimento Cheese$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, and toasted sourdough
From the Grill
- Chicago Dog$4.00
Pickle, red onion, tomato, sport peppers, ketchup, mustard, and steamed bun
- Chili Cheese Dog$4.00
House-made chili, shredded Cheddar cheese, and steamed bun
- All the Way Dog$4.00
Chili, slaw, onion, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and steamed bun
- Cheeseburger$10.00
Hand-pattied sirloin burger, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and brioche bun