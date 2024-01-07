Stories Coffee Company LifeGate
Food
Breakfast
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.75
- Chocolate Muffin$3.75
- Lemon Cranberry Muffin$3.75
- Cinnamon Roll$4.75
- Donut$1.75
- Burrito$6.00Out of stock
- Egg & Sausage Sandwich$4.75
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
- Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich$4.75
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
- Yogurt Parfait$3.75
Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries
Desserts
Grab and Go
- Apple Juice$1.75
- Aquafina$200.00
- Blueberry Muffin (To Go)$3.75
- Body Armor$3.00
- Chocolate M&M Cookie$2.25
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Chocolate Muffin (To Go)$3.75
- Cinnamon Roll (To Go)$4.75
- Core Power Choc$4.25
- Cranberry Muffin (To Go)$3.75
- Honest Apple Juice$1.50
- Hummus (To Go)$4.50
- Kind Bar$3.00
- Milk$2.00
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.25
- Orange Juice$1.75
- Smart Water$3.00
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.25
- Sparkling Water - Lime/Watermelon$1.50
- Sparkling Water - Peach/Honey$1.50
- Sparkling Water - Strawberry/Cucumber$1.50
- AHA Blue$1.50
- Strawberry Milk$2.00
- Veggie Straws$2.00
- White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie$2.25
- Nutrigrain Bar$1.00
- Oatmeal$3.25
- Zbar$2.00
- Cheezit$1.25
- Goldfish$1.25
- Oreo$1.25
- Fruit Snacks$0.95
- Wholesome Nut Medley$2.00
- Cereal$1.75
- Pirates Booty$1.75
- Kombucha$4.00
- Oatmeal Pie$1.50
- Takis$1.50
- Skinny Pop$1.75
- Bear Naked Granola$3.95
- Quaker Granola Bar$0.95
Retail
- 12 oz. Coffee Bag$15.00
- 3 oz. Coffee Bag$3.50
- Beer Can Glass$10.00
- Black T-shirt$20.00
- Blue T-shirt$20.00
- Boli Tea Pot$15.00
- Employee Hat$15.00
- Employee T-Shirt$15.00
- Encore Grinder$139.00
- Hat$20.00
- Sticker$1.00
- Tan T-shirt$20.00
- Tulip Glass$12.00
- Mask$20.00
- 5 lb Coffee Bag$80.00
- 6 oz ground bag$5.00
- Holiday Basket #1 small$35.00
- Holiday Basket #2 medium$55.00
- Holiday Basket #3 large$125.00
- Holiday Basket #4 x-large$155.00
- Stories Candle$18.00
- Stories travel tumbler$22.00
- Stories Mug$15.00
- Holiday Sweatshirt$35.00
- Holiday sweatshirt XXL$38.00
- Employee holiday sweatshirt$20.00
- Coffee Mask$12.00
- Valentine Gift box small$5.00
- Valentine Gift box large$8.00
- Chocolate Bar$7.00
- Cup of Coa$14.99
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches
- Chicken Bacon$8.25
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.25
- French Dip$8.25
Slow smoked beef brisket, Brioche bun, caramelized Spanish onions, Havarti cheese, Bourbon BBQ sauce
- Turkey Bacon Club$8.50
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$5.75
Ultimate three cheese grilled cheese on Sourdough bread. Harvarti, Swiss & Cheddar, Strawberry Jam
- Stories Chicken Salad Sand$8.25
Sides & Snacks
Coffee/Tea/Soda
Coffee
- Drip$2.25+
- Drip Refill$1.00
- Cafe Au Lait$3.00+
- Cold Brew$4.25+
- HOT Americano$3.00+
- ICED Americano$3.00+
- HOT Latte$3.75+
- ICED Latte$3.75+
- HOT White Mocha$3.75+
- ICED White Mocha$3.75+
- ICED Mocha$3.75+
- HOT Mocha$3.75+
- Cappuccino$3.75+
- HOT Chai Latte$3.75+
- ICED Chai Latte$3.75+
- Espresso$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
- HOT MATCHA Latte$3.75+
- ICED MATCHA Latte$3.75+
- Nitro$5.00
- Steamer$2.75+
- Large Coffee Box to Go$19.00
- Bottomless Drip$4.00
- HOT red velvet latte Medium$5.25
- HOT Birthday Drink$4.00+
- ICED Birthday Drink$4.00+
- DECAF Drip$2.00+
- DECAF Cafe Au Lait$2.50+
- DECAF Americano$2.75+
- DECAF ICED Americano$2.75+
- DECAF Cappuccino$3.25+
- DECAF Espresso$2.50
- DECAF HOT Latte$3.25+
- DECAF ICED Latte$3.26+
- DECAF HOT Mocha$3.75+
- DECAF ICED Mocha$3.75+
- DECAF ICED White Mocha$3.75+
- DECAF HOT White Mocha$3.75+
- DECAF ICED Chai Latte$3.25+
- DECAF HOT Chai Latte$4.00+
Hot Teas
Seasonal Menu
- Cotton Candy Blue Matcha$5.00+
- Coco Mocha (Coconut Cold Brew)$5.00+
- Cinnamon Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso$5.00+
- Dragon Fruit Refresher$4.25+
- Arnold Palmer$3.50+
- Cookie Butter Latte$5.25+
- Peppermint Mocha$5.25+
- S'mores Latte$4.50+
- Salted Caramel Toffee Latte$5.25+
- Patriot$3.50
- Bees Knees$5.25+
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$4.25+
- Blood Orange Refresher$4.50+
- Strawberry Açaí Refresher$4.00+
- Pink Lady$4.50+
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$4.50+
- Egg Nog Cold Brew$5.75
- Thai Pumpkin Tea$4.00+
- Nutella Latte$5.25+
- Cranberry Creme Latte$5.75
- Butterscotch Latte$5.25+
- Irish Cream cold brew$5.25+
- Lucky Leprechaun$5.25+
- Pistachio Latte$5.25+
- Blackberry Lavender$5.25+
- Golden Tumeric$5.75+
- Mango Matcha$5.25+
- Fall Latte$5.25+
- Caramel Apple Cold Brew$5.50+
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$5.25+
- Maple Pecan Latte$5.25+
- Pumpkin Chai Latte$5.25+
- Monster Matcha$5.25+
- Witches Cold Brew$5.25+
- Halloween Mocha Affogato$5.25+
- Peppermint Mocha$5.25+
- Winter Berry Mint Tea Latte$5.25+
- Spiced Maple Latte$5.25+
- Dulce De Leche Cold Brew$5.50+
- Cookie Butter Latte$5.25+
- Grinchy Milkshake$6.25
- Gingerbread Chai Tea$6.00+
Smoothies
Soda
Catering
Conference Room
Drink
Food
- Turkey Sand box$9.75
- Ham Sand box$9.75
- Chicken Caesar Wrap Box$9.75
- Stories Signature Salad Box$9.75
- Turkey Bacon Club$10.75
- Roast Beef Sand Box$9.75
- Chicken Salad Sand Box$10.75
- Chef Salad Box$9.75
- Fruit Cup$4.00
- Veggie & Hummus (conf room)$5.75
- Large Charcuterie Board-Conf Room only$48.00
- Small Charcuterie Board- Conf Room only$14.75
- Small cheese plate$8.00
- Yogurt Parfait (dozen)$42.00
- Cinnamon Rolls (dozen)$54.00
- Muffins (dozen)$40.00
- Donut (dozen)$16.00
- Egg Sandwich (dozen)$52.00
- Scone (dozen)$46.00
- Bagel (dozen)$20.00
- Pop-Tart (dozen)$60.00
- Fruit Cup (dozen)$46.00
- Chocolate cake (dozen)$70.00
- Cheesecake (dozen)$70.00
- Cookies (dozen)$22.00
- French Dip box$10.50
- Chicken bacon sand box$10.50
Stories Coffee Company LifeGate Location and Ordering Hours
(402) 212-8955
Closed • Opens Monday at 6AM