Stories Coffee Company - Lincoln 1248 O Street
Food
Breakfast
Bagel
$3.75
Blueberry Muffin
$3.75
Banana Nut Muffin
$3.75
Chocolate Muffin
$3.75
Lemon Cranberry Muffin
$3.75
Cinnamon Roll
$4.75Out of stock
Pork Belly Burrito
$6.95
Egg & Sausage Sandwich
$4.95
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
Yogurt Parfait
$5.75
Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries
Saus Egg Burrito
$4.95
Grab And Go
AHA Blue
$1.50
Sparkling Water - Lime/Watermelon
$1.50
Sparkling Water - Strawberry/Cucumber
$1.50
Sparkling Water - Peach/Honey
$1.50
Apple Juice
$1.75
Aquafina
$2.00
BBQ Chips
$2.25
Blueberry Muffin (To Go)
$3.75
Body Armor
$2.75
Smart Water
$2.50
Cookie
$2.25
Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Chocolate Muffin (To Go)
$3.75
Cinnamon Roll (To Go)
$4.75
Core Power Choc
$4.25
Cranberry Muffin (To Go)
$3.75
GF Brownie
$3.50
Hummus (To Go)
$4.75
Jalapeno Chips
$2.25
Kind Bar
$3.00
Kombucha
$5.00
Milk
$2.00
Orange Juice
$1.75
Brownies
$3.50
Regular Chips
$2.25
Skinny Pop
$1.50
Strawberry Milk
$2.00
Veggie Straws
$2.00
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
$2.25
Takis
$1.00
Coke Can
$1.50
Diet Coke Can
$1.50
Sprite Can
$1.50
Dr Pepper Can
$1.50
Retail
12 oz. Coffee Bag
$15.00
5 lb Coffee Bag
$80.00
8 oz Candle
$15.00
Beer Can Glass
$10.00
Black T-shirt
$20.00
Blue T-shirt
$20.00
Boli Tea Pot
$15.00
Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans
$9.75
Coffee tasting ticket
$25.00
Encore Grinder
$139.00
Hat
$25.00
Holiday Sweatshirt
$35.00
Holiday sweatshirt XXL
$38.00
Mermaid straw
$5.00
Sipping Chocolate
$16.00
Sticker
$3.00
Stories Black Straw Tumbler 24 oz
$28.00
Stories Black Straw Tumbler 28oz.
$32.00
Stories Mug
$18.00
Stories travel tumbler 18oz.
$22.00
Tan Sweatshirt
$38.00
Tan Sweatshirt employee
$28.00
Tan T-shirt
$20.00
Tulip Glass
$12.00
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon
$9.75
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.75
French Dip
$9.25
Slow smoked beef brisket, Brioche bun, caramelized Spanish onions, Havarti cheese, Bourbon BBQ sauce
Turkey Bacon Club
$9.75
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
$7.75
Ultimate three cheese grilled cheese on Sourdough bread. Harvarti, Swiss & Cheddar, Strawberry Jam
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.75
Santa Fe Chick Sand
$9.25
Sub Soup
$2.00
Mediterranean Wrap
$8.95
Gluten Free
$2.00
Reuben
$9.95
Sides & Snacks
BBQ Chips
$2.25
Chocolate M&M Cookie
$2.25
Flatbread BBQ
$10.50
Flatbread Margherita
$10.50
Jalapeño Chips
$2.25
Mac & Cheese
$4.75
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$2.25
Onion Chips
$2.25
Patatas Bravas
$6.00
Pretzel Bites
$6.00Out of stock
From our friends at Culprit Cafe, these soft pretzel bites come with honey mustard and Monterrey jack cheese dipping sauces
Regular Chips
$2.25
Side Salad
$3.50
Skewers
$10.50
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$9.75
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
$2.25
Extra Spin Dip Bread
$1.25
Gluten Free
$2.00
Charcuterie Board
$16.75
Pretzel bites & beer special 4.26
$10.00
Coffee/Tea/Soda
Coffee
Drip
$2.25+
Drip Refill
$1.25
Cafe Au Lait
$3.00+
Cold Brew
$4.25+
HOT Americano
$3.00+
ICED Americano
$3.00+
HOT Latte
$3.75+
ICED Latte
$3.75+
HOT White Mocha
$4.25+
ICED White Mocha
$4.25+
ICED Mocha
$4.25+
HOT Mocha
$4.25+
Cappuccino
$3.75+
HOT Chai Latte
$3.75+
ICED Chai Latte
$3.75+
Espresso
$2.75
Hot Chocolate
$2.75+
HOT MATCHA Latte
$4.00+
ICED MATCHA Latte
$3.75+
Steamer
$2.75+
Red Eye
$3.00+
Bottomless Drip
$4.00
HOT Red Velvet Latte Medium Only
$5.75
HOT Birthday Drink
$4.50+
ICED Birthday Drink
$4.50+
Nitro Dulce de Leche
$6.50
Hot Cocoa Bar - Bottomless
$5.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
$5.50
Hot Teas
Seasonal Menu
S'mores Latte
$5.00+
Coco Mocha
$4.50+
Boonlee is Bomb bluerazz slush
$4.50+
Butterfly Drink
$4.00+
Raspberry Lavender Lemonade
$3.75+
Strawberrry Matcha
$4.50+
Bees Knees
$5.25+
Vanilla Lavender Latte
$5.00+
Mixed Berry Smoothie
$4.50+
Pink Lady
$4.50+
Peppermint Mocha
$5.25+
Salted Caramel Toffee Latte
$5.25+
Cookie Butter Latte
$5.25+
Nutella Latte
$5.25+
Strawberry Açaí Refresher
$4.25+
Strawberry Cold Foam Cold Brew
$5.00+
Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie
$6.25+
Blood Orange Ginger Refresher
$4.50+
Dragon fruit refresher
$4.25+
PATRIOT
$5.25
Cranberry Cream Tea
$5.75
Butterscotch Latte
$5.25+
Lovestruck Refresher
$5.00+
Red Velvet
$5.75+
Lucky Leprechaun
$5.25+
Irish Cream cold foam cold brew
$5.25+
Pistachio Latte
$5.25+
Blackberry Lavender White
$5.76+
Carmel Coconut Nitro
$6.00
Golden Turmeric Cold Brew
$5.75+
Mango Matcha
$5.25+
Fall Latte
$5.25+
Cinnamon Roll Latte
$5.25+
Caramel Apple Cold Brew
$5.50+
Maple Pecan Latte
$5.25+
Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.25+
Smoothies
