Food

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Muffin

$3.75

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75Out of stock

Pork Belly Burrito

$6.95

Egg & Sausage Sandwich

$4.95

Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese

Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$4.95

Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries

Saus Egg Burrito

$4.95

Desserts

Affogato

$5.25

Tiramisu

$6.75

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.75

Creme Brulee

$6.75

Grab And Go

AHA Blue

$1.50

Sparkling Water - Lime/Watermelon

$1.50

Sparkling Water - Strawberry/Cucumber

$1.50

Sparkling Water - Peach/Honey

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.75

Aquafina

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin (To Go)

$3.75

Body Armor

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.50

Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Muffin (To Go)

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll (To Go)

$4.75

Core Power Choc

$4.25

Cranberry Muffin (To Go)

$3.75

GF Brownie

$3.50

Hummus (To Go)

$4.75

Jalapeno Chips

$2.25

Kind Bar

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.75

Brownies

$3.50

Regular Chips

$2.25

Skinny Pop

$1.50

Strawberry Milk

$2.00

Veggie Straws

$2.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.25

Takis

$1.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.95

Retail

12 oz. Coffee Bag

$15.00

5 lb Coffee Bag

$80.00

8 oz Candle

$15.00

Beer Can Glass

$10.00

Black T-shirt

$20.00

Blue T-shirt

$20.00

Boli Tea Pot

$15.00

Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans

$9.75

Coffee tasting ticket

$25.00

Encore Grinder

$139.00

Hat

$25.00

Holiday Sweatshirt

$35.00

Holiday sweatshirt XXL

$38.00

Mermaid straw

$5.00

Sipping Chocolate

$16.00

Sticker

$3.00

Stories Black Straw Tumbler 24 oz

$28.00

Stories Black Straw Tumbler 28oz.

$32.00

Stories Mug

$18.00

Stories travel tumbler 18oz.

$22.00

Tan Sweatshirt

$38.00

Tan Sweatshirt employee

$28.00

Tan T-shirt

$20.00

Tulip Glass

$12.00

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

$8.95

Roma blend, smoked ham and turkey, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, veggies

Stories Salad

$8.50

Romaine blend, dried cranberries, apples, candied pecans

Caeser Salad

$6.75

Add Ceasar Salad Chicken

$3.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon

$9.75

Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

French Dip

$9.25

Slow smoked beef brisket, Brioche bun, caramelized Spanish onions, Havarti cheese, Bourbon BBQ sauce

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.75

Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Ultimate three cheese grilled cheese on Sourdough bread. Harvarti, Swiss & Cheddar, Strawberry Jam

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Santa Fe Chick Sand

$9.25

Sub Soup

$2.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.95

Gluten Free

$2.00

Reuben

$9.95

Sides & Snacks

BBQ Chips

$2.25

Chocolate M&M Cookie

$2.25

Flatbread BBQ

$10.50

Flatbread Margherita

$10.50

Jalapeño Chips

$2.25

Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

Onion Chips

$2.25

Patatas Bravas

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00Out of stock

From our friends at Culprit Cafe, these soft pretzel bites come with honey mustard and Monterrey jack cheese dipping sauces

Regular Chips

$2.25

Side Salad

$3.50

Skewers

$10.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.75

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.25

Extra Spin Dip Bread

$1.25

Gluten Free

$2.00

Charcuterie Board

$16.75

Pretzel bites & beer special 4.26

$10.00

Coffee/Tea/Soda

Coffee

Drip

$2.25+

Drip Refill

$1.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

HOT Americano

$3.00+

ICED Americano

$3.00+

HOT Latte

$3.75+

ICED Latte

$3.75+

HOT White Mocha

$4.25+

ICED White Mocha

$4.25+

ICED Mocha

$4.25+

HOT Mocha

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

HOT Chai Latte

$3.75+

ICED Chai Latte

$3.75+

Espresso

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

HOT MATCHA Latte

$4.00+

ICED MATCHA Latte

$3.75+

Steamer

$2.75+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Bottomless Drip

$4.00

HOT Red Velvet Latte Medium Only

$5.75

HOT Birthday Drink

$4.50+

ICED Birthday Drink

$4.50+

Nitro Dulce de Leche

$6.50

Hot Cocoa Bar - Bottomless

$5.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Hot Teas

Currant Tea (Herbal)

$3.00

Gao Wen Tea

$3.00

Hugo Grey Tea

$3.00

Rainer Tea (Herbal)

$3.00

London Fog

$4.25

Jasmine Bia Hao (Green)

$3.00

Iced Teas

Iced Berry Tea (Herbal)

$3.00+

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Mango Tea

$3.00+

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+

Italian Soda

Peach Italian Soda

$3.25+

Raspberry Italian Soda

$3.25+

Blackberry Italian Soda

$3.25+

Seasonal Menu

S'mores Latte

$5.00+

Coco Mocha

$4.50+

Boonlee is Bomb bluerazz slush

$4.50+

Butterfly Drink

$4.00+

Raspberry Lavender Lemonade

$3.75+

Strawberrry Matcha

$4.50+

Bees Knees

$5.25+

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.50+

Pink Lady

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Toffee Latte

$5.25+

Cookie Butter Latte

$5.25+

Nutella Latte

$5.25+

Strawberry Açaí Refresher

$4.25+

Strawberry Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.00+

Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie

$6.25+

Blood Orange Ginger Refresher

$4.50+

Dragon fruit refresher

$4.25+

PATRIOT

$5.25

Cranberry Cream Tea

$5.75

Butterscotch Latte

$5.25+

Lovestruck Refresher

$5.00+

Red Velvet

$5.75+

Lucky Leprechaun

$5.25+

Irish Cream cold foam cold brew

$5.25+

Pistachio Latte

$5.25+

Blackberry Lavender White

$5.76+

Carmel Coconut Nitro

$6.00

Golden Turmeric Cold Brew

$5.75+

Mango Matcha

$5.25+

Fall Latte

$5.25+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.25+

Caramel Apple Cold Brew

$5.50+

Maple Pecan Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.25+

Smoothies

Blended Affogato

$4.75+

Decaf Blended Affogato

$4.75+

Mango Smoothie

$4.75+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75+

OREO AFFOGATO

$6.00+

Soda

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Coke Zero

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Powerade

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Water

$0.25