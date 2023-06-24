Stowaway Kitchen 2528 Walnut St, #104

Popular Items

SCRAM!

$13.00

One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.

COLORFUL COLORADO

$18.00

salt + vinegar smashed potato, Beeler's ham (and/or avocado), pickled radishes, sauteed seasonal greens, asparagus + spicy adobo sauce with poached eggs, gluten and dairy free as is!

ASA GOHAN

$19.00

grilled salted Verlasso salmon, avocado, carrot + ginger slaw, toasted nori, poached egg* and rice w black sesame seeds [ add umeboshi +1 ] [ add seaweed salad +2 ]

breakfast + lunch

from the kitchen

GRANOLA

$9.00

house maple pecan and cranberry granola, whipped yogurt, blueberries + soused goji berries.

BLACK RICE PORRIDGE

$13.00

Anson Mills black rice + banana porridge, coconut milk, champagne mango, Rincon Tropics passionfruit + cayenne coconut flakes (GF + vegan)

SOURDOUGH WAFFLE

$8.00

black sesame pannacotta, blueberry, honey ginger pepita clusters + raspberry dust ( str8 up waffle - just salted butter + maple syrup | 8 )

TROUT SALAD

$16.00

smoked Idaho steelhead trout, Altius farms Rex butter lettuce, fennel, fresh apple, crispy sunchoke chips w buttermilk dressing

MUSHROOM TARTINE

$16.00

mushroom + green hummus tartine [GF, vegan opt.] 16 Pair with Land of Saints Rosē sauteed oyster, crimini mushrooms, spinach, soft herb + chili hummus topped w pistachio za’atar + preserved lemon [ add poached egg + 2 ] [ add feta +2 ]

OYAKODON

$16.00

traditional Japanese donburi with chicken, onion + lightly scrambled egg cooked in broth, served on rice with togarashi + scallions [ add spinach +1 ]

KARA-A-GE SANDO

$16.00

Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.

EGGPLANT + HALLOUMI SAMI

$16.00

grilled eggplant, slow-roasted tomatoes, grilled halloumi cheese, tahini sauce, arugula + giardinera on toasted ciabatta. served with a side of dressed greens.

ONIGIRI!

$4.50Out of stock

Japanese filled rice ball, choose from: - grilled salmon - umeboshi (pickled plum) + seaweed salad [ vegan ] - shiso pickled eggplant

beverages + baked today

coffee + not coffee

Batch Brew Coffee

$3.50

Stella blend - Boxcar Coffee [ medium roast ] daily single origin selection [ light roast ] 12 oz / 360mL, one free refill for dine-in

Iced Batch Brew

$3.50

medium roast, on ice 15oz / 450mL

Aeropress

$5.00

10oz, hand brewed single origin coffee using the Aeropress coffee maker! Benti Nenka, Ethiopia - Color Coffee (Eagle, CO) (light roast, natural process)

Espresso

$3.75

double shot, 1.25 oz / 40g

Macchiato

$4.00

2.5 oz / 85mL, double shot marked with milk oat, cashew or soy milk +$0.50

Cortado

$4.50

4oz / 120mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Flat White

$4.50

5oz / 150mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

6oz / 180mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Americano

$4.00

6 oz or 10 oz, double shot + water

Iced Americano

$4.00

15oz / 450mL on iced water, double shot

Latte

$4.75+

8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5

Iced Latte

$4.75

15oz / 450mL on ice, double shot + lightly steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Mocha

$5.00+

8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, double shot + mocha ganache steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5

Iced Mocha

$5.00

15oz / 450mL on ice, double shot, mocha ganache + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, house made chocolate ganache + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Boxcar Nitro Cold Brew | 15oz on ice

$4.50

15oz / 450mL on ice, feel the power of the cold brew coursing through you!

Dram Apothecary sparkling water

$4.50

12oz can, Citrus + Blossom or CBD Gingergrass (25mg hemp) + $1

Frescos Naturales

$4.00

Frescos Naturales soda | 4 passionfruit / tamarind / hibiscus

Juice

$3.00

8oz / 240mL, organic cold pressed, orange, pear or grapefruit

Strawberry Milk

$3.75

8oz / 240mL, house made strawberry syrup + cold milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Mineragua

$3.00

Topo Chico will help your hangover.

Milk

$2.50

sides

baked today

Heirloom grain banana muffin

Cookie

$3.50

Salted Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Cashew Brownie [ gluten free ]

$3.50

the finest gluten free brownie you are likely to experience, topped with toasted cashews

Coffee Cake

$4.00

strawberry almond coffee cake (GF + DF) | 4

Scone of the Day

$4.00

garlic, sage + white cheddar scone

Spiced Sourdough Fruit Toast

$5.00

two slices of our famous sourdough fruit toast, served hot with Maldon-salted unsalted butter!

cream pie

$5.00

ube coconut cream pie

tea / chai / matcha

Iced Tea

$3.50

15oz / 450mL on ice, cold steeped black or green tea, one free refill.

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Freshly brewed tea from Spirit Tea choose from: - Sunstone Breakfast blend - Crescent Green - Genmai-cha - Kodama Sen-cha - Honey Orchid Oolong - Nepal White - Chamomile (uncaffeinated) - Malabar Lemongrass + GInger (uncaffeinated) - Hoji-cha (uncaffeinated)

Sanctuary Chai

$5.50+

8oz, 12oz or 15oz on ice, Spicy Honey chai or Golden Turmeric (uncaffeinated) chai + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50 dirty chai +$1 rum chai +$5.5

Iced Matcha

$6.50

Iced Matcha or Hojicha latte | 15oz on ice 7 add alternative milk +.75

Matcha

$6.00+

Spirit Kodawari Matcha or Hojicha latte | 8oz 7 / 12oz 7.5 available as a hot or iced latte, or as traditional Japanese Matcha add alternative milk +.75

day drinking

The Duderino

$9.00

espresso, vodka, Licor43, coconut + cashew milk. The Dude abides...

Me-mosa

$10.00

tangerine OR grapefruit juice + Integrale prosecco

Bloody Hell Mary / Maria!

$7.00

house Bloody Hell mix, vodka / mezcal / beer / virgin + pickled vegetables

Stowaway Spritz

$11.00

ume-shu or aronia berry apertivo

Some Velvet Morning

$12.00

Banhez mezcal, tonic, ginger, mint + tangerine juice

Pom Poko

$12.00

Soto sake, grapefruit + pomegarnate juice, lime + shiso rim

cha cha slide

$12.00

spirit matcha, london dry gin, genepy, egg white* + lime

Rose / Orange

$12.00+

5oz / 150mL, Una Lou Rose, California, 2020 | 12 / 36 Wonderland Ranch Orange, California, 2022 | 17 / 51

White Wine

Domaine Romy Bourgogne Chardonnay, 2019 12/36 la Marea Albarino, 2020 16/48

Red Wine

Land of Saints GSM, 2020 (grenache, syrah, mourvedre) | 16 / 48 Pray Tell red medley | 18 / 54 Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation red blend | 19 / 58

Sparkling Wine

Integrale Prosecco | 10 / 30 Stirm Los Chuchaquis sparkling Albarino | 18 / 54

Draft Beer

$4.00+

Marzen Lager, Crooked Stave | [ 10oz / 15oz / 4.5% ] 4 / 6

Beercan

$5.00+

IPA, Finkel & Garf | [ 12oz / 5.5% ] 6 Marzen Lager, Crooked Stave | [ 16oz / 5% ] 6 Junegrass NWIPA [ 16oz / 6.5 % ] 7 Garden Biere Saison, Crooked Stave | [ 16oz / 5.2 ] 8

Sake

$8.00+

Heiwa Junmai | [ 6oz / 14.5% ] | 8 Kuheiji Junmai-daiginjo | [ 4oz pour / 16% ] | 12 /70

retail

whole bean coffee

Boxcar Coffee

Choose from Boxcar Coffee's weekly offering of freshly roasted, ethically sourced coffee beans | 12oz

Guest Roaster

$22.00+

10oz whole bean coffee from our current guest roasters, Color Coffee Roasters (Eagle, CO)

merch

Stowaway t-shirt

$20.00

Stowaway tee, XS - XL, blue or gray

mug

$10.00

10oz Stowaway diner mug

Aeropress carafe

$35.00

handmade stoneware ceramic decanter by Liam Grinton

The Aeropress

$44.95

The one and only Aeropress TM.

Jojo's Sriracha

$15.00

Betsy mask

$15.00Out of stock

onigiri pin

$10.00

onigiri pin, made in Denver!