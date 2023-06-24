Stowaway Kitchen 2528 Walnut St, #104
Popular Items
SCRAM!
One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.
COLORFUL COLORADO
salt + vinegar smashed potato, Beeler's ham (and/or avocado), pickled radishes, sauteed seasonal greens, asparagus + spicy adobo sauce with poached eggs, gluten and dairy free as is!
ASA GOHAN
grilled salted Verlasso salmon, avocado, carrot + ginger slaw, toasted nori, poached egg* and rice w black sesame seeds [ add umeboshi +1 ] [ add seaweed salad +2 ]
breakfast + lunch
from the kitchen
GRANOLA
house maple pecan and cranberry granola, whipped yogurt, blueberries + soused goji berries.
BLACK RICE PORRIDGE
Anson Mills black rice + banana porridge, coconut milk, champagne mango, Rincon Tropics passionfruit + cayenne coconut flakes (GF + vegan)
SOURDOUGH WAFFLE
black sesame pannacotta, blueberry, honey ginger pepita clusters + raspberry dust ( str8 up waffle - just salted butter + maple syrup | 8 )
TROUT SALAD
smoked Idaho steelhead trout, Altius farms Rex butter lettuce, fennel, fresh apple, crispy sunchoke chips w buttermilk dressing
MUSHROOM TARTINE
mushroom + green hummus tartine [GF, vegan opt.] 16 Pair with Land of Saints Rosē sauteed oyster, crimini mushrooms, spinach, soft herb + chili hummus topped w pistachio za’atar + preserved lemon [ add poached egg + 2 ] [ add feta +2 ]
OYAKODON
traditional Japanese donburi with chicken, onion + lightly scrambled egg cooked in broth, served on rice with togarashi + scallions [ add spinach +1 ]
KARA-A-GE SANDO
Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.
EGGPLANT + HALLOUMI SAMI
grilled eggplant, slow-roasted tomatoes, grilled halloumi cheese, tahini sauce, arugula + giardinera on toasted ciabatta. served with a side of dressed greens.
ONIGIRI!
Japanese filled rice ball, choose from: - grilled salmon - umeboshi (pickled plum) + seaweed salad [ vegan ] - shiso pickled eggplant
beverages + baked today
coffee + not coffee
Batch Brew Coffee
Stella blend - Boxcar Coffee [ medium roast ] daily single origin selection [ light roast ] 12 oz / 360mL, one free refill for dine-in
Iced Batch Brew
medium roast, on ice 15oz / 450mL
Aeropress
10oz, hand brewed single origin coffee using the Aeropress coffee maker! Benti Nenka, Ethiopia - Color Coffee (Eagle, CO) (light roast, natural process)
Espresso
double shot, 1.25 oz / 40g
Macchiato
2.5 oz / 85mL, double shot marked with milk oat, cashew or soy milk +$0.50
Cortado
4oz / 120mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50
Flat White
5oz / 150mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50
Cappuccino
6oz / 180mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50
Americano
6 oz or 10 oz, double shot + water
Iced Americano
15oz / 450mL on iced water, double shot
Latte
8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5
Iced Latte
15oz / 450mL on ice, double shot + lightly steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50
Mocha
8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, double shot + mocha ganache steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5
Iced Mocha
15oz / 450mL on ice, double shot, mocha ganache + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5
Hot Chocolate
8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, house made chocolate ganache + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50
Boxcar Nitro Cold Brew | 15oz on ice
15oz / 450mL on ice, feel the power of the cold brew coursing through you!
Dram Apothecary sparkling water
12oz can, Citrus + Blossom or CBD Gingergrass (25mg hemp) + $1
Frescos Naturales
Frescos Naturales soda | 4 passionfruit / tamarind / hibiscus
Juice
8oz / 240mL, organic cold pressed, orange, pear or grapefruit
Strawberry Milk
8oz / 240mL, house made strawberry syrup + cold milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50
Mineragua
Topo Chico will help your hangover.
Milk
sides
baked today
Cookie
Salted Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Salted Cashew Brownie [ gluten free ]
the finest gluten free brownie you are likely to experience, topped with toasted cashews
Coffee Cake
strawberry almond coffee cake (GF + DF) | 4
Scone of the Day
garlic, sage + white cheddar scone
Spiced Sourdough Fruit Toast
two slices of our famous sourdough fruit toast, served hot with Maldon-salted unsalted butter!
cream pie
ube coconut cream pie
tea / chai / matcha
Iced Tea
15oz / 450mL on ice, cold steeped black or green tea, one free refill.
Loose Leaf Tea
Freshly brewed tea from Spirit Tea choose from: - Sunstone Breakfast blend - Crescent Green - Genmai-cha - Kodama Sen-cha - Honey Orchid Oolong - Nepal White - Chamomile (uncaffeinated) - Malabar Lemongrass + GInger (uncaffeinated) - Hoji-cha (uncaffeinated)
Sanctuary Chai
8oz, 12oz or 15oz on ice, Spicy Honey chai or Golden Turmeric (uncaffeinated) chai + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50 dirty chai +$1 rum chai +$5.5
Iced Matcha
Iced Matcha or Hojicha latte | 15oz on ice 7 add alternative milk +.75
Matcha
Spirit Kodawari Matcha or Hojicha latte | 8oz 7 / 12oz 7.5 available as a hot or iced latte, or as traditional Japanese Matcha add alternative milk +.75
day drinking
The Duderino
espresso, vodka, Licor43, coconut + cashew milk. The Dude abides...
Me-mosa
tangerine OR grapefruit juice + Integrale prosecco
Bloody Hell Mary / Maria!
house Bloody Hell mix, vodka / mezcal / beer / virgin + pickled vegetables
Stowaway Spritz
ume-shu or aronia berry apertivo
Some Velvet Morning
Banhez mezcal, tonic, ginger, mint + tangerine juice
Pom Poko
Soto sake, grapefruit + pomegarnate juice, lime + shiso rim
cha cha slide
spirit matcha, london dry gin, genepy, egg white* + lime
Rose / Orange
5oz / 150mL, Una Lou Rose, California, 2020 | 12 / 36 Wonderland Ranch Orange, California, 2022 | 17 / 51
White Wine
Domaine Romy Bourgogne Chardonnay, 2019 12/36 la Marea Albarino, 2020 16/48
Red Wine
Land of Saints GSM, 2020 (grenache, syrah, mourvedre) | 16 / 48 Pray Tell red medley | 18 / 54 Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation red blend | 19 / 58
Sparkling Wine
Integrale Prosecco | 10 / 30 Stirm Los Chuchaquis sparkling Albarino | 18 / 54
Draft Beer
Marzen Lager, Crooked Stave | [ 10oz / 15oz / 4.5% ] 4 / 6
Beercan
IPA, Finkel & Garf | [ 12oz / 5.5% ] 6 Marzen Lager, Crooked Stave | [ 16oz / 5% ] 6 Junegrass NWIPA [ 16oz / 6.5 % ] 7 Garden Biere Saison, Crooked Stave | [ 16oz / 5.2 ] 8
Sake
Heiwa Junmai | [ 6oz / 14.5% ] | 8 Kuheiji Junmai-daiginjo | [ 4oz pour / 16% ] | 12 /70
retail
whole bean coffee
merch
Stowaway t-shirt
Stowaway tee, XS - XL, blue or gray
mug
10oz Stowaway diner mug
Aeropress carafe
handmade stoneware ceramic decanter by Liam Grinton
The Aeropress
The one and only Aeropress TM.
Jojo's Sriracha
Betsy mask
onigiri pin
onigiri pin, made in Denver!