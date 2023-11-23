Strangebird 62 Marshall Street
Snacks and Sides
Entree
- Smashed Burger$17.00
6 oz single patty, bacon onion jam, cheddar, b&b mayo, lettuce, sesame roll (double patty +$3), served with fries
- Mac and Cheese$14.00
three cheese, rigatoni, breadcrumbs
- BBQ Cauliflower Sandwich$15.00
cherry bbq, braised greens, crispy onion, cheddar, sesame roll, served with fries
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
sichuan chili oil, cabbage slaw, comeback sauce, sesame roll, served with fries
- Bills Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Pizzas
- Greens Pizza$15.00
roasted garlic, kale, pickled chilis, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan
- Mortadella Pizza$16.00
pork mortadella, roasted garlic, pickled onion, mozzarella, salsa verde, parmesan
- Mushroom Pizza$16.00
roasted garlic, seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, mozzarella, parmesan, black garlic aioli
- Roni Pizza$15.00
- Sausage Pizza$15.00
house sausage, tomato, fennel, mozzarella, parmesan
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
fried chicken, blue cheese, smoked maple buffalo, celery, mozzarella
- Pepperoni Pete$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, pickled chilis, ricotta, truffle honey
- Cheese Pizza$13.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
To Go Cans/Bottles
- 2023 NY Wet Hop$19.99
4-pack of 16oz cans 2023 NY Wet Hop is a Wet Hop IPA. This hyperlocal beer uses ingredients from within 25 miles of the brewery. We used Monroe County-grown Malt and Nugget and Chinook hops from Ontario County. We brew our Wet Hop beer once a year with fresh hops straight from the bine, within an hour of harvest. This beer has notes of pear, piney resin, biscuit, and orange pith. Type: Wet Hop IPA ABV: 5.3% IBUs: 40
- Austere 6°$16.99
4-pack of 330 mL bottles The Belgians follow an ancient path. We carry their traditions, but have forgotten the math. Though the streets of Brugge are a maze of Bricks. We endeavor to achieve the Austerity of 6. Historically, Belgian monks in Trappist monasteries and abbeys measured Belgian beers using a system called Belgian degrees. The 6° in the name corresponds to this Belgian brewing scale of gravity expressed in degrees. Austere 6° is a Belgian Single and a Trappist-style beer. It is a yeast-driven beer brewed with belgian pils, munich, aromatic, and biscuit malts. We used Strisselspalt hops from France. Available in 4-packs of 330 mL bottles ABV: 5.3% IBU: 25
- Barrel Fermented Massive Spire$22.99
4 pack of 330 mL bottles Hoppy Rye Barleywine, oh so fine!Huge flavor here. Malty w/copious amounts of Maris Otter, Rye and Crystal malts. Big hop guy w/ Warrior, Chinook and CitraType: American Barleywine ABV: 10% IBUs: 70
- Bearfight Stout$19.99
4 pack of 12oz cans Dark with a powerful roasted malt character this Russian Imperial Stout packs quite a punch. Aromatic dark crystal and chocolate malts, along with roasted barley make up the grain bill of this animal. Bear Fight is hopped with Galaxy, which provides it with a subtle fruity character. Type: Russian Imperial Stout ABV: 11.3 % IBUs: 25 Keep cold and drink ASAP. To maintain quality, fresh Strangebird beer, please don't store at room temperature or age in a cellar.
- Earthborn Stranger$21.99
4-pack of 16oz cans Earthborn Stranger is a Hazy DIPA. We made it with Superdelic Hops, a brand new hop variety from New Zealand. We received these hops from Yakima Chief, and we are one of the first breweries to receive Superdelic. This is a hop-forward beer, brewed with corn to give it a bright yellow glow. Type: Hazy DIPA ABV: 8.5% IBUs: 40
- Elegant 8°$18.99
4-packs of 330 mL bottles Elegant 8° is a Belgian Dubbel and a Trappist-style beer. We brewed it with Belgian Pils, munich, Biscuit, and special malts, Belgian Rock Candi; Styrian Golding hops; and Holy Trappist yeast.Historically, Belgian monks in Trappist monasteries and abbeys measured Belgian beers using a system called Belgian degrees. The 8° in the name corresponds to this Belgian brewing scale of gravity expressed in degrees. Type: Belgian Dubbel ABV: 7% IBU: 10
- Gouden Boom$18.99
4-packs of 330 mL bottles Gouden Boom is a bottle-conditioned Belgian Golden Ale. We used Belgian pilsner and wheat, fruity Belgian yeast, and Saaz hops. It's a medium-bodied beer with notes of clove and honey. ABV: 8.2%
- Heliophile$13.99
4 pack of 16 oz cans Keller Kolsch brewed with German malts and clean German yeast. It's a light-bodied, crisp beer that will have you soaking up the sun as the days are getting shorter. Type: Kolsch ABV: 5.3 % IBUs: 15
- Midnight Priestess$17.99
Available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans. Midnight Priestess is a Stout with coffee and chicory. It has notes of coffee, chocolate, caramel, toffee and hazelnut. Type: Stout ABV: 6% IBUs: 35
- Mount Hope$21.99
750 mL bottle Mount Hope is a barrel-aged beer/wine hybrid. We brewed this beer with Pinot Noir and aged it in red wine barrels. It’s a ruby brown light bodied beer that is gently sweet and mildly sour with aromas of dried fruit, plum and muscat grape. Type: Beer/Wine hybrid ABV: 9%
- Petit Colosse$15.99
4 pack of 16oz cans Petit Colosse has seven different grains and styrian golding hops, which provide balance to the fruity Belgian-yeast derived notes. Type: Belgian Table Beer ABV: 4.5% IBUs: 20
- Pillowhead Dry Hop$14.99
4-packs of 330 mL bottles Pillowhead Dry Hop is part of our Saison series. We brewed this version with fluffy Belgian yeast and the finest Belgian malt and dry hopped it with Ekuanot hops. It pours a light orange color with some haze. This one has notes of coriander, white pepper, and clove. ABV: 7% IBU: 30
- Savoir-Vivre 10°$20.99
4 pack of 16 oz cans Savoir-Vivre 10° has a complex, mildly spicy flavor with notes of clove, honey, banana, and sourdough. In the tradition of Trappist Monks, we bottle-conditioned this beer, providing it with robust carbonation and effervescence. Type: Belgian Tripel ABV: 9.5 %
- Skatepark Session$16.99
4-pack of 16 oz cans Skatepark Session is a hoppy lager. It has notes of cracker and Meyer lemon, and aromatics of lemon peel and biscuit. Proceeds from every 4-pack sold will go to support Friends of the Roc City Skatepark, who work to foster supportive communities with shared appreciation for the positive impact of skatepark-related action sports. They help youth discover the joy and experience the benefits of skatepark-related action sports and advocate for the creation and utilization of skateparks and other skateable locations. ABV: 5% IBUs: 20
- Sly Move$16.99
4 pack of 16oz cans We triple dry hopped Sly Move with Citra, making it a super-approachable, sessionable Hazy IPA. We used all light-colored grains giving it a pleasant glow. This one starts with peppery notes followed by grapefruit. Type: Hazy IPA ABV: 5 % IBUs: 40
- Spiderland$16.99
4 pack of 16oz cans Spiderland is a Kentucky Common, which is a darker colored, but light flavored beer, with a mild tartness and a dry finish. Think of it as a darker, more malt-forward cream ale. It has notes of chocolate, brown sugar, and molasses, with some biscuit. Type: Kentucky Common ABV: 5.5 % IBUs: 15
- Stereo Sound - Peach Blueberry$21.99
4 pack of 16 oz cans Gose brewed with 2-row malt and Wheat, then fruited with more than 500 lbs of Peach and 330 lbs of Blueberry. We added a little bit of salt, making it a mildly sour and sweet, moderately salty beer. Type: Gose ABV: 4.3 %
- The Brawler and The Boaster$24.99
4-pack of 16oz cans The Brawler and the Boaster is our collaboration with Ninkasi Brewing. It's a Barrel Fermented Fresh Hop IPA. We made The Brawler and the Boaster with Comet, Chinook, Cascade, Copper, and Vista Hops. All of the hops used in this beer were grown in New York State, and we used them within 7 days of harvest. Type: Barrel Fermented Fresh Hop IPA ABV: 8.5% IBU: 80
- The Western$15.99
4 pack of 16oz cans Bronze medal winner in the 2022 NYS Craft Beer Competition (Amber and Dark Lager Category). The Western is a Black Lager brewed with 2 Row, Pilsen and Carafa malts. Type: Black Lager ABV: 5.2% IBUs: 12
- Unfettered Soul$20.99
4 pack of 16oz cans We double dry-hopped Unfettered Soul with huge doses of Mosaic and Australian Galaxy. It is medium-bodied and supremely balanced. Type: Hazy Double IPA ABV: 7.5 % IBUs: 65