Sucre - Freret 4711 Freret St
Sucre - Freret 4711 Freret St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Macarons
Cupcakes
Confections
8pc Gift Box - Macaron
$28.00
15pc Gift Box - Macaron
$52.50
35pc Tray - Macaron
$122.50
Cookies & Cream
$7.50
Red Velvet
$7.50
Strawberry
$7.50
Sucré Confetti
$7.50
Half Dozen Cupcakes
$45.00
Order our "Chef's Choice" for any occasion! A variety of our 4 daily flavors!
Brownie
$6.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.50
Sucre - Freret 4711 Freret St Location and Ordering Hours
(504) 264-7368
4711 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Closed
All hours
