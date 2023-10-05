Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
217 Royal St
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Sucre - Royal Street 217 Royal St
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
217 Royal St
Macaron
Cupcakes
Confections
Macaron
8pc Gift Box - Macaron
$26.00
15pc Gift Box - Macaron
$50.00
2pc Favor Box - Macaron
$8.00
35pc Tray - Macaron
$110.00
Cupcakes
Cupcakes
$6.50
Half Dozen Cupcakes
$39.00
Confections
Brownie
$6.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.50
Sucre - Magazine Locations and Ordering Hours
3025 Magazine St
(504) 571-5323
3025 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
Order online
217 Royal St
(504) 264-7368
217 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Open now
• Closes at 12AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement