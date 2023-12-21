Have A Sweet Day
Drinks
Soda
- Baby Shark$3.50+
Sprite, Blue Raspberry, Gummy Shark
- Cherry Bomb$3.50+
Coke, Cherry, Coconut
- Cowboy$4.00+
Coke, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream
- Dreamsicle Creamsicle$4.00+
Orange Soda, Vanilla, Cream
- Island Time$3.50+
Sprite, Pineapple, Coconut, Cream
- It's kind of a funny story$3.50+
Rootbeer, Blackberry, Raspberry, Vanilla
- Just Peachy$3.50+
Sparkling Water, Peach Puree, Raspberry, Coconut
- Leviosa$3.50+
Rootbeer, Vanilla, Butterscotch
- Mango Tango$4.00+
Sprite, Mango Puree, Coconut, Cream
- Mellow Yellow$3.50+
Sprite, Passionfruit, Lemon
- Mermaid$3.50+
Sparkling Water, Guava, Passionfruit
- Name Not Found$3.50+
Rootbeer, Vanilla, Caramel
- New Phone Who Dis?$3.50+
Sparkling Water, Guava, Orange, Grapefruit
- P.O.G$3.50+
Orange Soda, Passionfruit, Guava
- Paradise$3.50+
Sprite, Pineapple, Strawberry
- Pretty in Pink$3.50+
Sparkling Water, Berry Puree, Vanilla, Coconut
- Roy Boy$3.50+
Coke, Grenadine, Maraschino Cherry
- Shirlie Girlie$3.50+
Sprite, Grenadine, Maraschino Cherry
- Soda$3.50+
- Strawberry Fields$3.50+
Sprite, Lemonade, Strawberry
- Summer Lovin'$3.50+
Sprite, Strawberry, Watermelon, Peach
- The OG$3.50+
coke, coconut, lime
Iced Teas & Lemonade
Energy Drinks
