Sunset Kai Lanai
Beverages
Virgin Cocktails
Beverages
Pepsi
$3.50
24 oz
Diet Pepsi
$3.50
24 oz
Mt. Dew
$3.50
24 oz
Sierra Mist
$3.50
24 oz
Lemonade
$3.50
24 oz
Dr. Pepper
$3.50
24 oz
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.50
Regular Coffee
$3.50
Decaf Coffee
$3.50
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Lilikoi Juice
$4.00
Soda
$3.00
Waiwera Sparkling
$4.00
Waiwera Still
$4.00
Virgin Cocktails
Virgin Pina Colada
$7.00
Virgin Lava Flow
$7.00
Virgin Margarita
$7.00
Virgin Daquiri
$7.00
Virgin Lilikoi Mojito
$7.00
Virgin Mojito
$7.00
Sunset Kai Lanai Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 333-3434
78-6831 Alii Drive, Suite 1000, Kailua Kona, HI 96740
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
