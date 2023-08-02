Surv Restaurant
Dinner Menu
Large Plates
8oz Filet Mignon
8oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon, Potato Gratin, Sautéed Brussel Sprouts, Mushrooms, Balsamic Brown Butter
14oz Prime Pork Chop
Smoked Bacon Apple Gravy, Scallion Potato Hash, Chef's Vegetable
Chicken & Waffles
Double Breaded Chicken Breast, Mac & Cheese "Waffle", BB&B, Sriracha Honey Hot Sauce, Maple Aioli
Deconstructed Tuna Lettuce Wraps
8oz. Seared Tuna, Red Leaf Lettuce, Korean Gochujang Sauce, Jasmine Rice, 2 Red Chili Vinaigrette Slaw
Everything Crusted Salmon
Apricot Couscous, Fried Cauliflower, Cumin Scented Yogurt, and Curry Mustard
Full Rack of Lamb
Full Rack of Lamb, Rosemary Potato Asparagus Hash, Wilted Greens, and Fig Gastrique
Half Rack of Lamb
Half Rack of Lamb, Rosemary Potato Asparagus Hash, Wilted Greens, and Fig Gastrique
Jasmine Rice Bowl
Napa Cabbage, Edamame, Red Pepper, Shiitake, Cilantro, Scallion, Ginger Soy Butter
Lump Crab Cakes
Rosemary Garlic Fresh Cut "Fryz", Celery Seed Pickled Cabbage, Sweet Pickle Remoulade
Pasta Rigatoni
Rigatoni Pasta, House Sausage and Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Arugula, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Ricotta
Porcini Dusted Pork Tenderloin
Sundried Tomato Risotto, Vietnamese Carrot and Cucumber Salad, Spicy Chickpeas, Pomegranate Molasses
Beef Ribeye Cap
8oz. Beef Ribeye with House Made Island Banana BBQ Sauce, Potato Scallion Hash Chef's Vegetable
Salmon Burger
Yuzo Miso Slaw, Gochujang Ketchup, Brioche Bun
The Burger
House Ground Burger, 2-Year Aged Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, B&B Pickles, Brioche Bun, Rosemary Garlic Fresh Cut "Fryz"
Medium Plates
Boursin & Mushroom Spring Rolls
Herb Boursin Cheese, Assorted Wild Mushrooms, Whiskey Barrel Aged Fish Sauce, Ramp Pitsu
Brie En Croute
Puff Pastry, Triple Cream Brie, Seasonal Fruit, Brown Sugar, Creme Fraiche, Baby Greens
Charred Brussel Sprouts
Raspberry Gastrique, Roasted Pine Nuts
Chef's Choice Meat & Cheese
Chef's Cheese Choice, Charcuterie, Candied Nuts, Rosemary Focaccia Bread, Mom's Preserve
Crab Hash Mornay
Lump Crab, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Cippolini Onions, Over Easy Egg, Herb Cream Sauce, Tarragon Oil
Cream Cheese Egg Rolls
Lump Crab, Cream Cheese, Arugula, Sweet Chili Sauce
Fryz Trio
Hand Cut Potatoes, Salt and Pepper, Fresh Grana, Curry Ketchup, Cajun BBQ Sauce, Truffle Aioli
Goat Cheese Flan
Roasted Cippolini Onion Jam, Baby Arugula, Thyme Infused E.V.O.O., Orange Zest
Mushroom Risotto
Cremini, Oyster, and Shiitake Mushrooms, Truffle Oil, Grana
Southwest Chicken Empanadas
Black Bean Chicken and Rice Stuffed Empanadas, Cilantro Honey Aioli, Tomatillo Pico De Gallo
Tuna Tartare
Sesame Oil, Ginger Lime Aioli, Crispy Wonton Chip (Spicy Upon Request)
Tuna Tataki
Coriander and Black Pepper Encrusted, Udon Noodle Salad, Sriacha Yuzu, Cilantro
Pizzas
Chicken Pesto Stromboli
Shredded Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions, topped with Roasted Garlic oil, and seasoned Grana. Served with side of Pomodoro Sauce
Classic Cheese Pizza
Pomodoro Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
Funghi Amongi Pizza
Porcini Ricotta, Thyme, Assorted Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lemon Zest, Fig Balsamic Drizzle, E.V.O.O
Margherita Pizza
Tomato Puree, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, E.V.O.O.
Meat Lover's Pizza
Spicy Sopressata, Mortadella, Smoked Salami, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, E.V.O.O.
Rick's Pizza
Pomodoro Sauce, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Rosemary, and E.V.O.O.
Sausage Pepper Pizza
Housemade Sausage, Poblano Peppers, Pomodoro Sauce
Shrimp Diablo Pizza
Sautéed Shrimp, Tomato Sherry Cream Sauce, Ricotta and Grana Cheese
Veggie Pizza
Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Cipollini Onion, Thyme, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Grana, Fresh Mozzarella, E.V.O.O.
Salads
Asian Pear Salad
Baby Arugula & Bibb Lettuce, Asian Pears, Dried Cranberries, Pine Nuts, Cider Vinaigrette
Beet and Buratta Salad
Rustic Roasted Beets, Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Pickled Golden Raisins, Greek Yogurt, E.V.O.O.
House Baby Greens Salad
Organic Baby Greens, Dijon Vinaigrette, Balsamic Cheddar, Candied Walnuts
Surv Caesar
Romaine, Hearts of Palm, Classic Caesar Dressing, Sourdough Croutons, topped with shaved Grana
Wilted Greens
Sauteed Hardy Greens, Radicchio, Kale, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Cabbage, E.V.O.O., Fresh Chilis, Garlic, Aged Grana, 50-Year Aged Sherry
Caprese
Dessert
Desserts
Apple Strudel
Caramel Drizzle, Maple Creme Fraiche, Creme Anglaise, Candied Walnuts
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake, Housemade Brown Sugar Whipped Cream
Hummingbird Cake GF
Pineapple and Banana Cake, Walnuts, Coconut, Cream Cheese Filling
Peanut Butter Pie
Peanut Butter Mousse, Chocolate Ganache, Oreo Cookie Crust
Traditional Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
Bruleed Vanilla Custard
Valrhona Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cake baked to order and served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Kid's Menu
Chicken Finger & Fries
Housemade Chicken Fingers served with Fresh Cut Fryz
Grilled Cheese & Fries
American Cheese, served with Fresh Cut Fryz
Kid's Burger
House Ground Hamburger, Fresh Cut Fryz
Kid's Mac & Cheese Waffle
Cooper & Muenster Cheese
Kid's Pizza
Housemade Crust, Housemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Kid's Penne Pasta
Your choice of Butter or Marinara Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Housemade Marinara
Daily Food Specials
Monday Pizza
Taco Tuesday
Honey Sriracha Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Slaw, Cilantro Aioli, Pickled Shallots, Fresh Cilantro
Jerk Chicken Tacos
Slaw, Charred Poblano Aioli, Tomatillo Pico de Gallo, Pickled Shallots
Udon Glazed Beef Tacos
Slaw, Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Celery and Carrots, Fresh Cilantro
Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Spiced Tomato Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, and Crispy Tortilla Strips