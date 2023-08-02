Dinner Menu

Large Plates

8oz Filet Mignon

$49.00

8oz. Center Cut Filet Mignon, Potato Gratin, Sautéed Brussel Sprouts, Mushrooms, Balsamic Brown Butter

14oz Prime Pork Chop

$36.00

Smoked Bacon Apple Gravy, Scallion Potato Hash, Chef's Vegetable

Chicken & Waffles

$26.00

Double Breaded Chicken Breast, Mac & Cheese "Waffle", BB&B, Sriracha Honey Hot Sauce, Maple Aioli

Deconstructed Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$28.00

8oz. Seared Tuna, Red Leaf Lettuce, Korean Gochujang Sauce, Jasmine Rice, 2 Red Chili Vinaigrette Slaw

Everything Crusted Salmon

$28.00

Apricot Couscous, Fried Cauliflower, Cumin Scented Yogurt, and Curry Mustard

Full Rack of Lamb

$54.00

Full Rack of Lamb, Rosemary Potato Asparagus Hash, Wilted Greens, and Fig Gastrique

Half Rack of Lamb

$29.00

Half Rack of Lamb, Rosemary Potato Asparagus Hash, Wilted Greens, and Fig Gastrique

Jasmine Rice Bowl

$22.00

Napa Cabbage, Edamame, Red Pepper, Shiitake, Cilantro, Scallion, Ginger Soy Butter

Lump Crab Cakes

$36.00

Rosemary Garlic Fresh Cut "Fryz", Celery Seed Pickled Cabbage, Sweet Pickle Remoulade

Pasta Rigatoni

$24.00

Rigatoni Pasta, House Sausage and Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Arugula, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Ricotta

Porcini Dusted Pork Tenderloin

$29.00

Sundried Tomato Risotto, Vietnamese Carrot and Cucumber Salad, Spicy Chickpeas, Pomegranate Molasses

Beef Ribeye Cap

$45.00

8oz. Beef Ribeye with House Made Island Banana BBQ Sauce, Potato Scallion Hash Chef's Vegetable

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Yuzo Miso Slaw, Gochujang Ketchup, Brioche Bun

The Burger

$18.00

House Ground Burger, 2-Year Aged Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, B&B Pickles, Brioche Bun, Rosemary Garlic Fresh Cut "Fryz"

Medium Plates

Boursin & Mushroom Spring Rolls

$13.00

Herb Boursin Cheese, Assorted Wild Mushrooms, Whiskey Barrel Aged Fish Sauce, Ramp Pitsu

Brie En Croute

$14.00

Puff Pastry, Triple Cream Brie, Seasonal Fruit, Brown Sugar, Creme Fraiche, Baby Greens

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Raspberry Gastrique, Roasted Pine Nuts

Chef's Choice Meat & Cheese

$18.00+

Chef's Cheese Choice, Charcuterie, Candied Nuts, Rosemary Focaccia Bread, Mom's Preserve

Crab Hash Mornay

$17.00

Lump Crab, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Cippolini Onions, Over Easy Egg, Herb Cream Sauce, Tarragon Oil

Cream Cheese Egg Rolls

$15.00

Lump Crab, Cream Cheese, Arugula, Sweet Chili Sauce

Fryz Trio

$11.00

Hand Cut Potatoes, Salt and Pepper, Fresh Grana, Curry Ketchup, Cajun BBQ Sauce, Truffle Aioli

Goat Cheese Flan

$13.00

Roasted Cippolini Onion Jam, Baby Arugula, Thyme Infused E.V.O.O., Orange Zest

Mushroom Risotto

$14.00

Cremini, Oyster, and Shiitake Mushrooms, Truffle Oil, Grana

Southwest Chicken Empanadas

$14.00

Black Bean Chicken and Rice Stuffed Empanadas, Cilantro Honey Aioli, Tomatillo Pico De Gallo

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Sesame Oil, Ginger Lime Aioli, Crispy Wonton Chip (Spicy Upon Request)

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Coriander and Black Pepper Encrusted, Udon Noodle Salad, Sriacha Yuzu, Cilantro

Pizzas

Chicken Pesto Stromboli

$18.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions, topped with Roasted Garlic oil, and seasoned Grana. Served with side of Pomodoro Sauce

Classic Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella

Funghi Amongi Pizza

$14.00

Porcini Ricotta, Thyme, Assorted Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Lemon Zest, Fig Balsamic Drizzle, E.V.O.O

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Tomato Puree, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, E.V.O.O.

Meat Lover's Pizza

$17.00

Spicy Sopressata, Mortadella, Smoked Salami, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, E.V.O.O.

Rick's Pizza

$13.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Rosemary, and E.V.O.O.

Sausage Pepper Pizza

$16.00

Housemade Sausage, Poblano Peppers, Pomodoro Sauce

Shrimp Diablo Pizza

$17.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Tomato Sherry Cream Sauce, Ricotta and Grana Cheese

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Cipollini Onion, Thyme, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Grana, Fresh Mozzarella, E.V.O.O.

Salads

Asian Pear Salad

$15.00

Baby Arugula & Bibb Lettuce, Asian Pears, Dried Cranberries, Pine Nuts, Cider Vinaigrette

Beet and Buratta Salad

$15.00

Rustic Roasted Beets, Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Pickled Golden Raisins, Greek Yogurt, E.V.O.O.

House Baby Greens Salad

$12.00

Organic Baby Greens, Dijon Vinaigrette, Balsamic Cheddar, Candied Walnuts

Surv Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, Hearts of Palm, Classic Caesar Dressing, Sourdough Croutons, topped with shaved Grana

Wilted Greens

$13.00

Sauteed Hardy Greens, Radicchio, Kale, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Cabbage, E.V.O.O., Fresh Chilis, Garlic, Aged Grana, 50-Year Aged Sherry

Caprese

$16.00

Dessert

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$9.00

Caramel Drizzle, Maple Creme Fraiche, Creme Anglaise, Candied Walnuts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake, Housemade Brown Sugar Whipped Cream

Hummingbird Cake GF

$10.00

Pineapple and Banana Cake, Walnuts, Coconut, Cream Cheese Filling

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Peanut Butter Mousse, Chocolate Ganache, Oreo Cookie Crust

Traditional Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$10.00

Bruleed Vanilla Custard

Valrhona Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake baked to order and served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Kid's Menu

Chicken Finger & Fries

$10.00

Housemade Chicken Fingers served with Fresh Cut Fryz

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

American Cheese, served with Fresh Cut Fryz

Kid's Burger

$15.00

House Ground Hamburger, Fresh Cut Fryz

Kid's Mac & Cheese Waffle

$9.00

Cooper & Muenster Cheese

Kid's Pizza

$10.00

Housemade Crust, Housemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Kid's Penne Pasta

$8.00

Your choice of Butter or Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Housemade Marinara

Daily Food Specials

Monday Pizza

3 for $28 Monday Only

$28.00

Taco Tuesday

Honey Sriracha Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Slaw, Cilantro Aioli, Pickled Shallots, Fresh Cilantro

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Slaw, Charred Poblano Aioli, Tomatillo Pico de Gallo, Pickled Shallots

Udon Glazed Beef Tacos

$13.00

Slaw, Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Celery and Carrots, Fresh Cilantro

Taco Pizza

$14.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Spiced Tomato Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, and Crispy Tortilla Strips

Daily Specials

Stuffed Pepper Special

$24.00

Blackened Whiting Filet

$36.00