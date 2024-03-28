Takumi Sushi & Bar
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Tuna Crudo$15.00
Fresh tuna slices with ponzu, white truffle oil, scallions, and rice pearls.
- Yellowtail Crudo$15.00
Yellowtail slices with jalapeno, tobiko, and yuzu.
- Crispy Rice Tuna$15.00
Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, tobiko, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
- Salmon Tower$14.00
Crispy wontons layered with salmon, avocado, and passion fruit.
- Tuna Tartare$15.00
Diced tuna mixed with avocado, peanuts, and fried shallots.
- Scallop Carpaccio$16.00
Thinly sliced scallops with tobiko, vinegar mayo, and chive oil.
- Monkfish Liver$12.00
Served with scallion ponzu sauce.
Small Plate
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed soybeans with salt.
- Harumaki$6.00
Crispy spring rolls.
- Rock Shrimp$12.00
Fried shrimp with sweet spicy mayo.
- Pork Dumpling$8.00
Traditional dumplings filled with pork.
- Shumai$8.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings.
- Shishito Peppers$11.00
Grilled peppers with lemon fish sauce.
- Hamachi Kama$16.00
Grilled yellowtail collar with lemon and spicy ponzu sauce.
- Beef Negi Maki$15.00
Grilled beef and scallions roll with house sauce.
Soup&salad
- House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens with house dressing.
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Assorted seaweed with sesame dressing.
- Salmon Skin Salad$8.00
Crispy salmon skin with cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
- Spicy Kani Salad$9.00
Crab salad with mango, cucumber, and spicy mayo.
- Pepper Tuna$12.00
Seared tuna slices with wasabi mayo, yuzu, and chili pepper on spring mix.
- Miso Soup$3.00
Traditional soup with tofu, seaweed, and green onion.
- Seafood Miso Soup$9.00
Miso soup with clam, scallop, shrimp, and green onion.
Dessert
Kitchen Entree
- Chicken Teriyaki$23.00
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce, served with vegetables.
- Beef Teriyaki$26.00
Grilled beef with teriyaki sauce, served with vegetables.
- A-5 Wagyu Fried Rice$36.00
Fried rice with A5-wagyu beef, egg, asparagus, and scallion.
- Beef Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with beef, egg, asparagus, and scallion.
- Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with chicken, egg, asparagus, and scallion.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with shrimp, egg, asparagus, and scallion.
- Blue Crab Fried Rice$19.00
Fried rice with blue crab, egg, asparagus, and scallion.
- Seafood Yaki Udon$20.00
Stir-fried udon noodles with shrimp, scallop, and vegetables.
Sushi & Sashimi
- Anago (Saltwater eel)$8.00
Saltwater Eel
- Botan-ebi (Sweet Shrimp)$14.00
Sweet Shrimp
- Ebi (Shrimp)$7.00
Shrimp
- Hamachi (Yellowtail)$8.00
Yellowtail
- Hirame (Fluke)$7.00
Fluke
- Hokkigai (Surf Clam)$7.00
Surf Clam
- Hotate (Scallop)$8.00
Scallop
- Ika (Squid)$7.00
Squid
- Ikura (Salmon Roe)$10.00
Salmon Roe
- Kani (Imitation Crab)$6.00
Imitation Crab
- Kanpanchi (Japanese Amberjack)$9.00
Japanese Amberjack
- Madai (Red Sea Bream)$9.00
Red Sea Bream
- O-Toro (Super Fat Tuna)$16.00
Super Fat Tuna
- Saba (Blue Mackerel)$6.00
Blue Mackerel
- Sake (Salmon)$7.00
Salmon
- Salmon Belly$7.00
Salmon Belly
- Shiro Maguro (White Tuna)$8.00
White Tuna
- Suzuki (Striped Bass)$7.00
Striped Bass
- Tako (Octopus)$7.00
Octopus
- Tamago Yaki (Egg)$5.00
Egg
- Tobiko (Fish Roe)$8.00
Fish Roe
- Toro (Fatty Tuna)$14.00
Fatty Tuna
- Tuna (Bluefin)$8.00
Bluefin Tuna
- Unagi (Freshwater Eel)$8.00
Freshwater Eel
Sushibar Entrée
- Dinner Sushi$30.00
10pc assorted nigiri sushi with tuna roll
- Dinner Sashimi$32.00
15pc assorted sashimi
- Tuna Lover$25.00
3 tuna nigiri / 3 tuna sashimi / spicy tuna roll.
- Salmon Lover$24.00
3 salmon nigiri / 3 salmon sashimi / spicy salmon roll
- Sushi&Sashimi Combo For One$36.00
6 pc assorted nigiri / 9 pc assorted sashimi / spicy Tuna roll
- Sushi&Sashimi Combo For Two$72.00
12 assorted nigiri sushi/ 15 sashimi / spicy tuna roll / shrimp tempura roll
- Takumi Omakase Sushi$78.00
9pc supreme selection of sushi (with topping) / love roll / mochi ice cream
- Takumi Supreme Sashimi$98.00
40 pieces best chef’s selection.
- Sushi Trio$28.00
- Chirashi Don$30.00
12pc assorted sashimi over sushi rice with tamago kani oshiko.
- Bara Chirashi Don$40.00
15pc supreme sashimi over sushi rice (w/ toro scallops sweet shrimp).
- Unagi Don$27.00
Grilled whole eel / cucumber/ seaweed / oshiko.
Udon Noodle
Tempura
Signature Makis
- Liberty$18.00
Blue crab, crunch, shishito, torched salmon, spicy mayo, and rice pearls.
- Geisha$15.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, microgreens, wasabi mayo, tobiko, cucumber wrap, ponzu (no rice).
- Old City$18.00
Spicy tuna, asparagus, kombu paper, daikon, rock shrimp, and chives.
- Takumi$19.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, kombu paper, lobster tempura, truffle sauce.
- Sakura$18.00
Tuna, salmon, mango, cucumber, spring mix, rice paper, ikura, Thai sauce (no rice).
- N.Y Maki$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cheese, snow crab, tobiko, sweet spicy mayo.
- Hat Mama$14.00
Deep-fried roll with kani cheese, salmon, white fish, peanut, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
- Torch$18.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, torched tuna, spicy mayo, rice pearls.
- Black Pearl$17.00
Yellowtail, jalapeno, chives, avocado, tobiko, sriracha.
- Surf&Turf Maki$22.00
Lobster tempura, asparagus, seared beef, cheese, spicy mayo.
- Love$18.00
Salmon, oshinko, toro, chives, wasabi yuzu.
- Crazy Maki$19.00
Salmon, yellowtail, jalapeno, pepper tuna, honey wasabi mayo.
- Hurts$17.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy kani seaweed salad, soy paper.
- Dragon$14.00
Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce.
- Rainbow$14.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado.
Spicy Crunch Makis
Veggie Makis
Classic Makis
Teppanyaki
Teriyaki
Saute
- Chicken Yaki Udon$17.00
Chicken / fish cake/ kani / wakame/ vegetables.
- Beef Yaki Udon$18.00
Beef / fish cake/ kani / wakame/ vegetables.
- Shrimp Yaki Udon$18.00
Shrimp / fish cake/ kani / wakame/ vegetables.
