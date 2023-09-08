Tandoori Trail - Smithfield 227 E Market St
STREET STYLE NIBBLES
SAMOSA CHAAT
delicious medley of deconstructed samosas, spicy chana masala, yogurt, sweet & spicy chutney & onions
MIX VEGITABLE PAKODA
mixed vegetables coated in chickpea flour batter flavored with carom seeds and deep fried. serve with mint and tamarind chutney
AMRITSARI FISH & CHIPS
atlantic cod lightly coated in spicy chickpea flour batter and deep freed, served with masala fries and mint chutney
CRISPY CHICKEN PAKORA
tender chicken marinated in ginger garlic, dried fenugreek, coated with chickpea flour and deep fried, served with spicy mint chutney **GLUTEN FREE**
SAMOSA (Veg)
Crispy pastry stuffed with potato and green peas. Two Samosa in one order
TT MASALA FRIES
crispy fries tossed in spicy Indian house spice mix
PAPDI CHAAT NACHOS
nachos layered with red onions, potatoes, chickpeas, sweetened yogurt, chutneys and spices. highly addictive
WRAPS
CHICKEN TIKKA WRAP
served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney
CHICKEN SEEKH WRAP
served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney
LAMB SEEKH WRAP
served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney
LAMB BOTI WRAP
served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney
PANEER TIKKA WRAP
served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney
PAV & BUNS
ALOO TIKKI PAV
served with side of masala fries, salad and tamarind mayo
CHAPLI KEBAB (LAMB) BURGER
served with side of masala fries, salad and mint mayo
CHICKEN TANDOORI BURGER
served with side of masala fries, salad and makhani mayo
BUTTER CHICKEN BURGER
served with side of masala fries, salad and choice of mint chutney
SAMOSA PAV
served with masala fries, salad and tamarind chutney
CHICKEN KEEMA PAV
chicken mince cooked with red onions, green chilies, aromatic spices. served with toasted dinner rolls and salad
MASALA PANEER BURGER
served with side of masala fries, salad and kashmiri chili garlic mayo
TANDOORI SIZZLERS
TANDOORI CHICKEN SIZZLER
(Invented by Kundan Lal Gujral Founder of Moti Mahal – our original 100 years old signature recipe). bone in chicken marinated with hung yoghurt and aromatic spices and roasted to perfection. our savory gift to the world. Served on hot plate with herbed rice, makhani gravy, house chutney, buttered vegetables and salad
CHICKEN SHASHLIK SIZZLER
chicken morsels marinated in yogurt, smoked red chili powder and roasted in clay oven. served on hot plate with herbed rice, house masala gravy, chutney, buttered vegetable & salad
MALAI TIKKA SIZZLER
punjabi specialty - chicken tikka marinated in yogurt, cheese, warming spices and grilled in tandoor. served on hot plate with herbed rice, house cream sauce, chutney, buttered vegetables & salad
LAMB CHOPS SIZZLER
our 100 year old recipe. tender lamb chops marinated in house spice blend overnight then char grilled. served on hot plate with herbed rice, house sauce, masala potatoes, chutney & salad
SIZZLING HOT WINGS
chicken wings marinated overnight in yogurt, green chilies and in house spice blend, charred to perfection in clay oven. served on hot plate with herbed rice, house special gravy, tossed vegetables , chutney and salad
TT CLASSICS
BUTTER CHICKEN
(Original recipe invented by our founder Kundan Lal Gujral) tandoori chicken in creamy tomato based gravy. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan & salad
TIKKA MASALA
choice of chicken tikka or lamb chunks in duo of gravies and cream. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salad
SAAG PANEER
pureed spinach, paneer cooked with cumin, onions and aromatic spices. served with basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salad
LAMB CURRY
boneless lamb in spicy tomato based gravy. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salads
ROGAN JOSH
a staple from Kashmiri (North most India) cuisine. boneless lamb cooked with yogurt and fennel powder. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salads
CHANA MASALA
chickpeas cooked with lightly caramelized onions and warming spices. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salad
BAIGAN BHARATA (EGGPLANT)
roasted eggplant cooked with spiced onion tomatoes and fresh ginger, served with side of aromatic basmati rice, a butter naan raita & salad
SIGNATURE DAL MAKHANI
(The original recipe invented by the founder of Motimahal -Kundan Lal Gujral) black lentils slow cooked until creamy. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salad