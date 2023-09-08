TANDOORI CHICKEN SIZZLER

$18.95

(Invented by Kundan Lal Gujral Founder of Moti Mahal – our original 100 years old signature recipe). bone in chicken marinated with hung yoghurt and aromatic spices and roasted to perfection. our savory gift to the world. Served on hot plate with herbed rice, makhani gravy, house chutney, buttered vegetables and salad