STREET STYLE NIBBLES

SAMOSA CHAAT

$9.00

delicious medley of deconstructed samosas, spicy chana masala, yogurt, sweet & spicy chutney & onions

MIX VEGITABLE PAKODA

$8.95

mixed vegetables coated in chickpea flour batter flavored with carom seeds and deep fried. serve with mint and tamarind chutney

AMRITSARI FISH & CHIPS

$13.95

atlantic cod lightly coated in spicy chickpea flour batter and deep freed, served with masala fries and mint chutney

CRISPY CHICKEN PAKORA

$11.95

tender chicken marinated in ginger garlic, dried fenugreek, coated with chickpea flour and deep fried, served with spicy mint chutney **GLUTEN FREE**

SAMOSA (Veg)

$6.00

Crispy pastry stuffed with potato and green peas. Two Samosa in one order

TT MASALA FRIES

$8.00

crispy fries tossed in spicy Indian house spice mix

PAPDI CHAAT NACHOS

$8.99

nachos layered with red onions, potatoes, chickpeas, sweetened yogurt, chutneys and spices. highly addictive

WRAPS

CHICKEN TIKKA WRAP

$13.95

served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney

CHICKEN SEEKH WRAP

$13.95

served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney

LAMB SEEKH WRAP

$14.95

served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney

LAMB BOTI WRAP

$14.95

served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney

PANEER TIKKA WRAP

$12.49

served with side of masala onion rings, chopped salad and mint chutney

PAV & BUNS

ALOO TIKKI PAV

$11.95

served with side of masala fries, salad and tamarind mayo

CHAPLI KEBAB (LAMB) BURGER

$14.49

served with side of masala fries, salad and mint mayo

CHICKEN TANDOORI BURGER

$12.95

served with side of masala fries, salad and makhani mayo

BUTTER CHICKEN BURGER

$13.95

served with side of masala fries, salad and choice of mint chutney

SAMOSA PAV

$11.95

served with masala fries, salad and tamarind chutney

CHICKEN KEEMA PAV

$13.95

chicken mince cooked with red onions, green chilies, aromatic spices. served with toasted dinner rolls and salad

MASALA PANEER BURGER

$12.95

served with side of masala fries, salad and kashmiri chili garlic mayo

TANDOORI SIZZLERS

TANDOORI CHICKEN SIZZLER

$18.95

(Invented by Kundan Lal Gujral Founder of Moti Mahal – our original 100 years old signature recipe). bone in chicken marinated with hung yoghurt and aromatic spices and roasted to perfection. our savory gift to the world. Served on hot plate with herbed rice, makhani gravy, house chutney, buttered vegetables and salad

CHICKEN SHASHLIK SIZZLER

$16.95

chicken morsels marinated in yogurt, smoked red chili powder and roasted in clay oven. served on hot plate with herbed rice, house masala gravy, chutney, buttered vegetable & salad

MALAI TIKKA SIZZLER

$16.95

punjabi specialty - chicken tikka marinated in yogurt, cheese, warming spices and grilled in tandoor. served on hot plate with herbed rice, house cream sauce, chutney, buttered vegetables & salad

LAMB CHOPS SIZZLER

$23.99

our 100 year old recipe. tender lamb chops marinated in house spice blend overnight then char grilled. served on hot plate with herbed rice, house sauce, masala potatoes, chutney & salad

SIZZLING HOT WINGS

$17.95

chicken wings marinated overnight in yogurt, green chilies and in house spice blend, charred to perfection in clay oven. served on hot plate with herbed rice, house special gravy, tossed vegetables , chutney and salad

TT CLASSICS

BUTTER CHICKEN

$19.95

(Original recipe invented by our founder Kundan Lal Gujral) tandoori chicken in creamy tomato based gravy. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan & salad

TIKKA MASALA

$17.95

choice of chicken tikka or lamb chunks in duo of gravies and cream. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salad

SAAG PANEER

$16.95

pureed spinach, paneer cooked with cumin, onions and aromatic spices. served with basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salad

LAMB CURRY

$20.95

boneless lamb in spicy tomato based gravy. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salads

ROGAN JOSH

$21.95

a staple from Kashmiri (North most India) cuisine. boneless lamb cooked with yogurt and fennel powder. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salads

CHANA MASALA

$15.95

chickpeas cooked with lightly caramelized onions and warming spices. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salad

BAIGAN BHARATA (EGGPLANT)

$15.95

roasted eggplant cooked with spiced onion tomatoes and fresh ginger, served with side of aromatic basmati rice, a butter naan raita & salad

SIGNATURE DAL MAKHANI

$17.95

(The original recipe invented by the founder of Motimahal -Kundan Lal Gujral) black lentils slow cooked until creamy. served with aromatic basmati rice, butter naan, raita & salad

BREADS

Butter Naan

$4.00

DESSERTS

GULAB JAMUN WITH ICE CREAM

$9.00

KHEER (RICE PUDDING)

$9.00

slow cooked rice pudding flavored with cardamom

BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$3.69

Coffee

$3.29

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$6.00