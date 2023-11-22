Taverna Rustic Italian (Newark) Newark
Lunch
Starters
- Veal Meatballs$11.00
crushed tomato sauce, polenta, parmigiano
- Coal Fired Flatbread$13.00
house made mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, aged balsamic
- Truffle Garlic Bread$12.00
parmigiano, truffle butter
- Whipped Sweet Ricotta$13.00
balsamic drizzle, rusti bread
- Pan Fried Peppers$13.00
garlic, olive oil, grilled rustic bread
- Fried Mozzarella$12.00
tomato sauce
- Steamed Clams$15.00
white wine, lemon, garlic, crostini
- Fried Calamari$15.00
pickled chiles, tomato jam, lemon aioli
- Grilled Artichokes$14.00
grilled lemon, parmigiano, arugula
- Taverna Antipasto (select 3)$16.00
prosciutto, slami, house made mozzarella, parmigiano, roasted red peppers, citrus olives
- Taverna Antipasto (select 6)$22.00
prosciutto, slami, house made mozzarella, parmigiano, roasted red peppers, citrus olives
Soup/Salad
- Cup Market$7.00
changes daily
- Bowl Market$9.00
changes daily
- Taverna Salad$11.00
escarole, radicchio, celery, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, chickpeas, red wine vinaigrette
- Bibb Salad$11.00
shaved onions, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
romaine, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, red onions, goat cheese, roasted shallot vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.00
eggless caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons
Classics
- Cacio E Pepe$19.00
pecorino, black pepper, cavatelli
- Amatriciana$19.00
pancetta, red onion, garlic, chili-flake, pomodoro, spaghetti
- Gnocchi$19.00
basil pesto, parmigiano
- Carbonara$20.00
crispy bacon, peas, parmigiano, spaghetti
- Spaghetti & Tom$18.00
hand crushed tomatoes, fresh basil
- Puttanesca$19.00
capers, olives, hand crushed tomatoes, mafalde
- GF Pasta$4.00
Main Plates
- Salmon Salad$19.00
spinach, potato, grilled onions, radicchio, creamy herbed dressing
- Milanese Cobb$17.00
chicken cutlet, romaine, tomato, cucubmer, gorgonzola, red onion, crispy pancetta, hard boiled egg, creamy herbed dressing
- Chicken Taverna$21.00
white wine, lmeon, capers, cappellini
- "Mac & Cheese"$19.00
house made creste di gallo, fontina, parmigiano, sweet onions, prosciutto, toasted breadcrumbs
- Baked Salmon$22.00
herbed breadcrumbs, roasted potatoes & onions, spinach, lemon, white wine, butter
- Shrimp Salad$18.00
beets, arugula, pisatchio, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, roasted shallot vinaigrette
- Chopped Salad$17.00
romaine, pepperoni, olives, red onions, provolone, grape tomoates, artichoke, chickpeas, cherry peppers, cucumber, red wine basil vinaigrette
- Rigatoni & Sausage$19.00
hand crushed tomaoto sauce, crumbled sausage, pecorino romano
- Grilled Shrimp$20.00
zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, lemon vinaigrette, orzo, chili oil
- Calamarata$19.00
orgnaice chicken tossed with spinach, Taverna tomato-cream sauce, shell pasta
Pizza
- 12" Margherita$16.00
house made mozzarella, tomato sauce, torn basil
- 12" Four Cheese$16.00
roasted garlic ricotta, pecorino, fontina, mozzarella
- 12" Mushroom$17.00
porcini cream, fontina, spinach, roasted cremini & portabella
- 12" Neopolitan$16.00
hand crushed tomato, oregano, asiago, rovolone, mozzarella
- 12" Chicken$18.00
spinach, roasted tomato, mozzarella, goat cheese, chili oil
- 12" Capicola$17.00
provolone, mozzarella, basil, hot honey
- 12" Crispy Meatball$18.00
mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce
- 12" Crispy Pepperoni$18.00
mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce
- 12" Sausage$18.00
pan fried peppers, onions, asiago, pesto
Sandwiches
- Braised Pork Sandwich$16.00
stracciatella, crispy onion straws, chili agrodolce, brioche roll
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
spinach, fontina, mushroom duxelle, garlic aioli, brioche roll
- Sausage & Peppers$15.00
peppers & onions, provolone, garlic aioli, sesame roll
- Spicy Chicken Cutlet$15.00
tomato, romaine, pickled chili, fontina, calabrian chili aioli, brioche roll
- Italian Hot Beef$16.00
long hots, slow cooked onion, provolone, garlic aioli, sesame roll
- Taverna Burger$16.00
truffle aioli, mushrooms, slow cooked onions, fontina, arugula, brioche
- Meatball Sandwich$15.00
red sauce, provolone, parmigiano reggiano, sesame roll
Sides
Specials
Dinner
Starters
- Veal Meatballs$11.00
crushed tomato sauce, polenta, parmigiano
- Coal Fired Flatbread$13.00
house made mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, aged balsamic
- Truffle Garlic Bread$12.00
parmigiano, truffle butter
- Whipped Sweet Ricotta$13.00
balsamic drizzle, rusti bread
- Pan Fried Peppers$13.00
garlic, olive oil, grilled rustic bread
- Fried Mozzarella$12.00
tomato sauce
- Steamed Clams$15.00
white wine, lemon, garlic, crostini
- Fried Calamari$15.00
pickled chiles, tomato jam, lemon aioli
- Grilled Artichokes$14.00
grilled lemon, parmigiano, arugula
- Taverna Antipasto (select 3)$16.00
prosciutto, slami, house made mozzarella, parmigiano, roasted red peppers, citrus olives
- Taverna Antipasto (select 6)$22.00
prosciutto, slami, house made mozzarella, parmigiano, roasted red peppers, citrus olives
Soup/Salad
- Cup Market$7.00
changes daily
- Bowl Market$9.00
changes daily
- Taverna Salad$11.00
escarole, radicchio, celery, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, chickpeas, red wine vinaigrette
- Bibb Salad$11.00
shaved onions, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
romaine, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, red onions, goat cheese, roasted shallot vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.00
eggless caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons
Pizza
- 12" Margherita$16.00
house made mozzarella, tomato sauce, torn basil
- 12" Four Cheese$16.00
roasted garlic ricotta, pecorino, fontina, mozzarella
- 12" Mushroom$17.00
porcini cream, fontina, spinach, roasted cremini & portabella
- 12" Neopolitan$16.00
hand crushed tomato, oregano, asiago, rovolone, mozzarella
- 12" Chicken$18.00
spinach, roasted tomato, mozzarella, goat cheese, chili oil
- 12" Capicola$17.00
provolone, mozzarella, basil, hot honey
- 12" Crispy Meatball$18.00
mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce
- 12" Crispy Pepperoni$18.00
mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce
- 12" Sausage$18.00
pan fried peppers, onions, asiago, pesto
- 12" Traditional$15.00
Main Plates
- Baked Manicotti$22.00
ricotta & roasted garlic, mozzarella, rustic tomato sauce
- Sweet Potato Ravioli$23.00
roasted sweet potato, arugula, aged balsamic, brown butter
- Rigatoni & Sausage$23.00
hand crushed tomato sauce, crumbled sausage, pecorino
- Calamarata$23.00
organic chicken tossed with spinach, Taverna tomato-cream sauce, shell pasta
- Baked Salmon$28.00
herbed breadcrumbs, spinach, roasted potatoes & onioins, lemon, white wine, butter
- KSQ Mushroom Agnolotti$23.00
cremini & portabella mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, parmigiano, marsala cream sauce
- Chicken Taverna$26.00
white wine, lemon, capers, cappellini
- Hand Cut Fettuccine$24.00
braised pork, broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil
- "Mac & Cheese"$22.00
house made creste di gallo, fonitna, parmigiano, sweet onions, prosciutto, toasted breadcrumbs
- Beef Brasato$27.00
braised beef, onions, mushrooms, roasted carrots, roasted garlic & parmigiano risotto
- Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
mozzarella, red sauce, spaghetti, parmigiano
- Grilled Spicy Shrimp$26.00
zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, lemon vinaigrette, orzo, chili oil
- Free Range "Saltimbocca"$27.00
prosciutto, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, mushroom-madeira sauce
- Cheese Tortellini$22.00
calabrian chili, basil, tomaoto cream, pecorino
Classics
- Cacio E Pepe$22.00
pecorino, black pepper, cavatelli
- Amatriciana$22.00
pancetta, red onion, garlic, chili-flake, pomodoro, spaghetti
- Gnocchi Genovese$22.00
basil pesto, parmigiano
- Carbonara$23.00
crispy bacon, peas, parmigiano, spaghetti
- Spaghetti & Tomatoes$21.00
hand crushed tomatoes, fresh basil
- Puttanesca$22.00
capers, olives, hand crushed tomatoes, mafalde
- GF Pasta$4.00
Sides
Dessert
- Death By Chocolate Sundae$13.00
housemade chocolate cake, chocolate gelato, chocolate-hazelnut ganache, cookie crumble, whipped cream
- Budino$10.00
butterscotch custard, chocolate cookie crumble, salted caramel
- Cheesecake$11.00
classic cream cheese, amarena cherries
- Gelato$8.00
Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Feature or Lemon Sorbet
- Tiramisu$11.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, shaved chocolate
- Lemon Cream Cake$11.00
- Cannoli Cake$11.00
Beverages
NA BEVERAGES
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Mug Root Beer$3.00
- Dole Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Crush$3.00
- Sobe Pomegranate$3.00
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Panna$6.00
- Pellegrino$6.00
- Regular Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Decaf Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$8.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lipton Hot Tea Regular$3.50
- Lipton Hot Tea Decaf$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Earl Grey$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Green Tea$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Chamomile$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00