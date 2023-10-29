Thai Basil 112 Ousel Falls Rd
Popular Items
White rice, egg, pineapple, cashews, raisins, yellow curry powder, carrots, bell pepper, onion and garlic, pan-fried in our homemade Thai stir fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
Crab, cream cheese, onion, green onion and carrot deep-fried in a wonton paper
Rice noodles, yellow onion, green onion, bell pepper and basil. Includes duck. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (GFs, vg, v)
Appetizers
Lightly fried rings served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken breast marinated in coconut milk, lime leaf, galangal, onion and lemongrass. Served with a house made peanut sauce.
Pork, garlic and cilantro deep-fried in a wonton paper.
Minced pork, carrot, cabbage and vermicelli noodles deep-fried in a wonton paper
Carrot, cabbage and cilantro deep-fried in a wonton paper
Pork, garlic and cilantro pan-fried in a wonton paper
Salads
Gluten free sensitive. Fresh green papaya, tomato, lime juice and ground peanut. Spice level 0-5
Grilled beef, onion, green onion, carrot, tomato, and cilantro. (GF, soy free)
Gluten free sensitive. Minced chicken, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and lime juice
Gluten free sensitive. Grilled beef, onion, green onion, carrot, tomato, and cilantro
Curry
Mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, and Thai basil (Gfs). Spice Level 4/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item CANNOT be made vegan.
Potato, yellow onion and peanut (Gfs). Spice Level 3/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item CANNOT be made vegan or vegetarian.
Carrot, bell pepper, zucchini and mushroom (Gfs). Spice level 4/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item CANNOT be made vegan.
Pineapple, bell pepper, carrot and Thai basil (Gfs). Spice Level 5/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item CANNOT be made vegan.
Yellow onion, bell pepper and potato (Gfs) Spice Level 3/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item CANNOT be made vegan.
Soup
Minced pork, pork dumplings, udon noodles, cilantro and green onion served in a pork bone broth
Gluten free sensitive. Mushroom, coconut milk, lemongrass, colunga, lime leaves, cilantro and chili paste. Spice level 0-5
Gluten free sensitive. Mushroom, tomato, lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, cilantro and chili paste. Spice level 0-5
Noodle Dishes
Rice noodles, mushroom, zucchini, baby corn, broccoli, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
Rice noodles, mushroom, broccoli, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil. Your choice of spice: 0-5 (Gfs, vg, v)
Rice noodles, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and egg. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (GFs, vg, v)
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout and green onion. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (GF, vg, v)
Glass noodles, broccoli, baby corn, tomato, green onion and snap peas. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
Rice noodles, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (GFs, vg, v)
Rice noodles, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper, green onion and cashew. Your choice of spice: 0-5 (GF, vg, v)
Rice noodles, fresh pineapple, onion, carrot, bell pepper and green onion. Your choice of spice: 0-5 (GFs, vg, v)
Fried Rice
Gluten free sensitive. White rice, egg, carrots, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and garlic, pan-fried in our homemade Thai stir-fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5
White rice, egg, green onion, bean sprouts and garlic pan-fried in our homemade pad Thai sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
White rice, mushrooms, onion, carrots, bell pepper, basil and garlic pan fried in our homemade Thai stir-fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5 (GFs, vg, v)
White rice, egg, onion, carrots, bell pepper and garlic, pan-fried in our homemade Thai stir fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
Stir Fry
Baby corn, broccoli, zucchini, carrot, onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, young pepper, finger root, lime leaves, and basil. (Gfs, vg, v)
Deep fried chicken covered with a housemade orange chicken sauce, served with a side of rice.
Carrot, bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, broccoli, Thai Basil, and chili paste.
Mushrooms, onion, carrot, bell peppers, and Thai basil. (Gfs, vg, v)
Mushrooms, onion, carrot, bell pepper, basil and eggplant. Includes minced chicken.
Today’s Special. Includes minced beef, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper, basil and eggplant. Served with a side of white rice. (Gfs, Vg, V)
Red curry paste, baby corn, broccoli, zucchini, carrot, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, lime leaves and basil.
Mushrooms, onion, carrot, bell pepper, green onion, and cashews. (Gfs, vg, v)
Ginger, bell pepper, yellow onion, mushrooms, and green onion. (Gfs, vg, v)
Pineapple, onion, carrot, bell pepper, and green onions. (Gfs, vg, v)
Carrot, snap peas, broccoli, mushroom, and baby corn. (Gfs, vg, v)