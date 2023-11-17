Thai Basil - Bozeman 1805 West Oak Street
Appetizers
- Calamari$12.00
Lightly fried rings served with sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Satay$12.00
Chicken breast marinated in coconut milk, lime leaf, galangal, onion and lemongrass. Served with a house made peanut sauce.
- Deep-Fried Dumpling$8.00
Pork, garlic and cilantro deep-fried in a wonton paper.
- Deep-Fried Pork Spring Rolls$9.00
Minced pork, carrot, cabbage and vermicelli noodles deep-fried in a wonton paper
- Deep-Fried Tiger Bombs$8.00
Crab, cream cheese, onion, green onion and carrot deep-fried in a wonton paper
- Deep-Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.00
Carrot, cabbage and cilantro deep-fried in a wonton paper
- Pan-Fried Dumplings$9.00
Pork, garlic and cilantro pan-fried in a wonton paper
Curry
- Green Curry$18.00
Mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, and Thai basil (Gfs). Spice Level 4/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item contains shrimp paste that cannot be removed. For this reason, curry CANNOT be made vegan, vegetarian, or without shellfish.
- Massaman Curry$18.00
Potato, yellow onion and peanut (Gfs). Spice Level 3/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item contains shrimp paste that cannot be removed. For this reason, curry CANNOT be made vegan, vegetarian, or without shellfish.
- Panang Curry$18.00
Carrot, bell pepper, zucchini and mushroom (Gfs). Spice level 4/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item contains shrimp paste that cannot be removed. For this reason, curry CANNOT be made vegan, vegetarian, or without shellfish.
- Red Curry$18.00
Pineapple, bell pepper, carrot and Thai basil (Gfs). Spice Level 5/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item contains shrimp paste that cannot be removed. For this reason, curry CANNOT be made vegan, vegetarian, or without shellfish.
- Yellow Curry$18.00
Yellow onion, bell pepper and potato (Gfs) Spice Level 3/5. The spice level cannot be changed. This item contains shrimp paste that cannot be removed. For this reason, curry CANNOT be made vegan, vegetarian, or without shellfish.
Dessert
- Chocolate Caramel Cake (GF)$9.25
Layers of thick chocolate cake and caramel vanilla buttercream, topped with a thick homemade salted caramel. (GF)
- Coconut Cake (GF)$8.75
Layers of our signature coconut cake and coconut cream cheese frosting, topped with toasted coconut flakes. (GF)
- German Chocolate Cake (GF)$9.50
Layers of thick chocolate cake, rich chocolate buttercream and sweet coconut pecan filling. (GF)
- Pumpkin Cake (GF)$8.75
Layers of spiced pumpkin cake and tart vanilla cream cheese frosting. (GF)
- Triple Chocolate Cake (GF)$9.00
Layers of thick chocolate cake and rich chocolate buttercream, topped with a semisweet chocolate ganache. (GF)
- Vanilla Caramel Cake (GF)$9.25
Layers of moist vanilla cake and caramel vanilla buttercream, topped with a thick homemade salted caramel. (GF)
Drinks
Fried Rice
- Pad Nam Prip Praw Fried Rice$18.00
Gluten free sensitive. White rice, egg, carrots, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and garlic, pan-fried in our homemade Thai stir-fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5
- Pad Thai Fried Rice$17.00
White rice, egg, green onion, bean sprouts and garlic pan-fried in our homemade pad Thai sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
White rice, egg, pineapple, cashews, raisins, yellow curry powder, carrots, bell pepper, onion and garlic, pan-fried in our homemade Thai stir fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$18.00
White rice, mushrooms, onion, carrots, bell pepper, basil and garlic pan fried in our homemade Thai stir-fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5 (GFs, vg, v)
- Thai Fried Rice$16.00
White rice, egg, onion, carrots, bell pepper and garlic, pan-fried in our homemade Thai stir fry sauce. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
Noodle Dishes
- Crispy Duck$21.00
Rice noodles, yellow onion, green onion, bell pepper and basil. Includes duck. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (GFs, vg, v)
- Drunken Noodles$19.00
Rice noodles, mushroom, zucchini, baby corn, broccoli, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (Gfs, vg, v)
- Pad Nam Prip Praw Noodles$19.00
Rice noodles, mushroom, broccoli, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil. Your choice of spice: 0-5 (Gfs, vg, v)
- Pad See Ew$18.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and egg. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (GFs, vg, v)
- Pad Thai Noodles$16.00
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout and green onion. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (GF, vg, v)
- Spicy Basil Noodles$19.00
Rice noodles, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper and basil. Your choice of spice: 0-5. (GFs, vg, v)
- Stir-Fry Cashew Noodles$19.00
Rice noodles, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper, green onion and cashew. Your choice of spice: 0-5 (GF, vg, v)
- Sweet and Sour Noodles$19.00
Rice noodles, fresh pineapple, onion, carrot, bell pepper and green onion. Your choice of spice: 0-5 (GFs, vg, v)
Salads
- Beef Salad - Appetizer$12.00
Grilled beef, onion, green onion, carrot, tomato, and cilantro. (GF, soy free)
- Beef Salad - Entrée$17.00
Gluten free sensitive. Grilled beef, onion, green onion, carrot, tomato, and cilantro
- Green Papaya Salad - Appetizer$10.00
Gluten free sensitive. Fresh green papaya, tomato, lime juice and ground peanut. Spice level 0-5
- Green Papaya Salad - Entree$15.00
Gluten free sensitive. Fresh green papaya, tomato, lime juice and ground peanut. Spice level 0-5
- Larb-Gai (Chicken Salad)$10.00
Gluten free sensitive. Minced chicken, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and lime juice
Sides
Soup
- Beef Pho$19.00
- Pork Udon$16.00
Minced pork, pork dumplings, udon noodles, cilantro and green onion served in a pork bone broth
- Tom Kha Mushroom$14.00
Gluten free sensitive. Mushroom, coconut milk, lemongrass, colunga, lime leaves, cilantro and chili paste. Spice level 0-5
- Tom Yum Mushroom$14.00
Gluten free sensitive. Mushroom, tomato, lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, cilantro and chili paste. Spice level 0-5
Stir Fry
- Fried Spicy$18.00
Baby corn, broccoli, zucchini, carrot, onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, young pepper, finger root, lime leaves, and basil. (Gfs, vg, v)
- Orange Chicken$18.00
Deep fried chicken covered with a housemade orange chicken sauce, served with a side of rice.
- Pad Nam Prip Praw Stir Fry$18.00
Carrot, bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, broccoli, Thai Basil, and chili paste.
- Spicy Basil Stir Fry$18.00
Mushrooms, onion, carrot, bell peppers, and Thai basil. (Gfs, vg, v)
- Spicy BBQ$20.00
Red curry paste, baby corn, broccoli, zucchini, carrot, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, lime leaves and basil.
- Stir Fry Cashew Nut$18.00
Mushrooms, onion, carrot, bell pepper, green onion, and cashews. (Gfs, vg, v)
- Sweet and Sour Stir Fry$18.00
Pineapple, onion, carrot, bell pepper, and green onions. (Gfs, vg, v)
- Thai Mixed Vegetables$16.00
Carrot, snap peas, broccoli, mushroom, and baby corn. (Gfs, vg, v)
- Spicy Basil Eggplant$18.00
Minced chicken, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper, basil and eggplant.