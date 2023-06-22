Thai Taste - Dilworth

APPETIZERS

1. Sar Tah

$10.00

Marinated chicken (4) grilled with coconut cream. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce on the side.

2. Vegetable Fresh Rolls (steamed)

$7.00

Fresh rolls (2) with fresh basil, lettuce, carrots and steamed rice noodles. Served with a lioght sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.

3. Tofu Tod

$8.00

Lightly fried tofu served with Thai sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.

4. Poh Peah Tod (Fried Spring Rolls)

$7.00

Thai spring rolls (4) preppared with fresh vegetables and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

5. Koong Gra Bok

$10.00

Fresh shrimp(4) wrapped in egg roll shells, deep fried and served with our own sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.

6. Pla Muk Tod

$10.00

Fresh squid lightly battered and fried. Served with Thai sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.

8. Mee Krob

$10.00

Crispy rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, fired tofu and green onions in sweet and sour sauce. Served with fresh lettuce.

9. Ka Nom Jeb (Dumplings)

$9.00

Steamed or fried dumplings (4) wtuff with ground chicken and water chestnuts.

10. Tod Mun Pla

$10.00

Deep fried minced fish kneaded with chili paste. Served with cucumber sauce topped with peanuts.

SALADS

11. Thai Salad

$9.00

A combination of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, fried tofu and topped with Thai peanut dressing and crispy noodles.

12. Beef Salad (served with rice)

$20.00

Sliced grilled beef with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and spicy Thai dressing.

14. Yum Woon Sen (served with rice)

$18.00

Clear bean noodles, carrots, red and green onions mixed in Thai chili sauce

Nam Sod

$18.00

SOUPS

16. Tom Yum (Bowl)

$8.00

Slightly sour and spicy with Thai herbs, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and muishrooms

16. Tom Yum (Large)

$8.00

Slightly sour and spicy with Thai herbs, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and muishrooms

17. Tom Kha (Bowl)

$8.00

Coconut milk with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, galanga, cilantro and lemongrass.

17. Tom Kha (Large)

$8.00

Coconut milk with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, galanga, cilantro and lemongrass.

18. Gaeng Jerd (Bowl)

$8.00

Clear broth soup with green onions, celery, napa cabbage, snow peas and mushrooms topped with fried onions and cilantro.

18. Gaeng Jerd (Large)

$8.00

Clear broth soup with green onions, celery, napa cabbage, snow peas and mushrooms topped with fried onions and cilantro.

CURRIES

20. Gaeng Dang

$18.00

Red curry with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, string beans, chili and fresh basil.

21. Gaeng Panang

$18.00

Panang curry with snow peas, mushrooms, peas, carrots and fresh basil.

C-1. Gaeng Keow Wan

$18.00

Green curry with lemon grass, bamboo shoots, green beans, peas, carrots and fresh basil

C-2. Gaeng Massaman

$18.00

Yellow curry with white onions, potatoes, carrots and roasted peanuts topped with fried onions.

C-3. Gaeng Kua

$18.00

Red curry with pineapples and fresh lime leaves.

DUCK

25. Gaeng Ped

$28.00

Roasted crispy duck in a red curry with white onions, pineapples, bell peppers, tomatoes, chili and fresh basil.

26. Ped Gra Pow

$28.00

Roasted crispy duck sauteed with fresh basil, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and carrots.

27. Ped Prew Wan

$28.00

Roast duck with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, celery, pineapples, snow peas and bell peppers topped with sweet and sour sauce.

CHEF SPECIALS

S1. Stir-fried Asparagus

$20.00

Fresh cut asparagus stir-fried with mushrooms, carrots and snow peas.

S2. Thai Taste Chicken

$24.00

Crispy chicken and broccoli served over a bed of fresh lettuce and sweet-spicy sauce

S3. Siam Shrimp

$27.00

Crispy shrimp sauteed in our chef's special sauce with crispy noodles topped with ground peanuts.

S4. Larb

$19.00

Minced chicken cooked with fresh Thai herbs and spices in a chef's special sauce served with lettuce.

STIR-FRIED DISHES

31. Pud Prik Khing

$18.00

Chili paste stir fried with green beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil leaves.

32. Pud Gra Pow (Basil)

$18.00

Fresh basil stir fry with mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions and carrots.

33. Gra Tiem Prik Thai (Garlic)

$18.00

Ground peper, carrots, white onions, green onions and celery stir-fried in garlic sauce served over a bed of lettuce.

34. Preow Wan (Sweet and Sour)

$18.00

Onions, cucumbers, celery, snow peas, bell peppers, pineapples and tomatoes stir-fried in our sweet and sour sauce.

35. Pud Met Ma Muang (Cashew)

$18.00

Chili paste sauteed with roasted cashew nuts, cabbage, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil.

36. Pud Puk (Mixed Vegetables)

$18.00

Stir-fried tomatoes, bamboo shoots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, snoew peas, napa cabbage adn mushrooms in a light oyster sauce.

37. Pra Rarm Long Song (Spinach)

$18.00

Steamed fesh spinach, peas, carrots, snow peas, napa cabbage and mushrooms topped with our peanut sauce.

38. Pud Khana

$18.00

Stir-fried broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms and carrots in a brown sauce.

39. Khing Sod

$18.00

Fresh ginger stir-fried with mushrooms, white onions, green onions, napa cabbage, carrots, celery adn snow peas.

NOODLES/FRIED RICE

40. Pud Thai

$17.00

One of the most famous Thai dishes. Thin rice noodles sauteed with eggs, beans sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and Thai spices.

41. Pud Woon Sen

$17.00

Clear bean noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, eggs, tomatoes, celery, carrots, white onions, green onions, mushrooms and napa cabbage.

42. Pud See Ew

$17.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, eggs, carrots and napa cabbage in a light soy sauce.

43. Thai Fried Rice

$17.00

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, white onions and green onions.

44. House Noodles

$19.00

Wide Rice Noodles stir-fried in a light oyster sauce with eggs, white onions, green onions, bean sprouts, lettuce and peanuts.

45. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

$17.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots and fresh basil.

46. Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Thai Jasmine Rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, white onions, green onions, pineapples and cashew nuts.

SPECIALS

Tom Yum Pho

$17.00

Chef's Soup

$17.00

Chef's special broth with rice noodles, cilantro, tomatoes, green onions, bean sprouts and fried garlic

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00

Coconut Pudding

$10.00

EXTRAS

X -Fresh Roll Sauce

$0.75

X- Spring Roll Sauce

$0.75

X- Koong Gra Bok Sauce

$0.75

X- Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

X- Peanut Sauce

$1.25

X- Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

X- Red Sauce

$0.25

Soy Sauce

Chili Powder

DRINKS

N/A Bev

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

SIDES

Lunch Soup

Lunch Soup Small

$2.00

Lunch Soup Medium

$3.50

Lunch Soup Large

$7.00

Lunch Soup To Go (Small)

$5.50

Lunch Soup To Go (Large)

$10.00

Steamed Sides

Steamed Veggies

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Steamed Chicken

$9.00

Curry Sauce

Gaeng Dang Sauce

$8.00

Rice

X -Rice (small)

$3.50

X - Rice (large)

$7.00

Extra Fried Roll

Extra Fried Roll

$1.75