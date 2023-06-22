Thai Taste - Dilworth
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS
1. Sar Tah
Marinated chicken (4) grilled with coconut cream. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce on the side.
2. Vegetable Fresh Rolls (steamed)
Fresh rolls (2) with fresh basil, lettuce, carrots and steamed rice noodles. Served with a lioght sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.
3. Tofu Tod
Lightly fried tofu served with Thai sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.
4. Poh Peah Tod (Fried Spring Rolls)
Thai spring rolls (4) preppared with fresh vegetables and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
5. Koong Gra Bok
Fresh shrimp(4) wrapped in egg roll shells, deep fried and served with our own sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.
6. Pla Muk Tod
Fresh squid lightly battered and fried. Served with Thai sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.
8. Mee Krob
Crispy rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, fired tofu and green onions in sweet and sour sauce. Served with fresh lettuce.
9. Ka Nom Jeb (Dumplings)
Steamed or fried dumplings (4) wtuff with ground chicken and water chestnuts.
10. Tod Mun Pla
Deep fried minced fish kneaded with chili paste. Served with cucumber sauce topped with peanuts.
SALADS
11. Thai Salad
A combination of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, fried tofu and topped with Thai peanut dressing and crispy noodles.
12. Beef Salad (served with rice)
Sliced grilled beef with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and spicy Thai dressing.
14. Yum Woon Sen (served with rice)
Clear bean noodles, carrots, red and green onions mixed in Thai chili sauce
Nam Sod
SOUPS
16. Tom Yum (Bowl)
Slightly sour and spicy with Thai herbs, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and muishrooms
16. Tom Yum (Large)
Slightly sour and spicy with Thai herbs, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and muishrooms
17. Tom Kha (Bowl)
Coconut milk with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, galanga, cilantro and lemongrass.
17. Tom Kha (Large)
Coconut milk with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, galanga, cilantro and lemongrass.
18. Gaeng Jerd (Bowl)
Clear broth soup with green onions, celery, napa cabbage, snow peas and mushrooms topped with fried onions and cilantro.
18. Gaeng Jerd (Large)
Clear broth soup with green onions, celery, napa cabbage, snow peas and mushrooms topped with fried onions and cilantro.
CURRIES
20. Gaeng Dang
Red curry with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, string beans, chili and fresh basil.
21. Gaeng Panang
Panang curry with snow peas, mushrooms, peas, carrots and fresh basil.
C-1. Gaeng Keow Wan
Green curry with lemon grass, bamboo shoots, green beans, peas, carrots and fresh basil
C-2. Gaeng Massaman
Yellow curry with white onions, potatoes, carrots and roasted peanuts topped with fried onions.
C-3. Gaeng Kua
Red curry with pineapples and fresh lime leaves.
DUCK
25. Gaeng Ped
Roasted crispy duck in a red curry with white onions, pineapples, bell peppers, tomatoes, chili and fresh basil.
26. Ped Gra Pow
Roasted crispy duck sauteed with fresh basil, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and carrots.
27. Ped Prew Wan
Roast duck with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, celery, pineapples, snow peas and bell peppers topped with sweet and sour sauce.
CHEF SPECIALS
S1. Stir-fried Asparagus
Fresh cut asparagus stir-fried with mushrooms, carrots and snow peas.
S2. Thai Taste Chicken
Crispy chicken and broccoli served over a bed of fresh lettuce and sweet-spicy sauce
S3. Siam Shrimp
Crispy shrimp sauteed in our chef's special sauce with crispy noodles topped with ground peanuts.
S4. Larb
Minced chicken cooked with fresh Thai herbs and spices in a chef's special sauce served with lettuce.
STIR-FRIED DISHES
31. Pud Prik Khing
Chili paste stir fried with green beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil leaves.
32. Pud Gra Pow (Basil)
Fresh basil stir fry with mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions and carrots.
33. Gra Tiem Prik Thai (Garlic)
Ground peper, carrots, white onions, green onions and celery stir-fried in garlic sauce served over a bed of lettuce.
34. Preow Wan (Sweet and Sour)
Onions, cucumbers, celery, snow peas, bell peppers, pineapples and tomatoes stir-fried in our sweet and sour sauce.
35. Pud Met Ma Muang (Cashew)
Chili paste sauteed with roasted cashew nuts, cabbage, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil.
36. Pud Puk (Mixed Vegetables)
Stir-fried tomatoes, bamboo shoots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, snoew peas, napa cabbage adn mushrooms in a light oyster sauce.
37. Pra Rarm Long Song (Spinach)
Steamed fesh spinach, peas, carrots, snow peas, napa cabbage and mushrooms topped with our peanut sauce.
38. Pud Khana
Stir-fried broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms and carrots in a brown sauce.
39. Khing Sod
Fresh ginger stir-fried with mushrooms, white onions, green onions, napa cabbage, carrots, celery adn snow peas.
NOODLES/FRIED RICE
40. Pud Thai
One of the most famous Thai dishes. Thin rice noodles sauteed with eggs, beans sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and Thai spices.
41. Pud Woon Sen
Clear bean noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, eggs, tomatoes, celery, carrots, white onions, green onions, mushrooms and napa cabbage.
42. Pud See Ew
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, eggs, carrots and napa cabbage in a light soy sauce.
43. Thai Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, white onions and green onions.
44. House Noodles
Wide Rice Noodles stir-fried in a light oyster sauce with eggs, white onions, green onions, bean sprouts, lettuce and peanuts.
45. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots and fresh basil.
46. Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai Jasmine Rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, white onions, green onions, pineapples and cashew nuts.