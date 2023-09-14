Popular Items

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$11.00

Tender baby kale, shredded rainbow carrots, parmesan, garlic parmesan croutons & grilled lemon

CAPRESE SLIDERS

CAPRESE SLIDERS

$16.00

Pesto chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lemon pesto aioli,fresh sliced tomato, on 2 slider buns, served with fries

Food Menu

Appetizers

ROSEMARY POPCORN

ROSEMARY POPCORN

$8.00

POPCORN LIGHLTY DRIZZLED WITH ROSEMARY INFUSED BUTTER.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$12.00

Flour tortilla, cheese blend & pico de gallo served with sour cream

CRISPY RAVIOLI

CRISPY RAVIOLI

$12.00

Cheese stuffed ravioli (parmesan, ricotta, romano, mozzarella) gently fried served on a bed of greens,with house-made basil marinara for dipping

PRETZEL

PRETZEL

$9.50

Buttered & dusted with salt, served with smoked gouda cheese sauce

WINGS

WINGS

$16.00

A Pound of wings with your choice of Buffalo, Whiskey BBQ, or Thai Basil sauce, served with carrots, celery, gorgonzola dressing or ranch

THIGH MAN

$13.00

Boneless Chipotle chicken, seared, tossed in Buffalo sauce,served with gorgonzola dressing, iceberg lettuce, celery and carrot sticks

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$8.00
SWEET P. FF

SWEET P. FF

$8.00
SPINACH/ ART DIP

SPINACH/ ART DIP

$12.00

Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Aged Parmesan & Mozzarella, Topped with toasted aged parmesan, Served with our house-made Tortilla Chips

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$13.00

(3) Angus beef & pork meatballs with romano & ricotta cheeses slow simmered in our house marinara topped with parmesan

GREEN BEANS

GREEN BEANS

$10.00

Served with 2 dipping sauces, ranch and habanero aioli

GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$8.00

Beer battered fries with garlic and parm

FRIES

FRIES

$7.00

Beer battered fries

CURDS

CURDS

$12.00

Tempura cheese curds, strawberry jalapeno jam & ranch

CHIX LITTLE

CHIX LITTLE

$11.00

Breaded fried chicken bites on a bed of greens with ranch & buffalo sauce

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

Fried to order corn tortilla chips with house-made roasted salsa roja or pico de gallo

Salad/Soup

BOWL TOMATO

BOWL TOMATO

$8.00

Our creamy tomato basil soup with garlic parmesan croutons

CUP TOMATO

CUP TOMATO

$6.00

Our creamy tomato basil soup with garlic parmesan croutons

HOUSE SAL

HOUSE SAL

$10.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded rainbow carrots, garlic parmesan croutons,citrus vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$11.00

Tender baby kale, shredded rainbow carrots, parmesan, garlic parmesan croutons & grilled lemon

SEASONAL SALAD

$13.00

Arugula, apple, pear. goat cheese topped with walnuts and a white balsamic vinaigrette.

SM HOUSE SAL

SM HOUSE SAL

$6.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded rainbow carrots, garlic parmesan croutons,citrus vinaigrette

SM KALE CAESAR

$7.00

Tender baby kale, shredded rainbow carrots, parmesan, garlic parmesan croutons & grilled lemon

SM WEDGE

SM WEDGE

$8.00

Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, bacon crisps, gorgonzola dressing, gorgonzola cheese,shredded rainbow carrots & grape tomatoes

WEDGE

WEDGE

$12.00

Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, bacon crisps, gorgonzola dressing, gorgonzola cheese,shredded rainbow carrots & grape tomatoes

Burger

BB KING BURGER

BB KING BURGER

$15.00

Vegetarian black bean patty, tender chopped kale tossed with caesar dressing and gorgonzola crumbles, fresh tomato, served with fries

BRIDGE BURGER

BRIDGE BURGER

$16.00

Angus patty, bridge sauce, caramelized onions marinated in bacon vinaigrette,sliced cherry peppers, served with fries

BRISKET SLIDERS

BRISKET SLIDERS

$17.00

Red wine braised and pulled brisket with habanero slaw atop (2) slider buns, Served with fries

CAPRESE SLIDERS

CAPRESE SLIDERS

$16.00

Pesto chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lemon pesto aioli,fresh sliced tomato, on 2 slider buns, served with fries

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.00

Angus patty mayo, iceberg lettuce,tomato, onion, pickle, served with fries

DIABLO SLIDERS

$17.00

2 Sliders with Angus beef patties, cheddar, beer braised onions, diablo ailoli (legit hot), topped with a fried jalapeno. Served with fries.

MANNYS SLIDERS

MANNYS SLIDERS

$16.00

Angus Beef patties topped with cheddar, Manny's beer braised onions & BBQ Ranch sauce.

POINT BURGER

POINT BURGER

$17.00

Angus patty, smoked gouda, mayo, sherried bacon jam, arugula,grilled tomato, pickles, served with fries.

Sandwiches

Southern Belle Sandwich

Southern Belle Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bridge Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, & Pickles, on a Kaiser Bun, Served with Fries

NASHVILLE HOTTIE

NASHVILLE HOTTIE

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken tossed in our house made Nashville hot sauce (it's got a kick!) topped with habanero slaw, lettuce, & pickle. Served with Fries

GRILL CHZ SANDO

$14.00

Grilled cheese with smoked gouda, cheddar cheese on grilled texas toast, served with fries

GRAHAM STREET

GRAHAM STREET

$15.00

Grilled texas toast, lemon pesto aioli, bacon strips, iceberg lettuce,fresh tomato, half an avocado, served with fries

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.00

Encrusted Buttermilk Brined Chicken, drenched in sausage gravy, with roasted potatoes & 2 eggs any style except poached outside of brunch.

SUNNY BOWL

SUNNY BOWL

$17.00

Quinoa, lentils, chipotle chicken, sundried tomato pesto, kale, tossed in citrus vinaigrette, avocado, carrots, grape tomatoes, parmesan, served with a sunny side egg

PORK TACOS

PORK TACOS

$13.00

Slow roasted, hand pulled pork, topped with house made salsa verde, cilantro, diced red onions and a grilled jalapeno.

JACK FRUIT TACOS

$14.00

Al pastor seasoned jackfruit slow roasted with walla walla onions, topped with red onions, cilantro, & grilled pineapple

GOUDA MAC

GOUDA MAC

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta in our house smoked gouda cheese sauce topped with toasted cheesy bread crumbs

D EGGBACON TOA

$13.00

Two eggs any style (except poached), smoked bacon strips,roasted potatoes & toast

COTTAGE PIE

COTTAGE PIE

$12.00+

Angus beef, carrots, peas, pan gravy topped with classic russet mashed potatoes

CHIX TACOS

CHIX TACOS

$13.00

Hand Shredded chicken in our house chipotle marinade,topped with crisp iceberg lettuce & pickled red onion, & fresh cilantro

CHICKEN F STEAK

CHICKEN F STEAK

$18.00

Cornflake encrusted steak, drenched in sausage gravy, with roasted potatoes & 2 eggs any style except poached

BRISKET TACOS

BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

Brisket slow braised with red wine & spices,Served with habanero cabbage slaw, topped with pico de gallo

Dessert

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00
BOURBON PUDDING

BOURBON PUDDING

$12.00

Brioche Bread Pudding with bourbon caramel sauce,topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

WARM BROWNIE

WARM BROWNIE

$7.00

Big warm chocolate brownie drizzled with caramel and powdered sugar

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Sauce Side

BRIDGE SAUCE

$0.75

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.75

CAMP PICO

$2.00

CHEESE SAUCE LRG

$3.00

CHEESE SAUCE SML

$1.00

GORG DRESSING

$0.75

GUACAMOLE

$4.00

HABANERO AIOLI

$0.75

MARINARA

$2.00

MAYO

$0.75

MILD RED SALSA

$3.00

PESTO AIOLI

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

SALSA ROJA

$2.00

SD GRAVY

$4.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

STRAWB JALAPEN

$1.00

TARTER

$0.75

VEGGIE GRAVY

$4.00

WHISKEY BBQ

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

Fry Sides

SIDE TATER TOTS

$5.00

SIDE BK POTATO

$4.00

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$5.00

Protein Sides

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE 1 EGG

$2.00

SIDE 2 EGG

$4.00

SD TACO CHIX

$5.00

SD PESTO CHIX

$5.00

SD BLK BEAN PATT

$4.00

SD JACK FRUIT

$4.00

SD PATTY

$6.00

SIDE BRISKET

$6.00

SIIDE PORK

$5.00

Side Chips/Bread/Veg

SIDE 4 PC TOAST

$3.00

SIDE WING VEGGIE

$1.00

SIDE VEGETABLES

$5.00

SIDE TOR chips

$4.00

Gift Card

gift card sale

gift card