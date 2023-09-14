The Bridge
Food Menu
Appetizers
ROSEMARY POPCORN
POPCORN LIGHLTY DRIZZLED WITH ROSEMARY INFUSED BUTTER.
QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, cheese blend & pico de gallo served with sour cream
CRISPY RAVIOLI
Cheese stuffed ravioli (parmesan, ricotta, romano, mozzarella) gently fried served on a bed of greens,with house-made basil marinara for dipping
PRETZEL
Buttered & dusted with salt, served with smoked gouda cheese sauce
WINGS
A Pound of wings with your choice of Buffalo, Whiskey BBQ, or Thai Basil sauce, served with carrots, celery, gorgonzola dressing or ranch
THIGH MAN
Boneless Chipotle chicken, seared, tossed in Buffalo sauce,served with gorgonzola dressing, iceberg lettuce, celery and carrot sticks
TATER TOTS
SWEET P. FF
SPINACH/ ART DIP
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Aged Parmesan & Mozzarella, Topped with toasted aged parmesan, Served with our house-made Tortilla Chips
MEATBALLS
(3) Angus beef & pork meatballs with romano & ricotta cheeses slow simmered in our house marinara topped with parmesan
GREEN BEANS
Served with 2 dipping sauces, ranch and habanero aioli
GARLIC FRIES
Beer battered fries with garlic and parm
FRIES
Beer battered fries
CURDS
Tempura cheese curds, strawberry jalapeno jam & ranch
CHIX LITTLE
Breaded fried chicken bites on a bed of greens with ranch & buffalo sauce
CHIPS & SALSA
Fried to order corn tortilla chips with house-made roasted salsa roja or pico de gallo
Salad/Soup
BOWL TOMATO
Our creamy tomato basil soup with garlic parmesan croutons
CUP TOMATO
Our creamy tomato basil soup with garlic parmesan croutons
HOUSE SAL
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded rainbow carrots, garlic parmesan croutons,citrus vinaigrette
KALE CAESAR
Tender baby kale, shredded rainbow carrots, parmesan, garlic parmesan croutons & grilled lemon
SEASONAL SALAD
Arugula, apple, pear. goat cheese topped with walnuts and a white balsamic vinaigrette.
SM HOUSE SAL
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded rainbow carrots, garlic parmesan croutons,citrus vinaigrette
SM KALE CAESAR
Tender baby kale, shredded rainbow carrots, parmesan, garlic parmesan croutons & grilled lemon
SM WEDGE
Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, bacon crisps, gorgonzola dressing, gorgonzola cheese,shredded rainbow carrots & grape tomatoes
WEDGE
Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, bacon crisps, gorgonzola dressing, gorgonzola cheese,shredded rainbow carrots & grape tomatoes
Burger
BB KING BURGER
Vegetarian black bean patty, tender chopped kale tossed with caesar dressing and gorgonzola crumbles, fresh tomato, served with fries
BRIDGE BURGER
Angus patty, bridge sauce, caramelized onions marinated in bacon vinaigrette,sliced cherry peppers, served with fries
BRISKET SLIDERS
Red wine braised and pulled brisket with habanero slaw atop (2) slider buns, Served with fries
CAPRESE SLIDERS
Pesto chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lemon pesto aioli,fresh sliced tomato, on 2 slider buns, served with fries
CLASSIC BURGER
Angus patty mayo, iceberg lettuce,tomato, onion, pickle, served with fries
DIABLO SLIDERS
2 Sliders with Angus beef patties, cheddar, beer braised onions, diablo ailoli (legit hot), topped with a fried jalapeno. Served with fries.
MANNYS SLIDERS
Angus Beef patties topped with cheddar, Manny's beer braised onions & BBQ Ranch sauce.
POINT BURGER
Angus patty, smoked gouda, mayo, sherried bacon jam, arugula,grilled tomato, pickles, served with fries.
Sandwiches
Southern Belle Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bridge Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, & Pickles, on a Kaiser Bun, Served with Fries
NASHVILLE HOTTIE
Buttermilk Fried Chicken tossed in our house made Nashville hot sauce (it's got a kick!) topped with habanero slaw, lettuce, & pickle. Served with Fries
GRILL CHZ SANDO
Grilled cheese with smoked gouda, cheddar cheese on grilled texas toast, served with fries
GRAHAM STREET
Grilled texas toast, lemon pesto aioli, bacon strips, iceberg lettuce,fresh tomato, half an avocado, served with fries
Entrees
Chicken Fried Chicken
Encrusted Buttermilk Brined Chicken, drenched in sausage gravy, with roasted potatoes & 2 eggs any style except poached outside of brunch.
SUNNY BOWL
Quinoa, lentils, chipotle chicken, sundried tomato pesto, kale, tossed in citrus vinaigrette, avocado, carrots, grape tomatoes, parmesan, served with a sunny side egg
PORK TACOS
Slow roasted, hand pulled pork, topped with house made salsa verde, cilantro, diced red onions and a grilled jalapeno.
JACK FRUIT TACOS
Al pastor seasoned jackfruit slow roasted with walla walla onions, topped with red onions, cilantro, & grilled pineapple
GOUDA MAC
Cavatappi pasta in our house smoked gouda cheese sauce topped with toasted cheesy bread crumbs
D EGGBACON TOA
Two eggs any style (except poached), smoked bacon strips,roasted potatoes & toast
COTTAGE PIE
Angus beef, carrots, peas, pan gravy topped with classic russet mashed potatoes
CHIX TACOS
Hand Shredded chicken in our house chipotle marinade,topped with crisp iceberg lettuce & pickled red onion, & fresh cilantro
CHICKEN F STEAK
Cornflake encrusted steak, drenched in sausage gravy, with roasted potatoes & 2 eggs any style except poached
BRISKET TACOS
Brisket slow braised with red wine & spices,Served with habanero cabbage slaw, topped with pico de gallo