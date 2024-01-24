The Point 435 SW 152nd St
Appetizers
- CURDS$12.00
Tempura cheese curds, strawberry jalapeno jam & ranch
- CHIPS & SALSA$8.00
Fried to order corn tortilla chips with house-made roasted salsa roja or pico de gallo
- CHIX LITTLE$11.00
Breaded fried chicken bites on a bed of greens with ranch & buffalo sauce
- WINGS$16.00
A Pound of wings with your choice of Buffalo, Whiskey BBQ, or Thai Basil sauce, served with carrots, celery, gorgonzola dressing or ranch
- CRISPY RAVIOLI$12.00
Cheese stuffed ravioli (parmesan, ricotta, romano, mozzarella) gently fried served on a bed of greens,with house-made basil marinara for dipping
- MEATBALLS$13.00
(3) Angus beef & pork meatballs with romano & ricotta cheeses slow simmered in our house marinara topped with parmesan
- GREEN BEANS$10.00
Served with 2 dipping sauces, ranch and habanero aioli
- SPINACH/ ART DIP$12.00
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Aged Parmesan & Mozzarella, Topped with toasted aged parmesan, Served with our house-made Tortilla Chips
- QUESADILLA$12.00
Flour tortilla, cheese blend & pico de gallo served with sour cream
- PRETZEL$9.50
Buttered & dusted with salt, served with smoked gouda cheese sauce
- FRIES$7.00
Beer battered fries
- GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Beer battered fries with garlic and parm
- SWEET P. FF$8.00
- TATER TOTS$8.00
- ROSEMARY POPCORN$8.00
POPCORN LIGHLTY DRIZZLED WITH ROSEMARY INFUSED BUTTER.
Salad/Soup
- HOUSE SAL$10.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded rainbow carrots, garlic parmesan croutons,citrus vinaigrette
- KALE CAESAR$11.00
Tender baby kale, shredded rainbow carrots, parmesan, garlic parmesan croutons & grilled lemon
- WEDGE$12.00
Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, bacon crisps, gorgonzola dressing, gorgonzola cheese,shredded rainbow carrots & grape tomatoes
- SM HOUSE SAL$6.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded rainbow carrots, garlic parmesan croutons,citrus vinaigrette
- SM KALE CAESAR$7.00
Tender baby kale, shredded rainbow carrots, parmesan, garlic parmesan croutons & grilled lemon
- SM WEDGE$8.00
Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, bacon crisps, gorgonzola dressing, gorgonzola cheese,shredded rainbow carrots & grape tomatoes
- BOWL TOMATO$8.00
Our creamy tomato basil soup with garlic parmesan croutons
- CUP TOMATO$6.00
Our creamy tomato basil soup with garlic parmesan croutons
- BEET SALAD$15.00
- SEASONAL SALAD$13.00
Arugula, apple, pear. goat cheese topped with walnuts and a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Burger
- CLASSIC BURGER$16.00
Angus patty mayo, iceberg lettuce,tomato, onion, pickle, served with fries
- POINT BURGER$17.00
Angus patty, smoked gouda, mayo, sherried bacon jam, arugula,grilled tomato, pickles, served with fries.
- BRIDGE BURGER$16.00
Angus patty, bridge sauce, caramelized onions marinated in bacon vinaigrette,sliced cherry peppers, served with fries
- MANNYS SLIDERS$16.00
Angus Beef patties topped with cheddar, Manny's beer braised onions & BBQ Ranch sauce.
- DIABLO SLIDERS$17.00
2 Sliders with Angus beef patties, cheddar, beer braised onions, diablo ailoli (legit hot), topped with a fried jalapeno. Served with fries.
- BB KING BURGER$15.00
Vegetarian black bean patty, tender chopped kale tossed with caesar dressing and gorgonzola crumbles, fresh tomato, served with fries
Sandwiches
- SOUTHERN BELLE$16.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bridge Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, & Pickles, on a Kaiser Bun, Served with Fries
- NASHVILLE HOTTIE$16.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken tossed in our house made Nashville hot sauce (it's got a kick!) topped with habanero slaw, lettuce, & pickle. Served with Fries
- GRILL CHZ SANDO$14.00
Grilled cheese with smoked gouda, cheddar cheese on grilled texas toast, served with fries
- GRAHAM STREET$15.00
Grilled texas toast, lemon pesto aioli, bacon strips, iceberg lettuce,fresh tomato, half an avocado, served with fries
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES$16.00
Crisp fried chicken on Belgian waffles with maple syrup & powdered sugar.
- CAPRESE SLIDERS$16.00
(New presentation on a Bridge classic) Pesto chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lemon pesto aioli, tomato, arugula with a balsamic reductionon on sliced sourdough , served with fries
- BRISKET SLIDERS$17.00
Red wine braised and pulled brisket with habanero slaw atop (2) slider buns, Served with fries
Entrees
- Chicken Fried Chicken$18.00
Encrusted Buttermilk Brined Chicken, drenched in sausage gravy, with roasted potatoes & 2 eggs any style except poached outside of brunch.
- PORK TACOS$13.00
Slow roasted, hand pulled pork, topped with house made salsa verde, cilantro, diced red onions and a grilled jalapeno.
- GOUDA MAC$13.00
Cavatappi pasta in our house smoked gouda cheese sauce topped with toasted cheesy bread crumbs
- EGG BACON TOAST$13.00
Two eggs any style (except poached), smoked bacon strips,roasted potatoes & toast
- COTTAGE PIE$12.00
Angus beef, carrots, peas, pan gravy topped with classic russet mashed potatoes
- CHIX TACOS$13.00
Hand Shredded chicken in our house chipotle marinade,topped with crisp iceberg lettuce & pickled red onion, & fresh cilantro
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$18.00
Cornflake encrusted steak, drenched in sausage gravy, with roasted potatoes & 2 eggs any style (poached available only during BRUNCH)
- BRISKET TACOS$15.00
Brisket slow braised with red wine & spices,Served with habanero cabbage slaw, topped with pico de gallo
Dessert
Sauce Side
- DIABLO$1.00
- HONEY MUSTARD$0.75
- WHISKEY BBQ$0.75
- SIDE VEGGIE GRAVY$4.00
- TARTER$0.75
- STRAWB JALAPEN$1.00
- SOUR CREAM$1.00
- SIDE GRAVY$4.00
- SALSA ROJA$2.00
- RANCH$0.75
- PESTO AIOLI$0.75
- MILD RED SALSA$3.00
- MAYO$0.75
- MARINARA$2.00
- GOUDA SAUCE$2.00
- HABANERO AIOLI$0.75
- GUACAMOLE$4.00
- GORG DRESSING$0.75
- CAMP PICO$2.00
- BUFFALO SAUCE$0.75
- BRIDGE SAUCE$0.75