Dragon Room
Food
Banchan
Yakitori-Ish
Dumplings
Rando
OKONOMIYAKI
Kewpie mayo & black bean bbq sauce, farm fresh egg (V)
STEAM BUNS
Peking Quail with pickled carrot & Paul’s lettuce, Sichuan Shrimp with pickled cucumbers & remoulade, Caramelized Pork Belly with pickled red onion & kewpie mayo,Soy-marinated tofu with mushroom gravy (v)
TOFU HUMMUS
Tofu Hummus with spicy pork ragu with fried shallots, scallion, naan
RANGOON
maine knuckle & claw, curried ginger & scallion cream cheese, sweet n spicy sauce
PORK EGG ROLLS
VEGAN EGG ROLLS
XTRA NAAN
Sandos
SICHUAN HOT CHICKEN
Milk bread, house pickles, cilantro
BAHN MI
Smoked pork loin with drippings, pate, pistollete bread, pickled vegetables & jalapenos, Paul’s lettuce. (V) sub tofu
BULGOGI JOE
Korean braised beef, milk bread, puffed rice, pickled cabbage
TEMAKI CRUNCHWRAP
Yellowfin tuna, nori taco shell, sushi rice, pickled vegetables, bean sprouts, white sauce
BLT
Slurp
RAMEN
Smoked chicken dashi, kimchi, soy pickled mushrooms, soft-boiled egg, bok choy (add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)
MAZEMAN RAMEN
Chilled noodles, charred scallion & ginger tare, kimchi, scallions, soy-pickled mushrooms, soft-boiled egg, (add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)
DANDAN NOODLES
Peanut sauce, broccolini, caramelized onion,(add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)