Dragon Room

Food

Banchan

Family-style side dishes of rice, soy-pickled mushrooms, napa cabbage kimchi, sichuan cucumbers, pickled radish, and seasonal vegetables. Share or don’t, banchan can accompany any dish or be eaten on its own.

$12.00

Family-style side dishes with rice, soy-pickled mushrooms, napa cabbage kimchi, sichuan cucumbers, pickled radish, marinated bean sprouts, seasonal vegetables, & sauces

BAN RICE

$5.00

BAN MUSHROOMS

$5.00

BAN KIMCHI

$5.00

BAN CUKES

$5.00

BAN RADISH

$5.00

BAN VEG

$5.00

Drinking Snacks

KOREAN MEATBALLS

$8.00

PHO BOILED PEANUTS

$6.00

FRIED GARLIC

$4.00

Yakitori-Ish

CHICKEN YAKITORI

$12.00

Mirin-marinated chicken thigh, scorched bourbon teriyaki glaze

TUNA TATAKI

$13.00

Togarashi seasoned yellowfin, saffron mayo, charred scallion

BBQ MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Ssamjang sauce, sesame seed, mustard seeds (pickled)

Dumplings

PORK DUMPLINGS

$11.00

Pork & Chive with vinegar dipping sauce

VEGAN DUMPLINGS

$11.00

Mushroom & cabbage, seasonal soy sauce (v)

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$11.00

Shrimp Shumai with Ponzu

Rando

OKONOMIYAKI

$11.00

Kewpie mayo & black bean bbq sauce, farm fresh egg (V)

STEAM BUNS

$10.00

Peking Quail with pickled carrot & Paul’s lettuce, Sichuan Shrimp with pickled cucumbers & remoulade, Caramelized Pork Belly with pickled red onion & kewpie mayo,Soy-marinated tofu with mushroom gravy (v)

TOFU HUMMUS

$9.00

Tofu Hummus with spicy pork ragu with fried shallots, scallion, naan

RANGOON

$14.00

maine knuckle & claw, curried ginger & scallion cream cheese, sweet n spicy sauce

Sandos

SICHUAN HOT CHICKEN

$14.00

Milk bread, house pickles, cilantro

BAHN MI

$16.00

Smoked pork loin with drippings, pate, pistollete bread, pickled vegetables & jalapenos, Paul’s lettuce. (V) sub tofu

BULGOGI JOE

$12.00

Korean braised beef, milk bread, puffed rice, pickled cabbage

TEMAKI CRUNCHWRAP

$14.00

Yellowfin tuna, nori taco shell, sushi rice, pickled vegetables, bean sprouts, white sauce

BLT

$10.00

Slurp

RAMEN

$15.00

Smoked chicken dashi, kimchi, soy pickled mushrooms, soft-boiled egg, bok choy (add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)

MAZEMAN RAMEN

$15.00

Chilled noodles, charred scallion & ginger tare, kimchi, scallions, soy-pickled mushrooms, soft-boiled egg, (add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)

DANDAN NOODLES

$15.00

Peanut sauce, broccolini, caramelized onion,(add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)

BUN THIT

$15.00

Fried Rice

BOKKEUMBAP

$10.00

Korean fried rice with kimchi

DIN THAI FUNG

$10.00

Taiwanese fried rice with egg

NASI LEMAK

$10.00

Sweet

RICE PUDDING

$7.00

Candied lemongrass, palm sugar & coconut, lime & caramel

BAO CLAW

$7.00

FEATURES

RIBS

$12.00

THAI BEEF SALAD

$12.00

MERCH

T SHIRTS

